New Maintainers and Repository Location

This repository no longer is the main location of "react-native-fetch-blob".

The owners of this fork have agreed to maintain this package:

https://github.com/joltup/rn-fetch-blob

That means issues and PRs should be posted there.

A project committed to making file access and data transfer easier and more efficient for React Native developers.

For Firebase Storage solution, please upgrade to the latest version for the best compatibility.

Features

Transfer data directly from/to storage without BASE64 bridging

File API supports regular files, Asset files, and CameraRoll files

Native-to-native file manipulation API, reduce JS bridging performance loss

File stream support for dealing with large file

Blob, File, XMLHttpRequest polyfills that make browser-based library available in RN (experimental)

JSON stream supported base on Oboe.js @jimhigson

TOC (visit Wiki to get the complete documentation)

About

This project was started in the cause of solving issue facebook/react-native#854, React Native's lacks of Blob implementation which results into problems when transferring binary data.

It is committed to making file access and transfer easier and more efficient for React Native developers. We've implemented highly customizable filesystem and network module which plays well together. For example, developers can upload and download data directly from/to storage, which is more efficient, especially for large files. The file system supports file stream, so you don't have to worry about OOM problem when accessing large files.

In 0.8.0 we introduced experimental Web API polyfills that make it possible to use browser-based libraries in React Native, such as, FireBase JS SDK

Installation

Install package from npm

npm install --save react-native-fetch-blob

Or if using CocoaPods, add the pod to your Podfile

pod 'react-native-fetch-blob' , : path => '../node_modules/react-native-fetch-blob'

After 0.10.3 you can install this package directly from Github

npm install --save github:wkh237/react-native-fetch-blob-package

Automatically Link Native Modules

For 0.29.2+ projects, simply link native packages via the following command (note: rnpm has been merged into react-native)

react- native link

As for projects < 0.29 you need rnpm to link native packages

rnpm link

Optionally, use the following command to add Android permissions to AndroidManifest.xml automatically

RNFB_ANDROID_PERMISSIONS= true react-native link

pre 0.29 projects

RNFB_ANDROID_PERMISSIONS= true rnpm link

The link script might not take effect if you have non-default project structure, please visit the wiki to link the package manually.

Grant Permission to External storage for Android 5.0 or lower

The mechanism for granting Android permissions has slightly different since Android 6.0 released, please refer to Official Document.

If you're going to access external storage (say, SD card storage) for Android 5.0 (or lower) devices, you might have to add the following line to AndroidManifest.xml .

<manifest xmlns:android="http://schemas.android.com/apk/res/android" package="com.rnfetchblobtest" android:versionCode="1" android:versionName="1.0"> <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" /> <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.SYSTEM_ALERT_WINDOW"/> + <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> + <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE" /> ...

Also, if you're going to use Android Download Manager you have to add this to AndroidManifest.xml

<intent-filter> <action android:name="android.intent.action.MAIN" /> <category android:name="android.intent.category.LAUNCHER" /> + <action android:name="android.intent.action.DOWNLOAD_COMPLETE"/> </intent-filter>

Grant Access Permission for Android 6.0

Beginning in Android 6.0 (API level 23), users grant permissions to apps while the app is running, not when they install the app. So adding permissions in AndroidManifest.xml won't work for Android 6.0+ devices. To grant permissions in runtime, you might use PermissionAndroid API.

Usage

ES6

The module uses ES6 style export statement, simply use import to load the module.

import RNFetchBlob from 'react-native-fetch-blob'

ES5

If you're using ES5 require statement to load the module, please add default . See here for more detail.

var RNFetchBlob = require ( 'react-native-fetch-blob' ). default

HTTP Data Transfer

Regular Request

After 0.8.0 react-native-fetch-blob automatically decides how to send the body by checking its type and Content-Type in the header. The rule is described in the following diagram

To sum up:

To send a form data, the Content-Type header does not matter. When the body is an Array we will set proper content type for you.

header does not matter. When the body is an we will set proper content type for you. To send binary data, you have two choices, use BASE64 encoded string or path points to a file contains the body.

If the Content-Type containing substring ;BASE64 or application/octet the given body will be considered as a BASE64 encoded data which will be decoded to binary data as the request body.

containing substring or the given body will be considered as a BASE64 encoded data which will be decoded to binary data as the request body. Otherwise, if a string starts with RNFetchBlob-file:// (which can simply be done by RNFetchBlob.wrap(PATH_TO_THE_FILE) ), it will try to find the data from the URI string after RNFetchBlob-file:// and use it as the request body.

(which can simply be done by ), it will try to find the data from the URI string after and use it as the request body. To send the body as-is, simply use a Content-Type header not containing ;BASE64 or application/octet .

It is Worth to mentioning that the HTTP request uses cache by default, if you're going to disable it simply add a Cache-Control header 'Cache-Control' : 'no-store'

After 0.9.4, we disabled Chunked transfer encoding by default, if you're going to use it, you should explicitly set header Transfer-Encoding to Chunked .

Download example: Fetch files that need authorization token

Most simple way is download to memory and stored as BASE64 encoded string, this is handy when the response data is small.

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'GET' , 'http://www.example.com/images/img1.png' , { Authorization : 'Bearer access-token...' , }) .then( ( res ) => { let base64Str = res.base64() let text = res.text() let json = res.json() }) .catch( ( errorMessage, statusCode ) => { })

Download to storage directly

If the response data is large, that would be a bad idea to convert it into BASE64 string. A better solution is streaming the response directly into a file, simply add a fileCache option to config, and set it to true . This will make incoming response data stored in a temporary path without any file extension.

These files won't be removed automatically, please refer to Cache File Management

RNFetchBlob .config({ fileCache : true , }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://www.example.com/file/example.zip' , { }) .then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'The file saved to ' , res.path()) })

Set Temp File Extension

Sometimes you might need a file extension for some reason. For example, when using file path as the source of Image component, the path should end with something like .png or .jpg, you can do this by add appendExt option to config .

RNFetchBlob .config({ fileCache : true , appendExt : 'png' }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://www.example.com/file/example.zip' , { }) .then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'The file saved to ' , res.path()) imageView = < Image source = {{ uri : Platform.OS === 'android' ? ' file: //' + res.path () : '' + res.path () }}/> })

Use Specific File Path

If you prefer a particular file path rather than randomly generated one, you can use path option. We've added several constants in v0.5.0 which represents commonly used directories.

let dirs = RNFetchBlob.fs.dirs RNFetchBlob .config({ path : dirs.DocumentDir + '/path-to-file.anything' }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://www.example.com/file/example.zip' , { }) .then( ( res ) => { console .log( 'The file saved to ' , res.path()) })

These files won't be removed automatically, please refer to Cache File Management

Upload example : Dropbox files-upload API

react-native-fetch-blob will convert the base64 string in body to binary format using native API, this process is done in a separated thread so that it won't block your GUI.

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'https://content.dropboxapi.com/2/files/upload' , { Authorization : "Bearer access-token..." , 'Dropbox-API-Arg' : JSON .stringify({ path : '/img-from-react-native.png' , mode : 'add' , autorename : true , mute : false }), 'Content-Type' : 'application/octet-stream' , }, base64ImageString) .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.text()) }) .catch( ( err ) => { })

Upload a file from storage

If you're going to use a file as request body, just wrap the path with wrap API.

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'https://content.dropboxapi.com/2/files/upload' , { Authorization : "Bearer access-token..." , 'Dropbox-API-Arg' : JSON .stringify({ path : '/img-from-react-native.png' , mode : 'add' , autorename : true , mute : false }), 'Content-Type' : 'application/octet-stream' , }, RNFetchBlob.wrap(PATH_TO_THE_FILE)) .then( ( res ) => { console .log(res.text()) }) .catch( ( err ) => { })

Multipart/form-data example: Post form data with file and data

In version >= 0.3.0 you can also post files with form data, just put an array in body , with elements have property name , data , and filename (optional).

