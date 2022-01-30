openbase logo
react-native-appsflyer

by AppsFlyerSDK
6.5.21 (see all)

AppsFlyer plugin for React Native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

34.4K

GitHub Stars

196

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

41

Package

Dependencies

0

License

{"type":"MIT","url":"https://github.com/AppsFlyerSDK/react-native-appsflyer/blob/master/LICENSE"}

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

appsflyer-react-native-plugin

License: MIT npm version Downloads

🛠 In order for us to provide optimal support, we would kindly ask you to submit any issues to support@appsflyer.com

When submitting an issue please specify your AppsFlyer sign-up (account) email , your app ID , production steps, logs, code snippets and any additional relevant information.

This plugin is built for

  • Android AppsFlyer SDK v6.5.2
  • iOS AppsFlyer SDK v6.5.2

❗❗ Breaking changes when updating to v6.x.x❗❗

  • From version 6.3.0, we use xcframework for iOS platform. Then you need to use cocoapods version >= 1.10

  • From version 6.2.30, logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore api will register as af_cross_promotion instead of af_app_invites in your dashboard.
    Click on a link that was generated using generateInviteLink api will be register as af_app_invites.

  • From version 6.0.0 we have renamed the following APIs:

Old APINew API
trackEventlogEvent
trackLocationlogLocation
stopTrackingstop
trackCrossPromotionImpressionlogCrossPromotionImpression
trackAndOpenStorelogCrossPromotionAndOpenStore
setDeviceTrackingDisabledanonymizeUser
AppsFlyerTrackerAppsFlyerLib

And removed the following ones:

  • trackAppLaunch -> no longer needed. See new init guide
  • sendDeepLinkData -> no longer needed. See new init guide
  • enableUninstallTracking -> no longer needed. See new uninstall measurement guide

If you have used 1 of the removed APIs, please check the integration guide for the updated instructions

📖 Guides

  • [Adding the SDK to your project](/Docs/Installation.md)
  • [Initializing the SDK](/Docs/BasicIntegration.md)
  • [In-app Events](/Docs/InAppEvents.md)
  • [Deep Linking](/Docs/DeepLink.md)
  • [Advanced APIs](/Docs/AdvancedAPI.md)
  • [Testing the integration](/Docs/Testing.md)
  • [APIs](/Docs/API.md)
  • [React-Native Sample App](/demos/appsflyer-react-native-app)

