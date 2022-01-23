Paginate component for React native simple dot with moving animation

Installation

Installation can be done through npm :

npm i react-native-animated-pagination-dot --save

Usage

You can easily add to your project.

just import component and set current page index and max page index.

import React from 'react' import {View} from 'react-native' import PaginationDot from 'react-native-animated-pagination-dot' const ExampleDotPaginate:React.FC = () => { const [curPage] = React.useState( 0 ); return ( < PaginationDot activeDotColor = { ' black '} curPage = {curPage} maxPage = {20} /> ) } export default ExampleDotPaginate;

Example

API

Props

Prop Type Required(Default Value) Description curPage number required Pagination curernt Page maxPage number required Total Page in Pagination activeDotColor string required Active Dot Color. dot will control by opacity sizeRatio number 1.0 Customize Dot Size. minimum value is 1.0 (recommend 1.0 ~ 2.0) vertical boolean false Dot direction

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT.

Author

pratt