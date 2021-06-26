ReactNative: Native App Tour Library (Android/iOS)
This library is a React Native bridge around native app tour libraries. It allows show/guide beautiful tours:
|Android: KeepSafe/TapTargetView
|iOS: aromajoin/material-showcase-ios
$ npm install react-native-app-tour --save
Supported react-native 61 and above
iOS Prerequisite: Please make sure
CocoaPodsis installed on your system
- Add the following to your `Podfile` -> `ios/Podfile` and run pod update:
use_native_modules!
pod 'RNAppTour', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-app-tour/ios'
use_frameworks! :linkage => :static
pod 'MaterialShowcase'
# Follow [Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines](https://fbflipper.com/docs/getting-started/ios-native)
# This is required because iOSPhotoEditor is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile
$static_framework = ['FlipperKit', 'Flipper', 'Flipper-Folly',
'CocoaAsyncSocket', 'ComponentKit', 'Flipper-DoubleConversion',
'Flipper-Glog', 'Flipper-PeerTalk', 'Flipper-RSocket', 'Yoga', 'YogaKit',
'CocoaLibEvent', 'OpenSSL-Universal', 'boost-for-react-native']
pre_install do |installer|
Pod::Installer::Xcode::TargetValidator.send(:define_method, :verify_no_static_framework_transitive_dependencies) {}
installer.pod_targets.each do |pod|
if $static_framework.include?(pod.name)
def pod.build_type;
Pod::BuildType.static_library
end
end
end
end
Please make sure Flipper iOS Setup Guidelines steps are added to Podfile, since MaterialShowcase is implemented using Swift and we have to use use_frameworks! in Podfile
Android
Please add below snippet into your app
build.gradle
allprojects {
repositories {
maven { url 'https://jitpack.io' }
}
}
pod repo update
File not found in iOS issue while setup, please refer ISSUE - 3 issue which might help you in order to resolve.
Android Trying to resolve view with tag which doesn't exist or can't resolve tag. Please add props
collapasable: false to your View
let appTourTarget = AppTourView.for(Button, {...native-library-props})
AppTour.ShowFor(appTourTarget)
let appTourSequence = new AppTourSequence()
this.appTourTargets.forEach(appTourTarget => {
appTourSequence.add(appTourTarget)
})
AppTour.ShowSequence(appTourSequence)
Note:
- Each component which is to be rendered in the tour should have a
keyprop. It is mandatory.
- App Tour Target Properties are same as defined by KeepSafe/TapTargetView & aromajoin/material-showcase-ios
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
order: mandatory
number
|Specify the order of tour target
title
string
|Specify the title of tour
description
string
|Specify the description of tour
outerCircleColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|Specify a color for the outer circle
targetCircleColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|Specify a color for the target circle
titleTextSize
number
|20
|Specify the size (in sp) of the title text
titleTextColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|Specify the color of the title text
descriptionTextSize
number
|10
|Specify the size (in sp) of the description text
descriptionTextColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|Specify the color of the description text
targetRadius
number
|60
|Specify the target radius (in dp)
cancelable
bool
|true
|Whether tapping anywhere dismisses the view
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
collapsable: mandatory
bool
|Specify collapsable
false if your view just contains children. Please read view#collapsable for the details
outerCircleAlpha
number
|0.96f
|Specify the alpha amount for the outer circle
textColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|Specify a color for both the title and description text
dimColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|If set, will dim behind the view with 30% opacity of the given color
drawShadow
bool
|true
|Whether to draw a drop shadow or not
tintTarget
bool
|true
|Whether to tint the target view's color
transparentTarget
bool
|true
|Specify whether the target is transparent (displays the content underneath)
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
backgroundPromptColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|UIColor.blue
|Specify background prompt color
backgroundPromptColorAlpha
number
|0.96
|Specify background prompt color alpha
titleTextAlignment
string
|left
|Specify primary text alignment: Left, Right, Top, Bottom
descriptionTextAlignment
string
|left
|Specify secondary text alignment: Left, Right, Top, Bottom
aniComeInDuration
number
|0.5
|Specify animation come In Duration
aniGoOutDuration
number
|1.5
|Specify animation Go Out Duration
aniRippleColor
string: HEX-COLOR
|#FFFFFF
|Specify ripple color
aniRippleAlpha
number
|0.2
|Specify ripple alpha
order as a mandatory property to each target
key prop. It is mandatory.
