Accept Payments with Apple Pay for React Native apps.
$ yarn add react-native-apay
Autolinking will just do the job.
$ react-native link react-native-apay
Link using Cocoapods by adding this to your
Podfile:
pod 'RNApplePay', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-apay'
Libraries ➜
Add Files to [your project's name]
node_modules ➜
react-native-apay and add
RNApplePay.xcodeproj
libRNApplePay.a to your project's
Build Phases ➜
Link Binary With Libraries
import { ApplePay } from 'react-native-apay';
const requestData = {
merchantIdentifier: 'merchant.com.example',
supportedNetworks: ['mastercard', 'visa'],
countryCode: 'US',
currencyCode: 'USD',
paymentSummaryItems: [
{
label: 'Item label',
amount: '100.00',
},
],
}
// Check if ApplePay is available
if (ApplePay.canMakePayments) {
ApplePay.requestPayment(requestData)
.then((paymentData) => {
console.log(paymentData);
// Simulate a request to the gateway
setTimeout(() => {
// Show status to user ApplePay.SUCCESS || ApplePay.FAILURE
ApplePay.complete(ApplePay.SUCCESS)
.then(() => {
console.log('completed');
// do something
});
}, 1000);
});
};
You can run the demo by cloning the project and running:
$ yarn demo