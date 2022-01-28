Braze React SDK

SDK Integration

See our Technical Documentation for instructions on integrating Braze into your React Native application.

Components

AppboyProject - Contains the AppboyProject sample app with integration examples for the React Native bridge. This sample app integrates the iOS bridge via manual linking, and the iOS SDK via Cocoapods. It can also optionally integrate the iOS bridge using Cocoapods via a local Podspec.

Running the Sample App

The following commands apply to both sample projects and use the AppboyProject directory as an example.

cd AppboyProject/ yarn install cd AppboyProject/ npx react-native start

iOS

Our sample app integrates the native Braze iOS SDK through Cocoapods.

From the AppboyProject directory:

sudo gem install cocoapods cd ios/ pod install cd ../ npx react-native run-ios

Android

From the AppboyProject directory:

npx react-native run-android

In-App Messages

Integration

Native in-app messages display automatically out of the box on Android and iOS.

To get the in-app message data implement the IInAppMessageManagerListener delegate as described in our public documentation for Android and for iOS. This data can then be received in the JavaScript layer and used to instantiate a BrazeInAppMessage . A sample implementation of this is contained in AppboyProject.

Disabling automatic display

To disable automatic in-app message display for Android, your beforeInAppMessageDisplayed method implementation should return InAppMessageOperation.DISCARD .

To disable automatic in-app message display for iOS, your beforeInAppMessageDisplayed delegate implementation should return ABKInAppMessageDisplayChoice.discardInAppMessage .

Analytics

To log analytics using your BrazeInAppMessage , pass the instance into the logInAppMessageClicked , logInAppMessageImpression , and logInAppMessageButtonClicked (along with the button index) methods available on ReactAppboy .

Style

Generally we try to mimic the Braze Web SDK's Javascript interface where appropriate.

We use eslint as our linter. From the root directory, run npm run lint to list errors or npm run lint-fix to automatically fix errors. To override the rules in the standard-react config, add "rules" in .eslintrc.json .

Testing