A React Native Loader Component which uses Airbnb's Lottie for beautiful loader animations.
This library uses lottie-react-native to render loader animations. Therefore this library need to be installed and linked to your project before installing this package.
Follow the official instruction and linking guide here.
No need to do anything specific, just install the package itself. Expo already has Lottie library API available and it will take care of the rest.
yarn add react-native-animated-loader
or
npm install react-native-animated-loader --save
import React from 'react';
import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import AnimatedLoader from "react-native-animated-loader";
export default class Loader extends React.Component {
constructor(props) {
super(props);
this.state = { visible: false };
}
componentDidMount() {
setInterval(() => {
this.setState({
visible: !this.state.visible
});
}, 2000);
}
render() {
const { visible } = this.state;
return (
<AnimatedLoader
visible={visible}
overlayColor="rgba(255,255,255,0.75)"
source={require("./loader.json")}
animationStyle={styles.lottie}
speed={1}
>
<Text>Doing something...</Text>
</AnimatedLoader>
);
}
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
lottie: {
width: 100,
height: 100
}
});
You can find free lottie files for your loaders here.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
source
|The source of animation. Can be referenced as a local asset by a string, or remotely with an object with a
uri property, or it can be an actual JS object of an animation, obtained (for example) with something like
require('../path/to/animation.json').
|Lottie Object
visible
|Controls the visibility of the loader.
false
overlayColor
|Changes the color of the overlay.
rgba(255,255,255,0.75)
animationStyle
|The style to be applied to the Lottie.
|-
animationType
|Changes animation on show and hide loader's view.
none
speed
|The speed the animation will progress.
1
loop
|A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should loop.
true
Licensed under the MIT.
If this project helped you reduce time to develop, please consider buying me a cup of coffee :)