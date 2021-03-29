Easily deep link to other apps in React Native. If the app isn't installed on the user's phone, open the App Store or Play Store link instead.

npm i -S react-native-app-link

import AppLink from 'react-native-app-link' ; AppLink.maybeOpenURL(url, { appName, appStoreId, appStoreLocale, playStoreId }).then( () => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { }); AppLink.openInStore({ appName, appStoreId, appStoreLocale, playStoreId }).then( () => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { });

maybeOpenURL(url, config) -> Promise Opens link if app is present. If not, it opens an app store to prompt the user to download it.

url : (String) a url in the specified app's deep linking format that points to the content you want to open.

config : (Object) a set of fallback urls if the app requested does not exist locally.

config.appName : (String) the app's name you're linking into.

config.appStoreId : (String) the app's ID on the App Store (iOS). Example: { appStoreId: '529379082' }

config.appStoreLocale : (String) the App Store's locale (iOS). Defaults to the USA App Store. Example: { appStoreId: 'us' }

config.playStoreId : (String) the app's package identifier on the Play Store (Android). Example: { playStoreId: 'me.lyft.android' }

openInStore(config) -> Promise Opens an app store to the listing requested.

config : (Object) a config for generate store urls.

config.appName : (String) the app's name you're linking into.

config.appStoreId : (String) the app's ID on the App Store (iOS). Example: { appStoreId: '529379082' }

config.appStoreLocale : (String) the App Store's locale (iOS). Defaults to the USA App Store. Example: { appStoreLocale: 'us' }

config.playStoreId : (String) the app's package identifier on the Play Store (Android). Example: { playStoreId: 'me.lyft.android' }