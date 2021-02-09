React Native Animated Pagination Dots

FlatList animated pagination dots. Some (maybe all) ideas and credits goes to Catalin Miron 👏.

This package does not use any dependencies but Animated API. Now uses react-native-svg for the LiquidLike

Few days ago I made a reddit post, and people requested to open source it.

For more Copy & Paste stuff, go check example folder

TODO

iOS Device Test

Worm Dot Indicator

Liquid Like Indicator

Next, Prev, Skip button implementation

Landscape test

Dots direction such as Vertical and Horizontal

Installation

npm install react-native-animated-pagination-dots yarn add react-native-animated-pagination-dots

Usage

For the ViewPager, check their own repo

import {ExpandingDot} from "react-native-animated-pagination-dots" ; const SLIDER_DATA = [ { key : '1' , title : 'App showcase ✨' , description : 'Lorem Ipsum is simply dummy text of the printing and typesetting industry.' , }, { key : '2' , title : 'Introduction screen 🎉' , description : "Many desktop publishing packages and web page editors now use Lorem Ipsum as their default model text, and a search for 'lorem ipsum' will uncover many web sites still in their infancy. " , }, ]; const scrollX = React.useRef( new Animated.Value( 0 )).current; <FlatList data={SLIDER_DATA} keyExtractor={keyExtractor} showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false} onScroll={Animated.event( [{ nativeEvent: { contentOffset: { x: scrollX } } }], { useNativeDriver: false, } )} pagingEnabled horizontal decelerationRate={'normal'} scrollEventThrottle={16} renderItem={renderItem} /> <ExpandingDot data={SLIDER_DATA} expandingDotWidth={30} scrollX={scrollX} inActiveDotOpacity={0.6} dotStyle={{ width: 10, height: 10, backgroundColor: '#347af0', borderRadius: 5, marginHorizontal: 5 }} containerStyle={{ top: 30, }} />

Button Navigation Example

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet, View, Dimensions, Animated, TouchableOpacity, Text, StatusBar, } from 'react-native' ; import { LiquidLike } from 'react-native-animated-pagination-dots' ; const { width } = Dimensions.get( 'screen' ); const data = [ { image : 'https://cdn.dribbble.com/users/3281732/screenshots/13661330/media/1d9d3cd01504fa3f5ae5016e5ec3a313.jpg?compress=1&resize=1200x1200' , backgroundColor : '#7bcf6e' , }, { image : 'https://cdn.dribbble.com/users/3281732/screenshots/11192830/media/7690704fa8f0566d572a085637dd1eee.jpg?compress=1&resize=1200x1200' , backgroundColor : '#4654a7' , }, { image : 'https://cdn.dribbble.com/users/3281732/screenshots/9165292/media/ccbfbce040e1941972dbc6a378c35e98.jpg?compress=1&resize=1200x1200' , backgroundColor : '#7370cf' , }, { image : 'https://cdn.dribbble.com/users/3281732/screenshots/11205211/media/44c854b0a6e381340fbefe276e03e8e4.jpg?compress=1&resize=1200x1200' , backgroundColor : '#db4747' , }, ]; const imageW = width * 0.7 ; const imageH = imageW * 1.4 ; const ButtonNavigation = () => { const scrollX = React.useRef( new Animated.Value( 0 )).current; const keyExtractor = React.useCallback( ( _, index ) => index.toString(), []); const [activeIndex, setActiveIndex] = React.useState( 0 ); let flatListRef = React.useRef( null ); const gotoNextPage = () => { if (activeIndex + 1 < data.length) { flatListRef.current.scrollToIndex({ index : activeIndex + 1 , animated : true , }); } }; const gotoPrevPage = () => { if (activeIndex !== 0 ) { flatListRef.current.scrollToIndex({ index : activeIndex - 1 , animated : true , }); } }; const skipToStart = () => { flatListRef.current.scrollToIndex({ index : data.length - 1 , animated : true , }); }; const onViewRef = React.useRef( ( { viewableItems }: any ) => { setActiveIndex(viewableItems[ 0 ].index); }); const viewConfigRef = React.useRef({ viewAreaCoveragePercentThreshold : 50 }); const renderItem = React.useCallback( ( { item } ) => { return ( <View style={[styles.itemContainer]}> <Animated.Image style={{ width: imageW, height: imageH, borderRadius: 20, resizeMode: 'cover', }} source={{ uri: item.image }} /> </View> ); }, []); return ( <View style={[styles.container]}> <StatusBar hidden /> <View style={[StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject]}> {data.map((item, index) => { const inputRange = [ (index - 1) * width, index * width, (index + 1) * width, ]; const colorFade = scrollX.interpolate({ inputRange, outputRange: [0, 1, 0], }); return ( <Animated.View key={index} style={[ StyleSheet.absoluteFillObject, { backgroundColor: item.backgroundColor, opacity: colorFade }, ]} /> ); })} </View> <Animated.FlatList ref={flatListRef} onViewableItemsChanged={onViewRef.current} viewabilityConfig={viewConfigRef.current} data={data} renderItem={renderItem} keyExtractor={keyExtractor} showsHorizontalScrollIndicator={false} pagingEnabled horizontal decelerationRate={'normal'} scrollEventThrottle={16} onScroll={Animated.event( [{ nativeEvent: { contentOffset: { x: scrollX } } }], { useNativeDriver: false, } )} /> <LiquidLike data={data} scrollX={scrollX} dotSize={18} dotSpacing={6} lineDistance={7} lineHeight={4} inActiveDotOpacity={0.2} activeDotColor={'#fff'} containerStyle={{ flex: 1 }} /> <View style={[styles.buttonContainer]}> <TouchableOpacity style={[styles.button]} onPress={() => gotoPrevPage()} > <Text style={[styles.buttonText]}>Previous</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <TouchableOpacity style={[styles.button]} onPress={() => gotoNextPage()} > <Text style={[styles.buttonText]}>Next</Text> </TouchableOpacity> <TouchableOpacity style={[styles.button]} onPress={() => skipToStart()}> <Text style={[styles.buttonText]}>Skip</Text> </TouchableOpacity> </View> </View> ); }; const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container: { flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, itemContainer: { flex: 1, width, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center', }, buttonContainer: { flexDirection: 'row', }, button: { margin: 20, fontWeight: '700', }, buttonText: { color: '#fff', }, }); export default ButtonNavigation;

