Responsive React Native Animated Bar

Install

npm install react- native -animated-bar --save yarn add react- native -animated-bar

Live Demo

https://snack.expo.io/Hk03E4Avb

Configuration Options

height - Configure the height. Default: 10 . AutoSize height of bar set to null ( height={null} )

- Configure the height. Default: . AutoSize height of bar set to null ( ) borderColor - Configures the border color. Default: #000 .

- Configures the border color. Default: . borderWidth - Configures the width of the border. Default: 1 .

- Configures the width of the border. Default: . borderRadius - Configures border radius. Default: 0 .

- Configures border radius. Default: . barColor - Configures the color of the progress bar. Default: #FFF .

- Configures the color of the progress bar. Default: . fillColor - Configures color behind progress bar. Default: rgba(0,0,0,.5) .

- Configures color behind progress bar. Default: . duration - Configures length of time in milliseconds the change in progress should take. Default: 100 .

- Configures length of time in milliseconds the change in progress should take. Default: . animate - Configures whether or not change in progress should be animated. Default: true

- Configures whether or not change in progress should be animated. Default: onAnimate - Callback listener for the animated value. Default: undefined

- Callback listener for the animated value. Default: style - Pass in any styling for the outer containing view. This defines the general layout of the bar for column, row, and the height prop.

- Pass in any styling for the outer containing view. This defines the general layout of the bar for column, row, and the prop. wrapStyle - Add arbitrary styling to the wrapping view. This is where borderColor , borderWidth , and borderRadius stylings are applied.

- Add arbitrary styling to the wrapping view. This is where , , and stylings are applied. fillStyle - Add arbitrary styling to inner fill(behind the bar), this is what fillColor is applied to.

- Add arbitrary styling to inner fill(behind the bar), this is what is applied to. barStyle - Add arbitrary styling to the bar, this si what barColor is applied to.

Any color above can be an animated interpolated value

Example Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from 'react-native' ; import AnimatedBar from "react-native-animated-bar" ; export default class example extends Component { render() { return ( < View style = {styles.container} > < AnimatedBar /> </ View > ); } } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ container : { flex : 1 , justifyContent : 'center' , alignItems : 'center' , }, }); AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'example' , () => example);

The Big Examples