openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-app-settings

by KrazyLabs
2.0.1 (see all)

Cross-Platform React Native module exposing native application settings.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.5K

GitHub Stars

88

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-settings

Getting started

$ npm install react-native-app-settings --save

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-app-settings

Manual installation

iOS

Manual integration
  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-app-settings and add OpenAppSettings.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNOpenAppSettings.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<
Cocoapod integration
  1. In ios/Podfile, inside your main target, add the line pod 'RNDeviceInfo', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-device-info'

Android

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainActivity.java
  • Add import com.krazylabs.OpenAppSettingsPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new OpenAppSettingsPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-app-settings'
project(':react-native-app-settings').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,'../node_modules/react-native-app-settings/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-app-settings')

Usage

import OpenAppSettings from 'react-native-app-settings'

OpenAppSettings.open()

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial