React Native Animated Gallery

🚀 Tiny and fast animated image gallery for react-native

Getting started

npm i react-native-animated-gallery --save

or

yarn add react-native-animated-gallery

iOS

No additional step is required.

Android

No additional step is required.

Usage

First of all, import the component.

import AnimatedGallery from "react-native-animated-gallery" ;

Then use it like this.

import * as React from "react" ; import { Text, View } from "react-native" ; import AnimatedGallery from "react-native-animated-gallery" ; export default () => { const images = [ { id : 1 , url : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/2347011/pexels-photo-2347011.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=1200&w=800" , }, { id : 2 , url : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/2387877/pexels-photo-2387877.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=1200&w=800" , }, { id : 3 , url : "https://images.pexels.com/photos/1624360/pexels-photo-1624360.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=1200&w=800" , }, ]; const Loader = () => { return ( < View style = {{ justifyContent: " center ", alignItems: " center ", flex: 1 }}> < Text > Custom Loader.. </ Text > </ View > ); }; return ( < View style = {{ flex: 1 , backgroundColor: "# fff " }}> < AnimatedGallery imageUrls = {images} renderLoader = { < Loader /> } disablefullScreen={false} thumbBorderWidth={3} thumbBorderColor={"white"} spacing={8} imageSize={90} backgroundColor={"#0000"} onEndReached={() => { console.log("yay! end reached"); }} invertThumbDirection={false} invertGalleryDirection={false} /> </ View > ); };

Props

imageUrls

Provides Data to the component

Type Required Array yes

renderLoader

Custom loader for component

Type Required ReactElement no

imageSize

Set the size of the thumb nail to square proprtion

Type Required imageSize number

spacing

Set the sapcing between thumb nail.

Type Required spacing number

thumbBorderWidth

Set the border width for thumb nail.

Type Required number No

thumbBorderColor

Set the border color for thumb nail

Type Required string No

disablefullScreen

Disable the fullscreen view of image

Type Required boolean No

backgroundColor

Set the backgroundColor for gallery when not in fullscreen mode

Type Required string No

onEndReached

Called when all rows have been rendered and the list has been scrolled to within onEndReachedThreshold of the bottom. The native scroll event is provided.

Type Required function No

invertThumbDirection

Reverses the direction of scroll. Uses scale transforms of -1.

Type Required boolean No

invertGalleryDirection

Reverses the direction of scroll of gallery. Uses scale transforms of -1.

Type Required boolean No

