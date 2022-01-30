🛠 In order for us to provide optimal support, we would kindly ask you to submit any issues to support@appsflyer.com
When submitting an issue please specify your AppsFlyer sign-up (account) email , your app ID , production steps, logs, code snippets and any additional relevant information.
From version
6.3.0, we use
xcframework for iOS platform. Then you need to use cocoapods version >= 1.10
From version
6.2.30,
logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore api will register as
af_cross_promotion instead of
af_app_invites in your dashboard.
Click on a link that was generated using
generateInviteLink api will be register as
af_app_invites.
From version
6.0.0 we have renamed the following APIs:
|Old API
|New API
|trackEvent
|logEvent
|trackLocation
|logLocation
|stopTracking
|stop
|trackCrossPromotionImpression
|logCrossPromotionImpression
|trackAndOpenStore
|logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore
|setDeviceTrackingDisabled
|anonymizeUser
|AppsFlyerTracker
|AppsFlyerLib
And removed the following ones:
If you have used 1 of the removed APIs, please check the integration guide for the updated instructions