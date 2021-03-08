A pure JavaScript port of SpinKit for React Native.
The previous port of SpinKit for React Native (react-native-spinkit) is a native module so it requires extra native dependencies and can't be used in Expo projects without ejecting.
This library is a pure JavaScript port of SpinKit implemented with the Animated API, which means you can use it in any React Native project and the spinners will look identical on Android and iOS.
yarn add react-native-animated-spinkit
or
npm install react-native-animated-spinkit
import { Plane } from 'react-native-animated-spinkit'
function App() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Plane size={48} color="#FFF" />
</View>
)
}
Inherits View Props
number| defaults to
48
Width and height of the spinner.
string| defaults to
#000
Color of the spinner.
boolean| defaults to
true
Whether to show the indicator or hide it.
boolean| defaults to
true
Whether the indicator should hide when not animating.
All the spinners from SpinKit have been ported.
<Plane />
<Chase />
<Bounce />
<Wave />
<Pulse />
<Flow />
<Swing />
<Circle />
<CircleFade />
<Grid />
<Fold />
<Wander />
To run the example project, follow these steps:
yarn
cd example
yarn && yarn start