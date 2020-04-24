openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-animated-linear-gradient

by hz
1.2.2 (see all)

Animated linear gradient as background animation or something else.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

338

GitHub Stars

173

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-animated-linear-gradient

Animated linear gradient as background animation or other.

Example


Install

  1. install react-native-linear-gradient, run npm install react-native-linear-gradient --save
  2. run react-native link react-native-linear-gradient
  3. run npm install react-native-animated-linear-gradient --save

Use

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry, Text } from 'react-native';
import AnimatedLinearGradient, {presetColors} from 'react-native-animated-linear-gradient'

class HelloWorldApp extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <AnimatedLinearGradient customColors={presetColors.instagram} speed={4000}/>
    );
  }
}

AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorldApp', () => HelloWorldApp);

Props

  1. customColors A colors array. This package has include some preset colors, default is presetColors.instagram:
export presetColors = {
  instagram: [
    'rgb(106, 57, 171)',
    'rgb(151, 52, 160)',
    'rgb(197, 57, 92)',
    'rgb(231, 166, 73)',
    'rgb(181, 70, 92)'
  ],
  firefox: [
    'rgb(236, 190, 55)',
    'rgb(215, 110, 51)',
    'rgb(181, 63, 49)',
    'rgb(192, 71, 45)',
  ],
  sunrise: [
    'rgb(92, 160, 186)',
    'rgb(106, 166, 186)',
    'rgb(142, 191, 186)',
    'rgb(172, 211, 186)',
    'rgb(239, 235, 186)',
    'rgb(212, 222, 206)',
    'rgb(187, 216, 200)',
    'rgb(152, 197, 190)',
    'rgb(100, 173, 186)',
  ]
};

  1. speed The speed of the animation. default is 4000.

  2. points (experimental) Describe the direction of linear gradient with start point and end point see more

Default: 

const DEFAULT_POINTS = {
  start: {x: 0, y: 0.4}, 
  end: {x: 1, y: 0.6}
}

Example:

vertical: 

<AnimatedLinearGradient points={{start: {x: 0.5, y: 0}, end: {x: 0.5, y: 1}}}/>

You can find out it is static values, no animate here :( . This points is going to be animateable soon :) .

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial