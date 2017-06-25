React Native Animated Overlay for iOS & Android.
This component just provide a very basic overlay view for you to build something on top of this component.
npm install --save react-native-animated-overlay
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AnimatedOverlay from 'react-native-animated-overlay';
class AnimatedOverlayExample extends Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = {
overlayShow: false,
};
this.openOverlay = this.openOverlay.bind(this);
this.closeOverlay = this.closeOverlay.bind(this);
}
openOverlay() {
this.setState({overlayShow: true});
}
closeOverlay() {
this.setState({overlayShow: false});
}
render() {
return (
<View style={styles.container}>
<Button
text="Open Overlay"
onPress={this.openOverlay}
/>
<AnimatedOverlay
onPress={this.closeOverlay}
backgroundColor='#000'
opacity={0.5}
duration={200}
overlayShow={this.state.overlayShow}
/>
</View>
);
}
}
|Prop
|Type
|Default
|Note
onPress?
Function
() => {}
onAnimationFinished?
Function
() => {}
backgroundColor?
String
#000
opacity?
Number
0.5
duration?
Number
200
overlayShow?
Bool
false
pointerEvents?
string
null
initValue?
number
0
style?
any
null
useNativeDriver?
boolean
false
children?
any
null