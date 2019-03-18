React Native Animated Ellipsis

A simple, customizable animated dots component for use in React Native apps. Ideal for loading screens.

Installation

npm install --save react-native-animated-ellipsis

Importing

import AnimatedEllipsis from 'react-native-animated-ellipsis' ;

Usage

Just include the component in the output of any other component like this:

render() { return ( < View > < Text > Loading < AnimatedEllipsis /> </ Text > </ View > ); }

which will get you something like this:

Props

Customize the number of dots, animation speed, and style using these props:

Property Description numberOfDots The number of dots you'd like to show. Defaults to 3. animationDelay The length in milliseconds of each phase of the animated. Defaults to 300. minOpacity The minimum opacity for the dots. Defaults to 0. style CSS to apply to the dots. It accepts any styles that a normal <Text /> component can take.

More Examples

<AnimatedEllipsis numberOfDots={ 10 } />

<AnimatedEllipsis numberOfDots={ 4 } animationDelay={ 150 } style={{ color : 'red' , fontSize : 72 , }} />