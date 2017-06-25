openbase logo
rna

react-native-animated-overlay

by Jack Lam
0.0.10

A Simple React Native Animated Overlay for iOS & Android.

447

GitHub Stars

29

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Animated Overlay

React Native Animated Overlay for iOS & Android.

This component just provide a very basic overlay view for you to build something on top of this component.

Try it with Exponent

Example

Installation

npm install --save react-native-animated-overlay

Examples

Example

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AnimatedOverlay from 'react-native-animated-overlay';

class AnimatedOverlayExample extends Component {
  constructor(props) {
    super(props);

    this.state = {
      overlayShow: false,
    };

    this.openOverlay = this.openOverlay.bind(this);
    this.closeOverlay = this.closeOverlay.bind(this);
  }

  openOverlay() {
    this.setState({overlayShow: true});
  }

  closeOverlay() {
    this.setState({overlayShow: false});
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <Button
          text="Open Overlay"
          onPress={this.openOverlay}
        />
        <AnimatedOverlay
          onPress={this.closeOverlay}
          backgroundColor='#000'
          opacity={0.5}
          duration={200}
          overlayShow={this.state.overlayShow}
        />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

Props

AnimatedOverlay

PropTypeDefaultNote
onPress?Function() => {}
onAnimationFinished?Function() => {}
backgroundColor?String#000
opacity?Number0.5
duration?Number200
overlayShow?Boolfalse
pointerEvents?stringnull
initValue?number0
style?anynull
useNativeDriver?booleanfalse
children?anynull

