See our Technical Documentation for instructions on integrating Braze into your React Native application.
AppboyProject - Contains the AppboyProject sample app with integration examples for the React Native bridge. This sample app integrates the iOS bridge via manual linking, and the iOS SDK via Cocoapods. It can
also optionally integrate the iOS bridge using Cocoapods via a local Podspec.
The following commands apply to both sample projects and use the
AppboyProject directory as an example.
cd AppboyProject/
yarn install
# In a separate tab:
cd AppboyProject/
npx react-native start
Our sample app integrates the native Braze iOS SDK through Cocoapods.
From the
AppboyProject directory:
sudo gem install cocoapods
cd ios/
pod install
cd ../
npx react-native run-ios
From the
AppboyProject directory:
npx react-native run-android
Native in-app messages display automatically out of the box on Android and iOS.
To get the in-app message data implement the
IInAppMessageManagerListener delegate as described in our public documentation for Android and for iOS. This data can then be received in the JavaScript layer and used to instantiate a
BrazeInAppMessage. A sample implementation of this is contained in AppboyProject.
To disable automatic in-app message display for Android, your
beforeInAppMessageDisplayed method implementation should return
InAppMessageOperation.DISCARD.
To disable automatic in-app message display for iOS, your
beforeInAppMessageDisplayed delegate implementation should return
ABKInAppMessageDisplayChoice.discardInAppMessage.
To log analytics using your
BrazeInAppMessage, pass the instance into the
logInAppMessageClicked,
logInAppMessageImpression, and
logInAppMessageButtonClicked (along with the button index) methods available on
ReactAppboy.
npm run lint to list errors or
npm run lint-fix to automatically fix errors. To override the rules in the
standard-react config, add
"rules" in
.eslintrc.json.
npm test