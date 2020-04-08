Accept Payments with Apple Pay for React Native apps.

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-apay

Linking

Autolinking will just do the job.

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-apay

CocoaPods

Link using Cocoapods by adding this to your Podfile :

pod 'RNApplePay' , :path => '../node_modules/react-native-apay'

Manual installation

iOS

In XCode, in the project navigator, right click Libraries ➜ Add Files to [your project's name] Go to node_modules ➜ react-native-apay and add RNApplePay.xcodeproj In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNApplePay.a to your project's Build Phases ➜ Link Binary With Libraries Run your project ( Cmd+R )<

Usage

import { ApplePay } from 'react-native-apay' ; const requestData = { merchantIdentifier : 'merchant.com.example' , supportedNetworks : [ 'mastercard' , 'visa' ], countryCode : 'US' , currencyCode : 'USD' , paymentSummaryItems : [ { label : 'Item label' , amount : '100.00' , }, ], } if (ApplePay.canMakePayments) { ApplePay.requestPayment(requestData) .then( ( paymentData ) => { console .log(paymentData); setTimeout( () => { ApplePay.complete(ApplePay.SUCCESS) .then( () => { console .log( 'completed' ); }); }, 1000 ); }); };

Demo

You can run the demo by cloning the project and running: