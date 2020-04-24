Animated linear gradient as background animation or other.
npm install react-native-linear-gradient --save
react-native link react-native-linear-gradient
npm install react-native-animated-linear-gradient --save
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { AppRegistry, Text } from 'react-native';
import AnimatedLinearGradient, {presetColors} from 'react-native-animated-linear-gradient'
class HelloWorldApp extends Component {
render() {
return (
<AnimatedLinearGradient customColors={presetColors.instagram} speed={4000}/>
);
}
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('HelloWorldApp', () => HelloWorldApp);
customColors
A colors
array. This package has include some preset colors, default is
presetColors.instagram:
export presetColors = {
instagram: [
'rgb(106, 57, 171)',
'rgb(151, 52, 160)',
'rgb(197, 57, 92)',
'rgb(231, 166, 73)',
'rgb(181, 70, 92)'
],
firefox: [
'rgb(236, 190, 55)',
'rgb(215, 110, 51)',
'rgb(181, 63, 49)',
'rgb(192, 71, 45)',
],
sunrise: [
'rgb(92, 160, 186)',
'rgb(106, 166, 186)',
'rgb(142, 191, 186)',
'rgb(172, 211, 186)',
'rgb(239, 235, 186)',
'rgb(212, 222, 206)',
'rgb(187, 216, 200)',
'rgb(152, 197, 190)',
'rgb(100, 173, 186)',
]
};
speed
The speed of the animation. default is 4000.
points (experimental)
Describe the direction of linear gradient with start point and end point see more
Default:
const DEFAULT_POINTS = {
start: {x: 0, y: 0.4},
end: {x: 1, y: 0.6}
}
Example:
vertical:
<AnimatedLinearGradient points={{start: {x: 0.5, y: 0}, end: {x: 0.5, y: 1}}}/>
You can find out it is static values, no animate here :( . This points is going to be animateable soon :) .
MIT