AppStateListener

Adapt React Native AppState changes to the React component lifecycle.

Instead of setting up your own event listeners for AppState changes, include an AppStateListener component in your application, passing callbacks as props for the AppState changes you are interested in. AppStateListener sets up the listeners for you and then calls your callbacks whenever AppState changes.

If you're using Redux in your application and you'd rather have AppState changes mapped into Redux actions, see redux-enhancer-react-native-appstate.

Installation

yarn add react- native -appstate-listener

(or npm install react-native-appstate-listener if you prefer).

Usage

When some part of your application needs to respond to AppState changes, add an AppStateListener to the relevant component.

AppStateListener takes three callbacks as props:

onActive is called when the application starts running in the foreground. This happens when it first starts up, or when returning from the background or inactive state. onActive is also called when the AppStateListener component is first mounted.

onBackground is called when the application moves into the background, either because the user switches to the home screen or another application. onBackground is also called when the AppStateListener component is unmounted.

onInactive is called when the application moves into an inactive state. This occurs when transitioning between foreground and background, and during periods of inactivity such as entering the Multitasking view or in the event of an incoming call.

AppStateListener provides default callbacks that do nothing, so you only need to provide the callbacks you're interested in.

Example

import React from "react" ; import { Text, View } from "react-native" ; import AppStateListener from "react-native-appstate-listener" ; function handleActive ( ) { console .log( "The application is now active!" ); } function handleBackground ( ) { console .log( "The application is now in the background!" ); } function handleInactive ( ) { console .log( "The application is now inactive!" ); } export default function MyComponent ( ) { return ( < View > < AppStateListener onActive = {handleActive} onBackground = {handleBackground} onInactive = {handleInactive} /> < Text > Hello, World! </ Text > </ View > ); }

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome!

To get started:

Clone the project.

Run yarn install to install dependencies.

Make your desired changes. We don't currently have any tests, but if you are adding significant functionality, please get in touch and we'll talk about how to introduce testing.

Ensure that you format the code with prettier by running yarn run format .

Ensure that the code follows the current style guidelines by running yarn run lint .

Submit your pull request.

License

Authored by the Engineering Team of Zeal.

Copyright (c) 2017 Zeal, LLC. Licensed under the MIT license.