react-native-animated-pagination-dot

by Soomgo-Mobile
0.3.0 (see all)

react-native simple animated pagination dot

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

react-native-animated-pagination-dot

Paginate component for React native simple dot with moving animation

download npm version

stars

Installation

Installation can be done through npm:

npm i react-native-animated-pagination-dot --save

Usage

You can easily add to your project.
just import component and set current page index and max page index.

import React from 'react'
import {View} from 'react-native'
import PaginationDot from 'react-native-animated-pagination-dot'

const ExampleDotPaginate:React.FC = ()=>{
    const [curPage] = React.useState(0);
    
    return (
        <PaginationDot
            activeDotColor={'black'}
            curPage={curPage}
            maxPage={20}
        />
    )
}

export default ExampleDotPaginate;

Example

Pagination Dot Demo

API

Props

PropTypeRequired(Default Value)Description
curPagenumberrequiredPagination curernt Page
maxPagenumberrequiredTotal Page in Pagination
activeDotColorstringrequiredActive Dot Color. dot will control by opacity
sizeRationumber1.0Customize Dot Size. minimum value is 1.0 (recommend 1.0 ~ 2.0)
verticalbooleanfalseDot direction

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT.

Author

pratt

