Paginate component for React native simple dot with moving animation
Installation can be done through
npm:
npm i react-native-animated-pagination-dot --save
You can easily add to your project.
just import component and set current page index and max page index.
import React from 'react'
import {View} from 'react-native'
import PaginationDot from 'react-native-animated-pagination-dot'
const ExampleDotPaginate:React.FC = ()=>{
const [curPage] = React.useState(0);
return (
<PaginationDot
activeDotColor={'black'}
curPage={curPage}
maxPage={20}
/>
)
}
export default ExampleDotPaginate;
|Prop
|Type
|Required(Default Value)
|Description
curPage
number
|required
|Pagination curernt Page
maxPage
number
|required
|Total Page in Pagination
activeDotColor
string
|required
|Active Dot Color. dot will control by opacity
sizeRatio
number
|1.0
|Customize Dot Size. minimum value is 1.0 (recommend 1.0 ~ 2.0)
vertical
boolean
|false
|Dot direction
See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.
MIT.
pratt