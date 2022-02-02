openbase logo
rna

react-native-animated-numbers

by Lake (Yeongsu Han)
0.4.1 (see all)

🎰 Library showing animation of number changes in react-native

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

18d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Readme

react-native-animated-numbers

PRs Welcome Platform License

npm version

Library showing animation of number changes in react-native

If you want web version in react.js download react-animated-numbers

install

This package is using react-native-reanimated. So following libs should be installed first

yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler && cd ios && pod install

next

yarn add react-native-animated-numbers

props

typedefaultdescription
animateToNumbernumbernoneNumber to be animated
fontStyleTextStyle?noneStyle of number text
animationDurationnumber?1400(ms)The speed at which the animation works
includeCommaboolean?falseWhether the number contains commas
easingEasing?Easing.elastic(1.2)React Native Easing API in Animated

example

import React from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native';
import AnimatedNumbers from 'react-native-animated-numbers';

const App = () => {
  const [animateToNumber, setAnimateToNumber] = React.useState(7979);

  const increase = () => {
    setAnimateToNumber(animateToNumber + 1999);
  };

  return (
    <SafeAreaView
      style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
      <AnimatedNumbers
        includeComma
        animateToNumber={animateToNumber}
        fontStyle={{fontSize: 50, fontWeight: 'bold'}}
      />
      <Button title="increase" onPress={increase} />
    </SafeAreaView>
  );
};
export default App;

screenshot

100
Emad Kheir121 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-stack Software Engineer
5 months ago

Alternatives

Tutorials

