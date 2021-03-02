Access operating system appearance information on iOS, Android, and web. Currently supports detecting preferred color scheme (light/dark).
⚠️ Appearance in React Native core is recommended unless you have a good reason to use the library (eg: you're on an older React Native version.) This project is archived now that it will not be needed going forward.
Installation instructions vary depending on whether you're using a managed Expo project or a bare React Native project.
This library is supported in Expo SDK 35+ (SDK 35 includes iOS support, SDK 36 and higher includes support for all platforms).
expo install react-native-appearance
Then, in app.json, include
"userInterfaceStyle" to listen to the device's appearance settings:
{
"expo": {
/*
Supported user interface styles. If left blank, "light" will be used. Use "automatic" if you would like to support either "light" or "dark" depending on device settings.
*/
"userInterfaceStyle": "automatic" | "light" | "dark"
}
}
Android support and web support are available on SDK36+.
yarn add react-native-appearance
If you are not using AndroidX on your project already (this is the default on React Native 0.60+, but not on lower versions) you will want to use the
jetifiernpm package. Install the package with
yarn add -D jetifierand then under
scriptsadd
"postinstall": "jetify -r". Next run
yarn jetify.
After installing the package you need to link the native parts of the library for the platforms you are using. The easiest way to link the library is using the CLI tool by running this command from the root of your project:
react-native link react-native-appearance
If you can't or don't want to use the CLI tool, you can also manually link the library using the instructions below (click on the arrow to show them):
Either follow the instructions in the React Native documentation to manually link the framework or link using Cocoapods by adding this to your
Podfile:
pod 'react-native-appearance', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-appearance'
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import io.expo.appearance.RNCAppearancePackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNCAppearancePackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-appearance'
project(':react-native-appearance').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-appearance/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
implementation project(':react-native-appearance')
In Expo managed projects, add
ios.userInterfaceStyle to your
app.json:
{
"expo": {
"ios": {
"userInterfaceStyle": "automatic"
}
}
}
For bare React Native apps, run
npx pod-install. You can configure supported styles with the UIUserInterfaceStyle key in your app
Info.plist.
Add the
uiMode flag in
AndroidManifest.xml:
<activity
...
android:configChanges="keyboard|keyboardHidden|orientation|screenSize|uiMode">
Implement the
onConfigurationChanged method in
MainActivity.java:
import android.content.Intent; // <--- import
import android.content.res.Configuration; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
......
// copy these lines
@Override
public void onConfigurationChanged(Configuration newConfig) {
super.onConfigurationChanged(newConfig);
Intent intent = new Intent("onConfigurationChanged");
intent.putExtra("newConfig", newConfig);
sendBroadcast(intent);
}
......
}
First, you need to wrap your app in the
AppearanceProvider. At the root of your app, do the following:
import { AppearanceProvider } from 'react-native-appearance';
export default () => (
<AppearanceProvider>
<App />
</AppearanceProvider>
);
Now you can use
Appearance and
useColorScheme anywhere in your app.
import { Appearance, useColorScheme } from 'react-native-appearance';
/**
* Get the current color scheme
*/
Appearance.getColorScheme();
/**
* Subscribe to color scheme changes with a hook
*/
function MyComponent() {
const colorScheme = useColorScheme();
if (colorScheme === 'dark') {
// render some dark thing
} else {
// render some light thing
}
}
/**
* Subscribe to color scheme without a hook
*/
const subscription = Appearance.addChangeListener(({ colorScheme }) => {
// do something with color scheme
});
// Remove the subscription at some point
subscription.remove();
This was mostly written by Facebook for inclusion in React Native core.