React Native bridge to the AppMetrica on both iOS and Android.

Installation

npm install react-native-appmetrica --save If React Native version <= 0.59: \ react-native link react-native-appmetrica iOS only

if ${PROJECT_DIR}/ios/Podfile exists: \ npx pod-install

exists: \ if ${PROJECT_DIR}/ios/Podfile don't exists: \ Setup AppMetrica and placed frameworks at ${PROJECT_DIR}/ios/Frameworks

Usage