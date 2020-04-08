openbase logo
rna

react-native-apay

by Andrey Sorokin
1.3.1 (see all)

React Native bridge for Apple Pay

Popularity

Downloads/wk

482

GitHub Stars

44

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

react-native-apay

react-native version npm npm (tag)

Accept Payments with Apple Pay for React Native apps.

Getting started

$ yarn add react-native-apay

Linking

>= 0.60

Autolinking will just do the job.

< 0.60

Mostly automatic installation

$ react-native link react-native-apay

CocoaPods

Link using Cocoapods by adding this to your Podfile:

pod 'RNApplePay', :path => '../node_modules/react-native-apay'

Manual installation

iOS

  1. In XCode, in the project navigator, right click LibrariesAdd Files to [your project's name]
  2. Go to node_modulesreact-native-apay and add RNApplePay.xcodeproj
  3. In XCode, in the project navigator, select your project. Add libRNApplePay.a to your project's Build PhasesLink Binary With Libraries
  4. Run your project (Cmd+R)<

Usage

import { ApplePay } from 'react-native-apay';

const requestData = {
  merchantIdentifier: 'merchant.com.example',
  supportedNetworks: ['mastercard', 'visa'],
  countryCode: 'US',
  currencyCode: 'USD',
  paymentSummaryItems: [
    {
      label: 'Item label',
      amount: '100.00',
    },
  ],
}

// Check if ApplePay is available
if (ApplePay.canMakePayments) {
  ApplePay.requestPayment(requestData)
    .then((paymentData) => {
      console.log(paymentData);
      // Simulate a request to the gateway
      setTimeout(() => {
        // Show status to user ApplePay.SUCCESS || ApplePay.FAILURE
        ApplePay.complete(ApplePay.SUCCESS)
          .then(() => {
            console.log('completed');
            // do something
          });
      }, 1000);
    });
};

Demo

You can run the demo by cloning the project and running:

$ yarn demo