Elements have property filename will be transformed into binary format, otherwise, it turns into utf8 string.

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'http://www.example.com/upload-form' , { Authorization : "Bearer access-token" , otherHeader : "foo" , 'Content-Type' : 'multipart/form-data' , }, [ { name : 'avatar' , filename : 'avatar.png' , data : binaryDataInBase64}, { name : 'avatar-png' , filename : 'avatar-png.png' , type : 'image/png' , data : binaryDataInBase64}, { name : 'avatar-foo' , filename : 'avatar-foo.png' , type : 'image/foo' , data : RNFetchBlob.wrap(path_to_a_file)}, { name : 'name' , data : 'user' }, { name : 'info' , data : JSON .stringify({ mail : 'example@example.com' , tel : '12345678' })}, ]).then( ( resp ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { })

What if you want to append a file to form data? Just like upload a file from storage example, wrap data by wrap API (this feature is only available for version >= v0.5.0 ). On version >= 0.6.2 , it is possible to set custom MIME type when appending a file to form data. But keep in mind when the file is large it's likely to crash your app. Please consider use other strategy (see #94).

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'http://www.example.com/upload-form' , { Authorization : "Bearer access-token" , otherHeader : "foo" , 'Content-Type' : 'multipart/form-data' , }, [ { name : 'avatar' , filename : 'avatar.png' , data : RNFetchBlob.wrap(PATH_TO_THE_FILE) }, { name : 'ringtone' , filename : 'ring.mp3' , type : 'application/mp3' , data : RNFetchBlob.wrap(RNFetchBlob.fs.asset( 'default-ringtone.mp3' )) } { name : 'name' , data : 'user' }, { name : 'info' , data : JSON .stringify({ mail : 'example@example.com' , tel : '12345678' })}, ]).then( ( resp ) => { }).catch( ( err ) => { })

Upload/Download progress

In version >= 0.4.2 it is possible to know the upload/download progress. After 0.7.0 IOS and Android upload progress are also supported.

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'http://www.example.com/upload' , { 'Content-Type' : 'octet-stream' }, base64DataString) .uploadProgress( ( written, total ) => { console .log( 'uploaded' , written / total) }) .progress( ( received, total ) => { console .log( 'progress' , received / total) }) .then( ( resp ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { })

In 0.9.6 , you can specify an object as the first argument which contains count and interval , to the frequency of progress event (this will be done in the native context a reduce RCT bridge overhead). Notice that count argument will not work if the server does not provide response content length.

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'http://www.example.com/upload' , { 'Content-Type' : 'octet-stream' }, base64DataString) .uploadProgress({ interval : 250 },(written, total) => { console .log( 'uploaded' , written / total) }) .progress({ count : 10 }, (received, total) => { console .log( 'progress' , received / total) }) .then( ( resp ) => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { })

Cancel Request

After 0.7.0 it is possible to cancel an HTTP request. Upon cancellation, it throws a promise rejection, be sure to catch it.

let task = RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/file/1' ) task.then( () => { ... }) .catch( ( err ) => { console .log(err) }) task.cancel( ( err ) => { ... })

Drop-in Fetch Replacement

0.9.0

If you have existing code that uses whatwg-fetch (the official fetch), it's not necessary to replace them with RNFetchblob.fetch , you can simply use our Fetch Replacement. The difference between Official them is official fetch uses whatwg-fetch which wraps XMLHttpRequest polyfill under the hood. It's a great library for web developers, but does not play very well with RN. Our implementation is simply a wrapper of our fetch and fs APIs, so you can access all the features we provided.

See document and examples

Android Media Scanner, and Download Manager Support

If you want to make a file in External Storage becomes visible in Picture, Downloads, or other built-in apps, you will have to use Media Scanner or Download Manager .

Media Scanner

Media scanner scans the file and categorizes by given MIME type, if MIME type not specified, it will try to resolve the file using its file extension.

