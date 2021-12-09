openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-appmetrica

by yandexmobile
2.0.0 (see all)

React Native bridge to the AppMetrica on both iOS and Android.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

325

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-appmetrica

React Native bridge to the AppMetrica on both iOS and Android.

Installation

  1. npm install react-native-appmetrica --save
  2. If React Native version <= 0.59: \ react-native link react-native-appmetrica
  3. iOS only
  • if ${PROJECT_DIR}/ios/Podfile exists: \ npx pod-install
  • if ${PROJECT_DIR}/ios/Podfile don't exists: \ Setup AppMetrica and placed frameworks at ${PROJECT_DIR}/ios/Frameworks

Usage

import AppMetrica from 'react-native-appmetrica';

// Starts the statistics collection process.
AppMetrica.activate({
  apiKey: '...KEY...',
  sessionTimeout: 120,
  firstActivationAsUpdate: false,
});

// Sends a custom event message and additional parameters (optional).
AppMetrica.reportEvent('My event');
AppMetrica.reportEvent('My event', { foo: 'bar' });

// Send a custom error event.
AppMetrica.reportError('My error');

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial