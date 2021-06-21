openbase logo
rna

react-native-animated-gallery

by Vivek JM
1.1.5 (see all)

🚀 Tiny and fast animated image gallery for react-native

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

38

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

8

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Animated Gallery

npm npm

🚀 Tiny and fast animated image gallery for react-native

           

Getting started

npm i react-native-animated-gallery --save

or

yarn add react-native-animated-gallery

iOS

No additional step is required.

Android

No additional step is required.

Usage

First of all, import the component.

import AnimatedGallery from "react-native-animated-gallery";

Then use it like this.

import * as React from "react";
import { Text, View } from "react-native";
import AnimatedGallery from "react-native-animated-gallery";

export default () => {
  const images = [
    {
      id: 1,
      url: "https://images.pexels.com/photos/2347011/pexels-photo-2347011.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=1200&w=800",
    },
    {
      id: 2,
      url: "https://images.pexels.com/photos/2387877/pexels-photo-2387877.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=1200&w=800",
    },
    {
      id: 3,
      url: "https://images.pexels.com/photos/1624360/pexels-photo-1624360.jpeg?auto=compress&cs=tinysrgb&fit=crop&h=1200&w=800",
    },
  ];

  const Loader = () => {
    return (
      <View style={{ justifyContent: "center", alignItems: "center", flex: 1 }}>
        <Text>Custom Loader..</Text>
      </View>
    );
  };

  return (
    <View style={{ flex: 1, backgroundColor: "#fff" }}>
      <AnimatedGallery
        imageUrls={images}
        renderLoader={<Loader />}
        disablefullScreen={false}
        thumbBorderWidth={3}
        thumbBorderColor={"white"}
        spacing={8}
        imageSize={90}
        backgroundColor={"#0000"}
        onEndReached={() => {
          console.log("yay! end reached");
        }}
        invertThumbDirection={false}
        invertGalleryDirection={false}
      />
    </View>
  );
};

Props

Reference

Props

imageUrls

Provides Data to the component

TypeRequired
Arrayyes

renderLoader

Custom loader for component

TypeRequired
ReactElementno

imageSize

Set the size of the thumb nail to square proprtion

TypeRequired
imageSizenumber

spacing

Set the sapcing between thumb nail.

TypeRequired
spacingnumber

thumbBorderWidth

Set the border width for thumb nail.

TypeRequired
numberNo

thumbBorderColor

Set the border color for thumb nail

TypeRequired
stringNo

disablefullScreen

Disable the fullscreen view of image

TypeRequired
booleanNo

backgroundColor

Set the backgroundColor for gallery when not in fullscreen mode

TypeRequired
stringNo

onEndReached

Called when all rows have been rendered and the list has been scrolled to within onEndReachedThreshold of the bottom. The native scroll event is provided.

TypeRequired
functionNo

invertThumbDirection

Reverses the direction of scroll. Uses scale transforms of -1.

TypeRequired
booleanNo

invertGalleryDirection

Reverses the direction of scroll of gallery. Uses scale transforms of -1.

TypeRequired
booleanNo

Author

Vivek JM
vivekjm77@gmail.com

