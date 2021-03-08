openbase logo
rna

react-native-animated-spinkit

by Tien Pham
1.5.2 (see all)

A collection of loading indicators for React Native

Documentation
2.1K

GitHub Stars

238

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native Animated SpinKit

Stable Release license

A pure JavaScript port of SpinKit for React Native.

Why Another Port?

The previous port of SpinKit for React Native (react-native-spinkit) is a native module so it requires extra native dependencies and can't be used in Expo projects without ejecting.

This library is a pure JavaScript port of SpinKit implemented with the Animated API, which means you can use it in any React Native project and the spinners will look identical on Android and iOS.

Installation

yarn add react-native-animated-spinkit

or

npm install react-native-animated-spinkit

Usage

import { Plane } from 'react-native-animated-spinkit'

function App() {
  return (
    <View style={styles.container}>
      <Plane size={48} color="#FFF" />
    </View>
  )
}

Props

Inherits View Props

size

number | defaults to 48

Width and height of the spinner.

color

string | defaults to #000

Color of the spinner.

animating

boolean | defaults to true

Whether to show the indicator or hide it.

hidesWhenStopped

boolean | defaults to true

Whether the indicator should hide when not animating.

Spinners

All the spinners from SpinKit have been ported.

  • <Plane />
  • <Chase />
  • <Bounce />
  • <Wave />
  • <Pulse />
  • <Flow />
  • <Swing />
  • <Circle />
  • <CircleFade />
  • <Grid />
  • <Fold />
  • <Wander />

Example

To run the example project, follow these steps:

  • Clone the repo
  • Run these commands
yarn
cd example
yarn && yarn start

