Add the dependency:
npm i react-native-apple-card-views
npm i react-native-apple-card-views#expo
"react-native-androw": ">= 0.0.33",
"react-native-linear-gradient": ">= 2.5.6",
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.1.1"
"expo-linear-gradient": ">= 9.2.0"
"@freakycoder/react-native-bounceable": ">= 0.1.1"
<AppleCard
smallTitle=""
largeTitle=""
footnoteText=""
resizeMode="cover"
source={require("./assets/hero_bg_brawlstars_.jpg")}
backgroundStyle={{
height: 200,
}}
onPress={() => {}}
/>
<AppOfTheDayCard
iconSource={require("./assets/Colorfy.jpg")}
backgroundSource={require("./assets/ColorfyBG.jpg")}
onPress={() => {}}
buttonOnPress={() => {}}
/>
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|source
|image
|default image
|set the image background
|style
|style
|default
|change the style of the card
|shadowColor
|color
|#000
|change the main card's shadow color
|smallTitle
|string
|NEW GAME
|change the small title
|largeTitle
|string
|The Brilliance of Brawl Stars
|change the main large title
|footnoteText
|string
|The next game from the markers of Clash Royale is here. Tap to learn more.
|change the footnote text
|backgroundStyle
|style
|default
|set custom style for background image
|smallTitleTextStyle
|style
|default
|set custom style for small title
|largeTitleTextStyle
|style
|default
|set custom style for large title
|footnoteTextStyle
|style
|default
|set custom style for footnote
|onPress
|function
|null
|use this to set onPress functionality
|Property
|Type
|Default
|Description
|style
|style
|default
|change the style of the card and image background
|shadowStyle
|style
|default
|change the style of the card's shadow
|backgroundSource
|image
|default image
|set the image background for main card
|iconSource
|image
|default image
|set the logo image
|largeTitle
|string
|"APP OF THE DAY"
|change the main large title
|title
|string
|"Colorfy: Coloring Art Games"
|change the title text
|subtitle
|string
|"Drawing & painting for everyone"
|change the subtitle text
|buttonText
|string
|"GET"
|change the button's text
|gradientColors
|Array
|["#de9c7c", "#ef9f81", "#efa192"]
|change the gradient colors
|buttonSubtitle
|string
|"In-App Purchases"
|change the button's bottom subtitle
|largeTitleTextStyle
|style
|default
|set the custom style for large title
|subtitleTextStyle
|style
|default
|set the custom style for subtitle text
|titleTextStyle
|style
|default
|set the custom style for title text
|iconStyle
|style
|default
|set the custom style for icon
|buttonOnPress
|function
|null
|set a function for button's onPress
|onPress
|function
|null
|set a function for main card's onPress
AppleCard Rewritten and Code Cleaning
AppleCard More Customization Options
FreakyCoder, kurayogun@gmail.com
React Native Apple Card Views Library is available under the MIT license. See the LICENSE file for more info.