Props

Expanding Dot

Name Type Default Description inActiveDotOpacity number 0.5 In active dot opacity expandingDotWidth number 20 Active dot width data Array<Object> required Array which is used for flatlist iteration scrollX Animated.Value required Gestures, like panning or scrolling, and other events can map directly to animated values using Animated.event(). For example, when working with horizontal scrolling gestures, you would do the following in order to map event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.x to scrollX (an Animated.Value) dotStyle ViewStyle width: 10,

height: 10,

backgroundColor: '#347af0',

borderRadius: 5,

marginHorizontal: 5 Basic styling for each dot. containerStyle ViewStyle position: "absolute",

bottom: 20,

flexDirection: "row", Basic styling for dots container.

Scaling Dot

Name Type Default Description activeDotScale number 1.4 Active dot scale number inActiveDotOpacity number 0.5 In active dot opacity data Array<Object> required Array which is used for flatlist iteration scrollX Animated.Value required Gestures, like panning or scrolling, and other events can map directly to animated values using Animated.event(). For example, when working with horizontal scrolling gestures, you would do the following in order to map event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.x to scrollX (an Animated.Value) dotStyle ViewStyle width: 10,

height: 10,

backgroundColor: '#347af0',

borderRadius: 5,

marginHorizontal: 5 Basic styling for each dot. containerStyle ViewStyle position: "absolute",

bottom: 20,

flexDirection: "row", Basic styling for dots container.

Sliding Dot

Name Type Default Description dotSize number 12 Each dot size !IMPORTANT Do not adjust dot size through dotStyle, otherwise it'll misbehave marginHorizontal number 3 Margin between dots !IMPORTANT Do not adjust dot margin through dotStyle, otherwise it'll misbehave data Array<Object> required Array which is used for flatlist iteration scrollX Animated.Value required Gestures, like panning or scrolling, and other events can map directly to animated values using Animated.event(). For example, when working with horizontal scrolling gestures, you would do the following in order to map event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.x to scrollX (an Animated.Value) dotStyle ViewStyle backgroundColor: '#347af0',

opacity: 0.4, Basic styling for each dot. containerStyle ViewStyle position: "absolute",

bottom: 30,

flexDirection: "row",

alignSelf: "center" Basic styling for dots container. slidingIndicatorStyle ViewStyle backgroundColor: '#347af0',

zIndex: 99,

alignItems: 'center',

justifyContent: 'center',

alignSelf: 'center' Basic styling for Sliding indicator dot.

Sliding Border

Name Type Default Description dotSize number 24 Each dot size !IMPORTANT Do not adjust dot size through dotStyle, otherwise it'll misbehave borderPadding number -5 Padding between dot and border. Should be good between -5 and 3, test it out. data Array<Object> required Array which is used for flatlist iteration scrollX Animated.Value required Gestures, like panning or scrolling, and other events can map directly to animated values using Animated.event(). For example, when working with horizontal scrolling gestures, you would do the following in order to map event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.x to scrollX (an Animated.Value) dotStyle ViewStyle backgroundColor: '#347af0' Basic styling for each dot. containerStyle ViewStyle position: "absolute",

bottom: 20,

flexDirection: "row",

alignSelf: "center" Basic styling for dots container. slidingIndicatorStyle ViewStyle borderWidth: 1,

borderColor: '#347af0',

alignItems: 'center',

justifyContent: 'center',

alignSelf: 'center' Basic styling for sliding bordered dot style.

Liquid Like

Name Type Default Description dotSize number 12 Each dot size dotSpacing number 3 Margin between dots inActiveDotOpacity number 0.5 In active dot opacity inActiveDotColor string #000 In active dot color activeDotColor string #347af0 Active dot color data Array<Object> required Array which is used for flatlist iteration scrollX Animated.Value required Gestures, like panning or scrolling, and other events can map directly to animated values using Animated.event(). For example, when working with horizontal scrolling gestures, you would do the following in order to map event.nativeEvent.contentOffset.x to scrollX (an Animated.Value) lineHeight number 4 Line height for sliding dot lineDistance number 8 Line travel distance between dots containerStyle ViewStyle flexDirection: "row" Basic styling for dots container.

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT