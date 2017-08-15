openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

react-native-animated-bar

by codedailyio
0.2.0 (see all)

Responsive React Native Animated Progress Bar

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

358

GitHub Stars

46

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Progress Bar

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Responsive React Native Animated Bar

Install

npm install react-native-animated-bar --save

yarn add react-native-animated-bar

Live Demo

https://snack.expo.io/Hk03E4Avb

Configuration Options

  • height - Configure the height. Default: 10. AutoSize height of bar set to null (height={null})
  • borderColor - Configures the border color. Default: #000.
  • borderWidth - Configures the width of the border. Default: 1.
  • borderRadius - Configures border radius. Default: 0.
  • barColor - Configures the color of the progress bar. Default: #FFF.
  • fillColor - Configures color behind progress bar. Default: rgba(0,0,0,.5).
  • duration - Configures length of time in milliseconds the change in progress should take. Default: 100.
  • animate - Configures whether or not change in progress should be animated. Default: true
  • onAnimate - Callback listener for the animated value. Default: undefined
  • style - Pass in any styling for the outer containing view. This defines the general layout of the bar for column, row, and the height prop.
  • wrapStyle - Add arbitrary styling to the wrapping view. This is where borderColor, borderWidth, and borderRadius stylings are applied.
  • fillStyle - Add arbitrary styling to inner fill(behind the bar), this is what fillColor is applied to.
  • barStyle - Add arbitrary styling to the bar, this si what barColor is applied to.

Any color above can be an animated interpolated value

Example Usage

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
  AppRegistry,
  StyleSheet,
  Text,
  View
} from 'react-native';

import AnimatedBar from "react-native-animated-bar";

export default class example extends Component {
  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <AnimatedBar />
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    justifyContent: 'center',
    alignItems: 'center',
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent('example', () => example);

The Big Examples

import React, { Component } from "react";
import { AppRegistry, StyleSheet, Text, View } from "react-native";

import AnimatedBar from "react-native-animated-bar";

export default class example extends Component {
  state = {
    progress: 0,
  };

  componentDidMount() {
    const interval = setInterval(() => {
      if (this.state.progress > 0.9) return clearInterval(interval);

      this.setState(state => {
        return {
          progress: state.progress + 0.1,
        };
      });
    }, 1000);
  }

  render() {
    return (
      <View style={styles.container}>
        <View>
          <Text>No configuration</Text>
          <AnimatedBar progress={this.state.progress} />
        </View>

        <View>
          <Text>Config Options</Text>
          <AnimatedBar
            progress={this.state.progress}
            height={50}
            borderColor="#DDD"
            fillColor="tomato"
            barColor="red"
            borderRadius={5}
          />
        </View>

        <View>
          <Text>No Animation. No Border</Text>
          <AnimatedBar
            progress={this.state.progress}
            height={20}
            borderColor="#DDD"
            barColor="tomato"
            borderRadius={5}
            borderWidth={0}
            animate={false}
          />
        </View>
        <View>
          <Text>Auto Sizing in a Column</Text>
          <AnimatedBar
            progress={this.state.progress}
            height={null}
            borderColor="#DDD"
            barColor="tomato"
            borderRadius={5}
            borderWidth={5}
            duration={500}
          >
            <View style={[styles.row, styles.center]}>
              <Text style={[styles.barText, { fontSize: 30 }]}>
                {Math.round(this.state.progress * 100)}%
              </Text>
            </View>
          </AnimatedBar>
        </View>

        <View>
          <Text>Longer duration on transition</Text>
          <AnimatedBar
            progress={this.state.progress}
            height={20}
            borderColor="#DDD"
            barColor="tomato"
            borderRadius={5}
            borderWidth={5}
            duration={500}
          />
        </View>
        <View style={styles.row}>
          <Text style={styles.rowText}>Progress with Children: </Text>
          <AnimatedBar
            progress={this.state.progress}
            height={40}
            borderColor="#DDD"
            barColor="tomato"
            borderRadius={5}
            borderWidth={5}
            duration={500}
            row
          >
            <View style={[styles.row, styles.center, { flex: 1 }]}>
              <Text style={styles.barText}>
                {Math.round(this.state.progress * 100)}%
              </Text>
            </View>
          </AnimatedBar>
        </View>

        <View style={styles.row}>
          <Text style={styles.rowText}>Auto Sizing to Children on Row: </Text>
          <AnimatedBar
            progress={this.state.progress}
            height={null}
            borderColor="#DDD"
            barColor="tomato"
            borderRadius={5}
            borderWidth={5}
            duration={500}
            row
          >
            <View style={[styles.row, styles.center]}>
              <Text style={[styles.barText, { fontSize: 30 }]}>
                {Math.round(this.state.progress * 100)}%
              </Text>
            </View>
          </AnimatedBar>
        </View>
      </View>
    );
  }
}

const styles = StyleSheet.create({
  container: {
    flex: 1,
    paddingTop: 30,
    paddingHorizontal: 30,
    justifyContent: "space-around",
  },
  rowText: {
    marginRight: 20,
  },
  row: {
    flexDirection: "row",
  },
  center: {
    justifyContent: "center",
    alignItems: "center",
  },
  barText: {
    backgroundColor: "transparent",
    color: "#FFF",
  },
});

AppRegistry.registerComponent("example", () => example);

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

@react-native-community/progress-bar-androidProgressBar Component for react-native Android
GitHub Stars
58
Weekly Downloads
41K
rnc
react-native-circular-progressReact Native component for creating animated, circular progress with ReactART
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
30K
rni
react-native-image-progressProgress indicator for networked images in React Native
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
7K
rna
react-native-animated-progressA easy-to-use and customizable animated Progress Bar!
GitHub Stars
23
Weekly Downloads
590
rnp
react-native-progress-bar-animated📊 Simple, customizable and animated progress bar for React Native
GitHub Stars
49
Weekly Downloads
1K
rnr
react-native-reanimated-progress-barReact Native animated progress bar, using react-native-reanimated
GitHub Stars
10
Weekly Downloads
1K
See 10 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial