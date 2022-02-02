Library showing animation of number changes in react-native

If you want web version in react.js download react-animated-numbers

install

This package is using react-native-reanimated. So following libs should be installed first

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler && cd ios && pod install

next

yarn add react-native-animated-numbers

props

type default description animateToNumber number none Number to be animated fontStyle TextStyle? none Style of number text animationDuration number? 1400(ms) The speed at which the animation works includeComma boolean? false Whether the number contains commas easing Easing? Easing.elastic(1.2) React Native Easing API in Animated

example

import React from 'react' ; import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native' ; import AnimatedNumbers from 'react-native-animated-numbers' ; const App = () => { const [animateToNumber, setAnimateToNumber] = React.useState( 7979 ); const increase = () => { setAnimateToNumber(animateToNumber + 1999 ); }; return ( <SafeAreaView style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}> <AnimatedNumbers includeComma animateToNumber={animateToNumber} fontStyle={{fontSize: 50, fontWeight: 'bold'}} /> <Button title="increase" onPress={increase} /> </SafeAreaView> ); }; export default App;

screenshot