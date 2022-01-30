🛠 In order for us to provide optimal support, we would kindly ask you to submit any issues to support@appsflyer.com

When submitting an issue please specify your AppsFlyer sign-up (account) email , your app ID , production steps, logs, code snippets and any additional relevant information.

Android AppsFlyer SDK v6.5.2

iOS AppsFlyer SDK v6.5.2

From version 6.3.0 , we use xcframework for iOS platform. Then you need to use cocoapods version >= 1.10

From version 6.2.30 , logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore api will register as af_cross_promotion instead of af_app_invites in your dashboard.

Click on a link that was generated using generateInviteLink api will be register as af_app_invites .

From version 6.0.0 we have renamed the following APIs:

Old API New API trackEvent logEvent trackLocation logLocation stopTracking stop trackCrossPromotionImpression logCrossPromotionImpression trackAndOpenStore logCrossPromotionAndOpenStore setDeviceTrackingDisabled anonymizeUser AppsFlyerTracker AppsFlyerLib

And removed the following ones:

trackAppLaunch -> no longer needed. See new init guide

sendDeepLinkData -> no longer needed. See new init guide

enableUninstallTracking -> no longer needed. See new uninstall measurement guide

If you have used 1 of the removed APIs, please check the integration guide for the updated instructions

📖 Guides