RNFetchBlob .config({ path : dirs.DCIMDir + '/music.mp3' }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/music.mp3' ) .then( ( res ) => RNFetchBlob.fs.scanFile([ { path : res.path(), mime : 'audio/mpeg' } ])) .then( () => { }) .catch( ( err ) => { })

Download Manager

When downloading large files on Android it is recommended to use Download Manager , it supports a lot of native features like the progress bar, and notification, also the download task will be handled by OS, and more efficient.

When using DownloadManager, fileCache and path properties in config will not take effect, because Android DownloadManager can only store files to external storage, also notice that Download Manager can only support GET method, which means the request body will be ignored.

When download complete, DownloadManager will generate a file path so that you can deal with it.

RNFetchBlob .config({ addAndroidDownloads : { useDownloadManager : true , notification : false , mime : 'text/plain' , description : 'File downloaded by download manager.' } }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/file/somefile' ) .then( ( resp ) => { resp.path() })

Your app might not have right to remove/change the file created by Download Manager, therefore you might need to set custom location to the download task.

Download Notification and Visibility in Download App (Android Only)

If you need to display a notification upon the file is downloaded to storage (as the above) or make the downloaded file visible in "Downloads" app. You have to add some options to config .

RNFetchBlob.config({ fileCache : true , addAndroidDownloads : { notification : true , title : 'Great ! Download Success ! :O ' , description : 'An image file.' , mime : 'image/png' , mediaScannable : true , } }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/image1.png' ) .then(...)

Open Downloaded File with Intent

This is a new feature added in 0.9.0 if you're going to open a file path using official Linking API that might not work as expected, also, if you're going to install an APK in Downloads app, that will not function too. As an alternative, you can try actionViewIntent API, which will send an ACTION_VIEW intent for you which uses the given MIME type.

Download and install an APK programmatically

const android = RNFetchBlob.android RNFetchBlob.config({ addAndroidDownloads : { useDownloadManager : true , title : 'awesome.apk' , description : 'An APK that will be installed' , mime : 'application/vnd.android.package-archive' , mediaScannable : true , notification : true , } }) .fetch( 'GET' , `http://www.example.com/awesome.apk` ) .then( ( res ) => { android.actionViewIntent(res.path(), 'application/vnd.android.package-archive' ) })

Or show an image in image viewer

android.actionViewIntent(PATH_OF_IMG, 'image/png' )

File System

File Access

File access APIs were made when developing v0.5.0 , which helping us write tests, and was not planned to be a part of this module. However, we realized that it's hard to find a great solution to manage cached files, everyone who uses this module may need these APIs for their cases.

Before start using file APIs, we recommend read Differences between File Source first.

File Access APIs

See File API for more information

File Stream

In v0.5.0 we've added writeStream and readStream , which allows your app read/write data from the file path. This API creates a file stream, rather than convert entire data into BASE64 encoded string. It's handy when processing large files.

When calling readStream method, you have to open the stream, and start to read data. When the file is large, consider using an appropriate bufferSize and interval to reduce the native event dispatching overhead (see Performance Tips)

The file stream event has a default throttle(10ms) and buffer size which preventing it cause too much overhead to main thread, yo can also tweak these values.

let data = '' RNFetchBlob.fs.readStream( PATH_TO_THE_FILE, 'base64' , 4095 ) .then( ( ifstream ) => { ifstream.open() ifstream.onData( ( chunk ) => { data += chunk }) ifstream.onError( ( err ) => { console .log( 'oops' , err) }) ifstream.onEnd( () => { <Image source={{ uri : 'data:image/png,base64' + data }} }) })

When using writeStream , the stream object becomes writable, and you can then perform operations like write and close .

