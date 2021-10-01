React Native Animated Loader

Read more about this package here.

A React Native Loader Component which uses Airbnb's Lottie for beautiful loader animations.

Prerequisites

Using React Native CLI

This library uses lottie-react-native to render loader animations. Therefore this library need to be installed and linked to your project before installing this package.

Follow the official instruction and linking guide here.

Using Expo

No need to do anything specific, just install the package itself. Expo already has Lottie library API available and it will take care of the rest.

Install

yarn add react- native -animated-loader

or

npm install react- native -animated-loader --save

Usage

import React from 'react' ; import { StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import AnimatedLoader from "react-native-animated-loader" ; export default class Loader extends React . Component { constructor (props) { super (props); this .state = { visible : false }; } componentDidMount() { setInterval( () => { this .setState({ visible : ! this .state.visible }); }, 2000 ); } render() { const { visible } = this .state; return ( < AnimatedLoader visible = {visible} overlayColor = "rgba(255,255,255,0.75)" source = {require( " . / loader.json ")} animationStyle = {styles.lottie} speed = {1} > < Text > Doing something... </ Text > </ AnimatedLoader > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ lottie : { width : 100 , height : 100 } });

Loader files

You can find free lottie files for your loaders here.

Props

Prop Description Default source The source of animation. Can be referenced as a local asset by a string, or remotely with an object with a uri property, or it can be an actual JS object of an animation, obtained (for example) with something like require('../path/to/animation.json') . Lottie Object visible Controls the visibility of the loader. false overlayColor Changes the color of the overlay. rgba(255,255,255,0.75) animationStyle The style to be applied to the Lottie. - animationType Changes animation on show and hide loader's view. none speed The speed the animation will progress. 1 loop A boolean flag indicating whether or not the animation should loop. true

Work in Progress

Add expo example

Add expo example Add ability to render text with animations

Add ability to render text with animations Add test cases

License

Licensed under the MIT.

Donation

If this project helped you reduce time to develop, please consider buying me a cup of coffee :)