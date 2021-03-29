openbase logo
rna

react-native-app-link

by Juwan Wheatley
1.0.1 (see all)

Easily link to other apps with React Native.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.5K

GitHub Stars

503

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Logo

Easily deep link to other apps in React Native. If the app isn't installed on the user's phone, open the App Store or Play Store link instead.

NPM version badge

Example GIF

Installation:

npm i -S react-native-app-link

Usage:

import AppLink from 'react-native-app-link';

AppLink.maybeOpenURL(url, { appName, appStoreId, appStoreLocale, playStoreId }).then(() => {
  // do stuff
})
.catch((err) => {
  // handle error
});

AppLink.openInStore({ appName, appStoreId, appStoreLocale, playStoreId }).then(() => {
  // do stuff
})
.catch((err) => {
  // handle error
});

API:

maybeOpenURL(url, config) -> Promise Opens link if app is present. If not, it opens an app store to prompt the user to download it.

url: (String) a url in the specified app's deep linking format that points to the content you want to open.

config: (Object) a set of fallback urls if the app requested does not exist locally.

config.appName: (String) the app's name you're linking into.

config.appStoreId: (String) the app's ID on the App Store (iOS). Example: { appStoreId: '529379082' }

config.appStoreLocale: (String) the App Store's locale (iOS). Defaults to the USA App Store. Example: { appStoreId: 'us' }

config.playStoreId: (String) the app's package identifier on the Play Store (Android). Example: { playStoreId: 'me.lyft.android' }

openInStore(config) -> Promise Opens an app store to the listing requested.

config: (Object) a config for generate store urls.

config.appName: (String) the app's name you're linking into.

config.appStoreId: (String) the app's ID on the App Store (iOS). Example: { appStoreId: '529379082' }

config.appStoreLocale: (String) the App Store's locale (iOS). Defaults to the USA App Store. Example: { appStoreLocale: 'us' }

config.playStoreId: (String) the app's package identifier on the Play Store (Android). Example: { playStoreId: 'me.lyft.android' }

If there are any issues file an issue above and don't hesitate to spin up a PR and contribute!

