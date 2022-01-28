openbase logo
react-native-appboy-sdk

by Appboy
1.33.1

Public repo for the Braze React SDK

Downloads/wk

23.1K

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

22

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Braze React SDK

Effective marketing automation is an essential part of successfully scaling and managing your business. Braze empowers you to build better customer relationships through a seamless, multi-channel approach that addresses all aspects of the user life cycle Braze helps you engage your users on an ongoing basis.

SDK Integration

See our Technical Documentation for instructions on integrating Braze into your React Native application.

Components

  • AppboyProject - Contains the AppboyProject sample app with integration examples for the React Native bridge. This sample app integrates the iOS bridge via manual linking, and the iOS SDK via Cocoapods. It can also optionally integrate the iOS bridge using Cocoapods via a local Podspec.

Running the Sample App

The following commands apply to both sample projects and use the AppboyProject directory as an example.

cd AppboyProject/
yarn install

# In a separate tab:
cd AppboyProject/
npx react-native start

iOS

Our sample app integrates the native Braze iOS SDK through Cocoapods.

From the AppboyProject directory:

sudo gem install cocoapods
cd ios/
pod install
cd ../
npx react-native run-ios

Android

From the AppboyProject directory:

npx react-native run-android

In-App Messages

Integration

Native in-app messages display automatically out of the box on Android and iOS.

To get the in-app message data implement the IInAppMessageManagerListener delegate as described in our public documentation for Android and for iOS. This data can then be received in the JavaScript layer and used to instantiate a BrazeInAppMessage. A sample implementation of this is contained in AppboyProject.

Disabling automatic display

To disable automatic in-app message display for Android, your beforeInAppMessageDisplayed method implementation should return InAppMessageOperation.DISCARD.

To disable automatic in-app message display for iOS, your beforeInAppMessageDisplayed delegate implementation should return ABKInAppMessageDisplayChoice.discardInAppMessage.

Analytics

To log analytics using your BrazeInAppMessage, pass the instance into the logInAppMessageClicked, logInAppMessageImpression, and logInAppMessageButtonClicked (along with the button index) methods available on ReactAppboy.

Style

  • Generally we try to mimic the Braze Web SDK's Javascript interface where appropriate.
  • We use eslint as our linter. From the root directory, run npm run lint to list errors or npm run lint-fix to automatically fix errors. To override the rules in the standard-react config, add "rules" in .eslintrc.json.

Testing

  • We use jest for testing the React SDK.
  • Run the tests and code coverage report using npm test

