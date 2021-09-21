React Native appState hook is a custom react hook, built to handle iOS or Android appState in your react component

React hooks is available from react version 16.8.0 and react native version 0.59.0

Setup

yarn add react-native-appstate-hook

OR

npm install --save react-native-appstate-hook

Example

import React from 'react' ; import { Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import useAppState from 'react-native-appstate-hook' ; export default function App ( ) { const { appState } = useAppState({ onChange : ( newAppState ) => console .warn( 'App state changed to ' , newAppState), onForeground : () => console .warn( 'App went to Foreground' ), onBackground : () => console .warn( 'App went to background' ), }); return ( < View style = {{textAlign: ' center ', backgroundColor : ' white ', flex: 1 , justifyContent: ' center '}}> < Text > App State is: {appState} </ Text > </ View > ); }

Settings

key Type Required Description onChange Function No callback function to be executed once appState is changed onForeground Function No callback function to be executed once app go to foreground onBackground Function No callback function to be executed once app go to background

Values