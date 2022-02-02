Library showing animation of number changes in react-native
If you want web version in react.js download react-animated-numbers
This package is using react-native-reanimated. So following libs should be installed first
yarn add react-native-reanimated react-native-gesture-handler && cd ios && pod install
next
yarn add react-native-animated-numbers
|type
|default
|description
|animateToNumber
|number
|none
|Number to be animated
|fontStyle
|TextStyle?
|none
|Style of number text
|animationDuration
|number?
|1400(ms)
|The speed at which the animation works
|includeComma
|boolean?
|false
|Whether the number contains commas
|easing
|Easing?
|Easing.elastic(1.2)
|React Native Easing API in Animated
import React from 'react';
import {SafeAreaView, Button} from 'react-native';
import AnimatedNumbers from 'react-native-animated-numbers';
const App = () => {
const [animateToNumber, setAnimateToNumber] = React.useState(7979);
const increase = () => {
setAnimateToNumber(animateToNumber + 1999);
};
return (
<SafeAreaView
style={{flex: 1, justifyContent: 'center', alignItems: 'center'}}>
<AnimatedNumbers
includeComma
animateToNumber={animateToNumber}
fontStyle={{fontSize: 50, fontWeight: 'bold'}}
/>
<Button title="increase" onPress={increase} />
</SafeAreaView>
);
};
export default App;