react-native-animated-ellipsis

by adorableio
2.0.0 (see all)

A simple, customizable animated dots component for use in React Native apps. Ideal for loading screens.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

655

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Animated Ellipsis

A simple, customizable animated dots component for use in React Native apps. Ideal for loading screens.

Kinda like iOS

Installation

npm install --save react-native-animated-ellipsis

Importing

import AnimatedEllipsis from 'react-native-animated-ellipsis';

Usage

Just include the component in the output of any other component like this:

render() {
  return (
    <View>
      <Text>
        Loading
        <AnimatedEllipsis />
      </Text>
    </View>
  );
}

which will get you something like this:

Basic Example

Props

Customize the number of dots, animation speed, and style using these props:

PropertyDescription
numberOfDotsThe number of dots you'd like to show. Defaults to 3.
animationDelayThe length in milliseconds of each phase of the animated. Defaults to 300.
minOpacityThe minimum opacity for the dots. Defaults to 0.
styleCSS to apply to the dots. It accepts any styles that a normal <Text /> component can take.

More Examples

Ten Dots Example

<AnimatedEllipsis numberOfDots={10} />

Complex Example

<AnimatedEllipsis numberOfDots={4}
                  animationDelay={150}
                  style={{
                    color: 'red',
                    fontSize: 72,
                  }}
/>

Kinda like iOS

<AnimatedEllipsis numberOfDots={3}
                  minOpacity={0.4}
                  animationDelay={200}
                  style={{
                    color: '#94939b',
                    fontSize: 100,
                    letterSpacing: -15,
                  }}
  />