RNFetchBlob.fs.writeStream( PATH_TO_FILE, 'utf8' , true ) .then( ( ofstream ) => { ofstream.write( 'foo' ) ofstream.write( 'bar' ) ofstream.close() })

Cache File Management

When using fileCache or path options along with fetch API, response data will automatically store into the file system. The files will NOT removed unless you unlink it. There're several ways to remove the files

RNFetchblob.config({ fileCache : true }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/download/file' ) .then( ( res ) => { res.flush() }) RNFetchBlob.fs.unlink( 'some-file-path' ).then( () => { })

You can also group requests by using session API and use dispose to remove them all when needed.

RNFetchblob.config({ fileCache : true }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/download/file' ) .then( ( res ) => { res.session( 'foo' ) }) RNFetchblob.config({ session : 'foo' fileCache : true }) .fetch( 'GET' , 'http://example.com/download/file' ) .then( ( res ) => { }) RNFetchBlob.session( 'foo' ).add( 'some-file-path' ) RNFetchBlob.session( 'foo' ).remove( 'some-file-path' ) RNFetchBlob.session( 'foo' ).list() RNFetchBlob.session( 'foo' ).dispose().then( () => { ... })

Transfer Encoding

After 0.9.4 , the Chunked transfer encoding is disabled by default due to some service provider may not support chunked transfer. To enable it, set Transfer-Encoding header to Chunked .

RNFetchBlob.fetch( 'POST' , 'http://example.com/upload' , { 'Transfer-Encoding' : 'Chunked' }, bodyData)

Self-Signed SSL Server

By default, react-native-fetch-blob does NOT allow connection to unknown certification provider since it's dangerous. To connect a server with self-signed certification, you need to add trusty to config explicitly. This function is available for version >= 0.5.3

RNFetchBlob.config({ trusty : true }) .then( 'GET' , 'https://mysite.com' ) .then( ( resp ) => { })

Web API Polyfills

After 0.8.0 we've made some Web API polyfills that makes some browser-based library available in RN.

Blob

XMLHttpRequest (Use our implementation if you're going to use it with Blob)

Here's a sample app that uses polyfills to upload files to FireBase.

Performance Tips

Read Stream and Progress Event Overhead

If the process seems to block JS thread when file is large when reading data via fs.readStream . It might because the default buffer size is quite small (4kb) which result in a lot of events triggered from JS thread. Try to increase the buffer size (for example 100kb = 102400) and set a larger interval (available for 0.9.4+, the default value is 10ms) to limit the frequency.

Reduce RCT Bridge and BASE64 Overhead

React Native connects JS and Native context by passing JSON around React Native bridge, and there will be an overhead to convert data before they sent to each side. When data is large, this will be quite a performance impact to your app. It's recommended to use file storage instead of BASE64 if possible.The following chart shows how much faster when loading data from storage than BASE64 encoded string on iPhone 6.

ASCII Encoding has /terrible Performance

Due to the lack of typed array implementation in JavascriptCore, and limitation of React Native structure, to convert data to JS byte array spends lot of time. Use it only when needed, the following chart shows how much time it takes when reading a file with different encoding.

Concat and Replacing Files

If you're going to concatenate files, you don't have to read the data to JS context anymore! In 0.8.0 we introduced new encoding uri for writeFile and appendFile API, which make it possible to handle the whole process in native.

Caveats

This library does not urlencode unicode characters in URL automatically, see #146.

When you create a Blob , from an existing file, the file WILL BE REMOVED if you close the blob.

, from an existing file, the file if you the blob. If you replaced window.XMLHttpRequest for some reason (e.g. make Firebase SDK work), it will also affect how official fetch works (basically it should work just fine).

for some reason (e.g. make Firebase SDK work), it will also affect how official works (basically it should work just fine). When file stream and upload/download progress event slow down your app, consider an upgrade to 0.9.6+ , use additional arguments to limit its frequency.

, use additional arguments to limit its frequency. When passing a file path to the library, remove file:// prefix.

when you got a problem, have a look at Trouble Shooting or issues labeled Trouble Shooting, there'd be some helpful information.

Changes

See release notes

Development

If you're interested in hacking this module, check our development guide, there might be some helpful information. Please feel free to make a PR or file an issue.