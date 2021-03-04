Animated splash screen for Android and iOS. It is based on Implementing Twitter’s App Loading Animation in React Native topic from RN. This use an Image instead of MaskedView to work on both platforms.
SplashAnimated example app.
yarn add react-native-animated-splash-screen
or
npm install --save react-native-animated-splash-screen
import AnimatedSplash from "react-native-animated-splash-screen";
render() {
return (
<AnimatedSplash
translucent={true}
isLoaded={this.state.isLoaded}
logoImage={require("./assets/logo.png")}
backgroundColor={"#262626"}
logoHeight={150}
logoWidth={150}
>
<App />
</AnimatedSplash>
);
}
|Name
|Description
|Type
|Required
|Default Value
|isLoaded
|Condition to show children component and finish the animation.
|Boolean
|✓
|false
|backgroundColor
|Splash screen background color.
|String
|
'#f00'
|logoImage
|Splash screen logo image.
|Object
null
|logoWidth
|Logo image width in
px.
|Number
|150
|logoHeight
|Logo image height in
px.
|Number
|150
|children
|Children to render inside this component.
|Node
null
|preload
|Condition to load children component while wait isLoaded prop be True.
|Boolean
|true
|disableBackgroundImage
|Disable the background image
|Boolean
|false
|translucent
|When translucent is set to true, the app will draw under the status bar. Example: here!
|Boolean
|false
|customComponent
|Add a logo component instead of a logo image.
|React Component
null
const AppNavigator = createStackNavigator(
{
home: {
screen: HomeScreen,
navigationOptions: {
header: null,
},
},
dashboard: {
screen: DashboardScreen,
navigationOptions: {
title: "Dashboard",
},
},
},
{
initialRouteName: "home",
}
)
const Container = createAppContainer(AppNavigator)
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
isLoaded: false,
}
async componentDidMount() {
await loadAsync()
this.setState({ isLoaded: true })
}
render() {
return (
<AnimatedSplash
translucent={true}
isLoaded={this.state.isLoaded}
logoImage={require("./assets/logo.png")}
backgroundColor={"#262626"}
logoHeight={150}
logoWidth={150}
>
<Container />
</AnimatedSplash>
)
}
}
export default App
const AppNavigator = createSwitchNavigator(
{
home: {
screen: props => (
<HomeScreen {...props} setAppLoaded={props.screenProps.setAppLoaded} />
),
},
dashboard: { screen: DashboardScreen },
},
{
initialRouteName: "home",
}
)
const Container = createAppContainer(AppNavigator)
class App extends React.Component {
state = {
isLoaded: false,
}
setAppLoaded = () => {
this.setState({ isLoaded: true })
}
render() {
return (
<AnimatedSplash
translucent={true}
isLoaded={this.state.isLoaded}
logoImage={require("./assets/logo.png")}
backgroundColor={"#262626"}
logoHeight={150}
logoWidth={150}
>
<Container screenProps={{ setAppLoaded: this.setAppLoaded }} />
</AnimatedSplash>
)
}
}
export default App
class HomeScreen extends React.Component {
...
async componentDidMount() {
await loadAsync();
this.props.setAppLoaded();
}
...
}
export default HomeScreen
MIT