react-native-animated-sprite (RNAS) package is a feature rich declarative component for animation, tweening, and dragging sprites. Animation is achieved using frame-by-frame animation, tweening uses the React Native Animated class, and dragging uses React Native PanResponder.
RNAS is ideal for use in general applications or games. Development has been driven by Curious Learning's work in cognitive assessment and literacy.
$ npm install --save react-native-animated-sprite
There are three key features to RNAS: AnimatedSprite, sprites, and tweens. Together these three features provide the full capabilities of RNAS.
AnimatedSprite is the primary component interface which would be included in a React Native application.
Sprites are objects that are required by AnimatedSprite. A sprite object contains references to the images used for frame-by-frame animation and other related information. See "example/sprites/monster/monsterSprite.js"
Tweens ("src/Tweens/Tweens.js") operate on AnimatedSprites to enable tweening.
This is the declaration used for the example application included in this projects Github repo, and demonstrated in the GIF above.
<AnimatedSprite
ref={'monsterRef'}
sprite={monsterSprite}
animationFrameIndex={monsterSprite.animationIndex(this.state.animationType)}
loopAnimation={true}
coordinates={{
top: 100,
left: 100,
}}
size={{
width: monsterSprite.size.width * 1.65,
height: monsterSprite.size.height * 1.65,
}}
draggable={true}
tweenOptions = {this.state.tweenOptions}
tweenStart={'fromMethod'}
onPress={() => {this.onPress();}}
/>
The above example would create an "AnimatedSprite" with the "monsterSprite." The animation loops and is set to an animation type of the sprite. The coordinates place the start location of the AnimatedSprite, while size declares the size. Draggable set to true (draggable={true}) means that the AnimatedSprite can be dragged. The tween options are set to a tween object, and the tween can be started 'fromCode', i.e. programmatically. There is also an "onPress" handler declared that is used to switch animation type. See the code for full details.
|Name
|Required
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
|sprite
|true
|object
|An object that describes the underlying sprite asset.
|See Sprite fields below.
|coordinates
|true
|object
|The top/left coordinates of the AnimatedSprite.
|none
|size
|true
|object
|The width/height size of the sprite assets.
|none
|animationFrameIndex
|true
|array
|The indices of the current animation.
|none
|rotate
|false
|array
|Rotation information for sprite.
|[{rotateY: '0deg'}]
|opacity
|false
|number
|Opacity of sprite.
|1
|spriteUID
|false
|string
|Unique string used for ID purposes.
|randome string of length 7
|draggable
|false
|bool
|Set draggable state of sprite.
|false
|onPress
|false
|func
|Function handle for press (touch) event.
|none
|onPressIn
|false
|func
|Function handle for pressIn event.
|none
|onPressOut
|false
|func
|Function handle for pressOut event.
|none
|loopAnimation
|false
|bool
|Indicates if animation should loop
|none
|timeSinceMounted
|false
|func
|Indicates time since component was mounted
|none
|currentLocation
|false
|func
|Function to retrieve current coordinates.
|none
|tweenStart
|false
|string
|Indicates how tween should start, one of ['fromMethod', 'fromPress', 'fromMount']
|none
|tweenOptions
|false
|object
|Describes tween options.
|See Tweens
|stopAutoTweenOnPressIn
|false
|bool
|Indicates if tween started at component mount should stop on press event.
|none
|onTweenStopped
|false
|func
|Function handle called when tween stopped by press event.
|none
|onTweenFinish
|false
|func
|Function handle called when tween completes full tween.
|none
|onAnimationFinish
|false
|func
|Function handle called when animation comes to end.
|none
|visible
|false
|bool
|Indicates if sprite is visible.
|true
|fps
|false
|number
|Indicates the number of frames per second.
|10
While "refs" should be avoided in most cases they can be useful. As Facebook states, "there are a few cases where you need to imperatively modify a child outside of the typical dataflow." One of those cases is triggering imperative animations.
There are several methods of AnimatedSprite that you will want to access via refs. The are:
The following is an example of usage. Suppose you had the following AnimatedSprite component:
<AnimatedSprite
sprite={monsterSprite}
ref={'monsterRef'}
...
/>
Then in your declaring application you would be able to access the AnimatedSprite references as follows (See example app):
this.refs.monsterRef.startTween();
// or
const coords = this.refs.monsterRef.getCoordinates();
Sprites and tweens are key aspects of the AnimatedSprite component. The following gives an overview of each.
A sprite is an object that contain with the following shape:
{
name: <string>,
size: <object>,
animationTypes: <array>,
frames: <array>,
animationIndex: <function>,
}
See example app for working example.
Tweens.js contains many tween objects that can be used by AnimatedSprite for creating tweening effects. Tweens.js defines "high" level tweens, such as "zoomIntoExistence" and "wiggle," which can be used by AnimatedSprite. AnimatedSprite can take "tweenOptions," which define the tween. For example:
{
tweenType: 'sine-wave',
startXY: [coords.left, coords.top],
xTo: [sample(location), sample(location)],
yTo: [sample(location), sample(location)],
duration: 1000,
loop: false,
}
Defines a tween of type "sine-wave" that starts at "startXY" and has "x, y" coordinates that change over time. "xTo" and "yTo" are arrays that indicate where a AnimatedSprite coordinate will tween too. Duration indicates the total duration of the tween, and loop indicates if the tween will loop (true) or be only happen once (false).
Mobile operating systems such as Android and iOS have significantly less application memory then other systems. As a result performance can be effected by the size and number of images used by an application using AnimatedSprite.
For performance reasons changes in AnimatedSprite dimensions must maintain the aspect ratio of the underlying image media.