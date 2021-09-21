openbase logo
rna

react-native-appstate-hook

by Amr Labib
1.0.6 (see all)

React Native appSate hook

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4.5K

GitHub Stars

92

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-appstate-hook

React Native appState hook is a custom react hook, built to handle iOS or Android appState in your react component

Note:

React hooks is available from react version 16.8.0 and react native version 0.59.0

Setup

yarn add react-native-appstate-hook

OR

npm install --save react-native-appstate-hook

Example

import React from 'react';
import { Text, View } from 'react-native';
import useAppState from 'react-native-appstate-hook';


export default function App() {
  const { appState } = useAppState({
    onChange: (newAppState) => console.warn('App state changed to ', newAppState),
    onForeground: () => console.warn('App went to Foreground'),
    onBackground: () => console.warn('App went to background'),
  });

  return (
    <View style={{textAlign: 'center', backgroundColor :'white', flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center'}}>
      <Text>App State is: {appState}</Text>
    </View>
  );
}

Settings

keyTypeRequiredDescription
onChangeFunctionNocallback function to be executed once appState is changed
onForegroundFunctionNocallback function to be executed once app go to foreground
onBackgroundFunctionNocallback function to be executed once app go to background

Values

keyTypeDescription
appStatestringapp state it can be one of the following values active, inactive, or background

