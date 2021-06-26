ReactNative : Native App Tour Library (Android/iOS)

This library is a React Native bridge around native app tour libraries. It allows show/guide beautiful tours:

📖 Getting started

$ npm install react-native-app-tour --save

Supported react-native 61 and above

iOS

iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure CocoaPods is installed on your system

- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:

use_native_modules! pod 'RNAppTour' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-app-tour/ios' use_frameworks! :linkage => : static pod 'MaterialShowcase' $static_framework = [ 'FlipperKit' , 'Flipper' , 'Flipper-Folly' , 'CocoaAsyncSocket' , 'ComponentKit' , 'Flipper-DoubleConversion' , 'Flipper-Glog' , 'Flipper-PeerTalk' , 'Flipper-RSocket' , 'Yoga' , 'YogaKit' , 'CocoaLibEvent' , 'OpenSSL-Universal' , 'boost-for-react-native' ] pre_install do |installer| Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {} installer.pod_targets.each do |pod| if $static_framework. include ?(pod.name) def pod.build_type; Pod::BuildType.static_library end end end end

Please make sure Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines steps are added to Podfile, since MaterialShowcase is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile

Android

Please add below snippet into your app build.gradle

allprojects { repositories { maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' } } }

💬 ISSUES

If you install this package and get an error saying postinstall failed this most likely means You are trying to run install modules from outside of project root (react-native-git-upgrade) FIX: remove react-native-app-tour from package.json and rerun Pods version is out of date. pod repo update

If you encounter File not found in iOS issue while setup, please refer ISSUE - 3 issue which might help you in order to resolve.

issue while setup, please refer ISSUE - 3 issue which might help you in order to resolve. If you have problems with Android Trying to resolve view with tag which doesn't exist or can't resolve tag. Please add props collapasable: false to your View

AppTourView.for: AppTourTarget

let appTourTarget = AppTourView.for(Button, {...native-library-props}) AppTour.ShowFor(appTourTarget)

AppTourSequence add(AppTourTarget) remove(AppTourTarget) removeAll get(AppTourTarget) getAll



let appTourSequence = new AppTourSequence() this .appTourTargets.forEach( appTourTarget => { appTourSequence.add(appTourTarget) }) AppTour.ShowSequence(appTourSequence)

AppTour ShowFor(AppTourTarget) ShowSequence(AppTourTargets)



💡 Props

Note: Each component which is to be rendered in the tour should have a key prop. It is mandatory.

prop. It is mandatory. App Tour Target Properties are same as defined by KeepSafe/TapTargetView & aromajoin/material-showcase-ios

General(iOS & Android)

Prop Type Default Note order: mandatory number Specify the order of tour target title string Specify the title of tour description string Specify the description of tour outerCircleColor string: HEX-COLOR Specify a color for the outer circle targetCircleColor string: HEX-COLOR Specify a color for the target circle titleTextSize number 20 Specify the size (in sp) of the title text titleTextColor string: HEX-COLOR Specify the color of the title text descriptionTextSize number 10 Specify the size (in sp) of the description text descriptionTextColor string: HEX-COLOR Specify the color of the description text targetRadius number 60 Specify the target radius (in dp) cancelable bool true Whether tapping anywhere dismisses the view

Android

Prop Type Default Note collapsable: mandatory bool Specify collapsable false if your view just contains children. Please read view#collapsable for the details outerCircleAlpha number 0.96f Specify the alpha amount for the outer circle textColor string: HEX-COLOR Specify a color for both the title and description text dimColor string: HEX-COLOR If set, will dim behind the view with 30% opacity of the given color drawShadow bool true Whether to draw a drop shadow or not tintTarget bool true Whether to tint the target view's color transparentTarget bool true Specify whether the target is transparent (displays the content underneath)

iOS

Prop Type Default Note backgroundPromptColor string: HEX-COLOR UIColor.blue Specify background prompt color backgroundPromptColorAlpha number 0.96 Specify background prompt color alpha titleTextAlignment string left Specify primary text alignment: Left, Right, Top, Bottom descriptionTextAlignment string left Specify secondary text alignment: Left, Right, Top, Bottom aniComeInDuration number 0.5 Specify animation come In Duration aniGoOutDuration number 1.5 Specify animation Go Out Duration aniRippleColor string: HEX-COLOR #FFFFFF Specify ripple color aniRippleAlpha number 0.2 Specify ripple alpha

🔧 Breaking Changes

V0.0.4 Generalized props across platforms @congnguyen91 Migrated License to Apache 2.0

V0.0.10 Added order as a mandatory property to each target Each component which is to be rendered in the tour should have a key prop. It is mandatory.



✨ Credits

🤔 How to contribute

Have an idea? Found a bug? Please raise to ISSUES. Contributions are welcome and are greatly appreciated! Every little bit helps, and credit will always be given.

💫 Where is this library used?

📜 License

This library is provided under the Apache 2 License.

RNAppTour @ prscX

