React Native Animated Overlay

React Native Animated Overlay for iOS & Android.

This component just provide a very basic overlay view for you to build something on top of this component.

Try it with Exponent

Installation

npm install --save react-native-animated-overlay

Examples

Example

Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import AnimatedOverlay from 'react-native-animated-overlay' ; class AnimatedOverlayExample extends Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { overlayShow : false , }; this .openOverlay = this .openOverlay.bind( this ); this .closeOverlay = this .closeOverlay.bind( this ); } openOverlay() { this .setState({ overlayShow : true }); } closeOverlay() { this .setState({ overlayShow : false }); } render() { return ( <View style={styles.container}> <Button text="Open Overlay" onPress={this.openOverlay} /> <AnimatedOverlay onPress={this.closeOverlay} backgroundColor='#000' opacity={0.5} duration={200} overlayShow={this.state.overlayShow} /> </View> ); } }

Props

AnimatedOverlay