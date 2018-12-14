$ npm install react-native-app-settings --save
$ react-native link react-native-app-settings
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-app-settings and add
OpenAppSettings.xcodeproj
libRNOpenAppSettings.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
Cmd+R)<
ios/Podfile, inside your main target, add the line
pod 'RNDeviceInfo', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-device-info'
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
import com.krazylabs.OpenAppSettingsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new OpenAppSettingsPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-app-settings'
project(':react-native-app-settings').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-app-settings/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-app-settings')
import OpenAppSettings from 'react-native-app-settings'
OpenAppSettings.open()