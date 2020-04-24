Animated linear gradient as background animation or other.

Example





Install

install react-native-linear-gradient, run npm install react-native-linear-gradient --save run react-native link react-native-linear-gradient run npm install react-native-animated-linear-gradient --save

Use

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, Text } from 'react-native' ; import AnimatedLinearGradient, {presetColors} from 'react-native-animated-linear-gradient' class HelloWorldApp extends Component { render() { return ( < AnimatedLinearGradient customColors = {presetColors.instagram} speed = {4000}/ > ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorldApp', () => HelloWorldApp);

Props

customColors A colors array . This package has include some preset colors, default is presetColors.instagram :

export presetColors = { instagram : [ 'rgb(106, 57, 171)' , 'rgb(151, 52, 160)' , 'rgb(197, 57, 92)' , 'rgb(231, 166, 73)' , 'rgb(181, 70, 92)' ], firefox : [ 'rgb(236, 190, 55)' , 'rgb(215, 110, 51)' , 'rgb(181, 63, 49)' , 'rgb(192, 71, 45)' , ], sunrise : [ 'rgb(92, 160, 186)' , 'rgb(106, 166, 186)' , 'rgb(142, 191, 186)' , 'rgb(172, 211, 186)' , 'rgb(239, 235, 186)' , 'rgb(212, 222, 206)' , 'rgb(187, 216, 200)' , 'rgb(152, 197, 190)' , 'rgb(100, 173, 186)' , ] };

speed The speed of the animation. default is 4000. points (experimental) Describe the direction of linear gradient with start point and end point see more

Default:

const DEFAULT_POINTS = { start : { x : 0 , y : 0.4 }, end : { x : 1 , y : 0.6 } }

Example:

vertical:

<AnimatedLinearGradient points={{ start : { x : 0.5 , y : 0 }, end : { x : 0.5 , y : 1 }}}/>

You can find out it is static values, no animate here :( . This points is going to be animateable soon :) .

License

MIT