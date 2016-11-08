openbase logo
Readme

react-native-app-intro Screen Capture

Example code

Support ios、android

Designed by Freepik

Installation

$ npm i react-native-app-intro --save

Basic Usage

You can use pageArray quick generation your app intro with parallax effect. With the basic usage, the Android status bar will be updated to match your slide background color.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry, Alert } from 'react-native';
import AppIntro from 'react-native-app-intro';

class Example extends Component {
  onSkipBtnHandle = (index) => {
    Alert.alert('Skip');
    console.log(index);
  }
  doneBtnHandle = () => {
    Alert.alert('Done');
  }
  nextBtnHandle = (index) => {
    Alert.alert('Next');
    console.log(index);
  }
  onSlideChangeHandle = (index, total) => {
    console.log(index, total);
  }
  render() {
    const pageArray = [{
      title: 'Page 1',
      description: 'Description 1',
      img: 'https://goo.gl/Bnc3XP',
      imgStyle: {
        height: 80 * 2.5,
        width: 109 * 2.5,
      },
      backgroundColor: '#fa931d',
      fontColor: '#fff',
      level: 10,
    }, {
      title: 'Page 2',
      description: 'Description 2',
      img: require('../assets/some_image.png'),
      imgStyle: {
        height: 93 * 2.5,
        width: 103 * 2.5,
      },
      backgroundColor: '#a4b602',
      fontColor: '#fff',
      level: 10,
    }];
    return (
      <AppIntro
        onNextBtnClick={this.nextBtnHandle}
        onDoneBtnClick={this.doneBtnHandle}
        onSkipBtnClick={this.onSkipBtnHandle}
        onSlideChange={this.onSlideChangeHandle}
        pageArray={pageArray}
      />
    );
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

Advanced Usage

If you need customized page like my Example, you can pass in View component into AppIntro component and set level. Remember any need use parallax effect component, Need to be <View level={10}></View> inside.

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View,
} from 'react-native';
import AppIntro from 'react-native-app-intro';

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  slide: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
    backgroundColor: '#9DD6EB',
    padding: 15,
  },
  text: {
    color: '#fff',
    fontSize: 30,
    fontWeight: 'bold',
  },
});

class Example extends Component {

  render() {
    return (
      <AppIntro>
        <View style={[styles.slide,{ backgroundColor: '#fa931d' }]}>
          <View level={10}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 1</Text></View>
          <View level={15}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 1</Text></View>
          <View level={8}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 1</Text></View>
        </View>
        <View style={[styles.slide, { backgroundColor: '#a4b602' }]}>
          <View level={-10}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 2</Text></View>
          <View level={5}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 2</Text></View>
          <View level={20}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 2</Text></View>
        </View>
        <View style={[styles.slide,{ backgroundColor: '#fa931d' }]}>
          <View level={8}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 3</Text></View>
          <View level={0}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 3</Text></View>
          <View level={-10}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 3</Text></View>
        </View>
        <View style={[styles.slide, { backgroundColor: '#a4b602' }]}>
          <View level={5}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 4</Text></View>
          <View level={10}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 4</Text></View>
          <View level={15}><Text style={styles.text}>Page 4</Text></View>
        </View>
      </AppIntro>
    );
  }
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('Example', () => Example);

And in Android, image inside view component, view need width、height.

<View style={{
  position: 'absolute',
  top: 80,
  left: 30,
  width: windows.width,
  height: windows.height,
}} level={20}
>
  <Image style={{ width: 115, height: 70 }} source={require('./img/1/c2.png')} />
</View>

Properties

PropPropTypeDefault ValueDescription
dotColorstring'rgba(255,255,255,0.3)'Bottom of the page dot color
activeDotColorstring'#fff'Active page index dot color
rightTextColorstring'#fff'The bottom right Text Done、> color
leftTextColorstring'#fff'The bottom left Text Skip color
onSlideChange(index, total) => {}function to call when the pages change
onSkipBtnClick(index) => {}function to call when the Skip button click
onDoneBtnClickfuncfunction to call when the Done button click
onNextBtnClick(index) => {}function to call when the Next '>' button click
doneBtnLabelstring、Text elementDoneThe bottom right custom Text label
skipBtnLabelstring、Text elementSkipThe bottom left custom Text label
nextBtnLabelstring、Text elementThe bottom left custom Text label
pageArrayarrayIn the basic usage, you can input object array to render basic view example: [[{title: 'Page 1', description: 'Description 1', img: 'https://goo.gl/uwzs0C', imgStyle: {height: 80 * 2.5, width: 109 * 2.5 }, backgroundColor: '#fa931d', fontColor: '#fff', level: 10 }] , level is parallax effect level ,if you use pageArray you can't use custom view
defaultIndexnumber0number of the index of the initial index
showSkipButtonbooltruea boolean defining if we should render the skip button
showDoneButtonbooltruea boolean that defines if we should render the done button
showDotsbooltruea boolean that defines if we should render the bottom dots
Children View Properties
PropPropTypeDefault ValueDescription
levelnumberparallax effect level

