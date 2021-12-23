A simple and customizable React Native component that implements an animated bottom tab bar for React Navigation v5.

60FPS

Support for iPhoneX

Lots of customization

Bottom Tab Bar Floating style

Prerequisites

❗️In order to use the component, you need to have React Navigation v5 installed.

Installation

If using yarn

yarn add react- native -animated-nav-tab-bar

If using npm

npm install react- native -animated-nav-tab-bar

Usage

Notice

If you updated the package to a new version, don't forget to run npm run start -- --reset-cache to have the latest version.

Import

import { AnimatedTabBarNavigator } from "react-native-animated-nav-tab-bar" ; import { AnimatedTabBarNavigator, DotSize, TabElementDisplayOptions, TabButtonLayout, IAppearanceOptions } from 'react-native-animated-nav-tab-bar'

Initialize

Then create a navigator using the navigation builder that you imported, and create your navigation! Look at the example below.

... const Tabs = AnimatedTabBarNavigator(); export default () => ( < Tabs.Navigator // default configuration from React Navigation tabBarOptions = {{ activeTintColor: "# 2F7C6E ", inactiveTintColor: "# 222222 " }} > // Home Screen < Tabs.Screen name = "Home" component = {Home} /> // Other screens go here. ... </ Tabs.Navigator > )

Add Icons

If you'd like to add icons to your Bottom Navigation you can use react-native-vector-icons. Look at an example of how to add icons to your tab bar.

Example

import Icon from 'react-native-vector-icons/Feather' ; ... export default () => <Tabs.Navigator tabBarOptions={{ activeTintColor: "#2F7C6E", inactiveTintColor: "#222222" }} > <Tabs.Screen name="Home" component={Home} options={{ tabBarIcon: ({ focused, color, size }) => ( <Icon name="Home" size={size ? size : 24} color={focused ? color : "#222222"} focused={focused} color={color} /> ) }} /> </Tabs.Navigator> ...

Documentation

The navigation component takes two main props which help you customize your navigation. tabBarOptions is the default prop from React Navigation which you can use to specify different tint colors and more (see available options below). for all the details. The second prop is appearance . Here you'll be able to adjust several properties of the tab bar as you wish. See the available properties above.

tabBarOptions ✅ activeTintColor - Label and icon color of the active tab item. ✅ inactiveTintColor - Label and icon color of the inactive tab item. ✅ activeBackgroundColor - Background color of the active tab item. ✅ tabStyle - Style object for the tab wrapper ( Note! it overrides the properties in appearance prop (see below). ✅ labelStyle - Style object for the tab label text.

appearance ✅ topPadding (default: 20) - Space between the tab button and the wrapper (top) ✅ horizontalPadding (default: 20) - Vertical space between for the tab buttons ✅ tabBarBackground (default: "white") - Background color for the wrapper that contains the navigation tabs ✅ shadow (default: true) - If set to true, the wrapper has a light shadow ✅ activeTabBackgrounds - Array of hex colours for the background of each tab when active. (if not specified, falls back to the activeBackgroundColor from tabBarOptions ) ✅ activeColors - Array of hex colours for the tint of each tab when active. (if not specified, falls back to the activeTintColor from tabBarOptions ) ✅ floating (default: false) - If set to true, the nav bar will float on top of the current screen. Look at examples above. ✅ whenActiveShow (default: "both") Configure the appearance of the active tab. Available values both , label-only , icon-only . ✅ whenInactiveShow (default: "icon-only") Configure the appearance of the inactive tabs. Available values both , label-only , icon-only . ✅ tabButtonLayout (default: "horizontal") Configure the layout of the tab button. Available values vertical , horizontal . ✅ dotCornerRadius (default: 100) Corner radius for the active background / dot. ✅ dotSize (default: "medium") Size of dot for the active tab. Available values small , medium , large . Note! Make sure you reload your view after changing the props. The animation might be stuck while changing them dynamically.



Troubleshooting

My tab doesn't reflect the tabStyle object when I set paddingTop . Solution : You must provide the same value for paddingTop in both tabStyle object and topPadding property from appearance . This is due to the fact that the dot / active background uses position absolute, and the parent's padding top does not affect it.

object when I set . : You must provide the same value for in both object and property from . This is due to the fact that the dot / active background uses position absolute, and the parent's padding top does not affect it. My appearance prop style doesn't apply. Solution: Up until version 3.1.2 there was a typo with the appearance prop. (Instead of appearance it was appearence). It has been fixed in 3.1.3 and you should make sure you're using the right spelling too if you update to 3.1.3.

Contributing

Pull requests are always welcome! Feel free to open a new GitHub issue for any changes that can be made.

If you raise an issue, please add proper steps to reproduce it and proper logs. Thanks!

Working on your first Pull Request? You can learn how from this free series How to Contribute to an Open Source Project on GitHub

Author

Catalin Torge @torgeadelin

License

MIT