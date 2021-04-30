Declarative transitions and animations for React Native
$ npm install react-native-animatable --save
To animate things you must use the
createAnimatableComponent composer similar to the
Animated.createAnimatedComponent. The common components
View,
Text and
Image are precomposed and exposed under the
Animatable namespace. If you have your own component that you wish to animate, simply wrap it with a
Animatable.View or compose it with:
import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';
MyCustomComponent = Animatable.createAnimatableComponent(MyCustomComponent);
<Animatable.Text animation="zoomInUp">Zoom me up, Scotty</Animatable.Text>
To make looping animations simply set the
iterationCount to
infinite. Most animations except the attention seekers work best when setting
direction to
alternate.
<Animatable.Text animation="slideInDown" iterationCount={5} direction="alternate">Up and down you go</Animatable.Text>
<Animatable.Text animation="pulse" easing="ease-out" iterationCount="infinite" style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>❤️</Animatable.Text>
You can create your own simple transitions of a style property of your own choosing. The following example will increase the font size by 5 for every tap – all animated, all declarative! If you don't supply a
duration property, a spring animation will be used.
Note: If you are using colors, please use
rgba() syntax.
Note: Transitions require
StyleSheet.flatten available in React Native 0.15 or later. If you are running on anything lower, please polyfill as described under imperative usage.
<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.setState({fontSize: (this.state.fontSize || 10) + 5 })}>
<Animatable.Text transition="fontSize" style={{fontSize: this.state.fontSize || 10}}>Size me up, Scotty</Animatable.Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
Note: Other properties will be passed down to underlying component.
|Prop
|Description
|Default
animation
|Name of the animation, see below for available animations.
|None
duration
|For how long the animation will run (milliseconds).
1000
delay
|Optionally delay animation (milliseconds).
0
direction
|Direction of animation, especially useful for repeating animations. Valid values:
normal,
reverse,
alternate,
alternate-reverse.
normal
easing
|Timing function for the animation. Valid values: custom function or
linear,
ease,
ease-in,
ease-out,
ease-in-out,
ease-in-cubic,
ease-out-cubic,
ease-in-out-cubic,
ease-in-circ,
ease-out-circ,
ease-in-out-circ,
ease-in-expo,
ease-out-expo,
ease-in-out-expo,
ease-in-quad,
ease-out-quad,
ease-in-out-quad,
ease-in-quart,
ease-out-quart,
ease-in-out-quart,
ease-in-quint,
ease-out-quint,
ease-in-out-quint,
ease-in-sine,
ease-out-sine,
ease-in-out-sine,
ease-in-back,
ease-out-back,
ease-in-out-back.
ease
iterationCount
|How many times to run the animation, use
infinite for looped animations.
1
iterationDelay
|For how long to pause between animation iterations (milliseconds).
0
transition
|What
style property to transition, for example
opacity,
rotate or
fontSize. Use array for multiple properties.
|None
onAnimationBegin
|A function that is called when the animation has been started.
|None
onAnimationEnd
|A function that is called when the animation has been completed successfully or cancelled. Function is called with an
endState argument, refer to
endState.finished to see if the animation completed or not.
|None
onTransitionBegin
|A function that is called when the transition of a style has been started. The function is called with a
property argument to differentiate between styles.
|None
onTransitionEnd
|A function that is called when the transition of a style has been completed successfully or cancelled. The function is called with a
property argument to differentiate between styles.
|None
useNativeDriver
|Whether to use native or JavaScript animation driver. Native driver can help with performance but cannot handle all types of styling.
false
isInteraction
|Whether or not this animation creates an "interaction handle" on the InteractionManager.
false if
iterationCount is less than or equal to one
All animations are exposed as functions on Animatable elements, they take an optional
duration argument. They return a promise that is resolved when animation completes successfully or is cancelled.
import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';
class ExampleView extends Component {
handleViewRef = ref => this.view = ref;
bounce = () => this.view.bounce(800).then(endState => console.log(endState.finished ? 'bounce finished' : 'bounce cancelled'));
render() {
return (
<TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={this.bounce}>
<Animatable.View ref={this.handleViewRef}>
<Text>Bounce me!</Text>
</Animatable.View>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
);
}
}
To stop any ongoing animations, just invoke
stopAnimation() on that element.
You can also animate imperatively by using the
animate() function on the element for custom animations, for example:
this.view.animate({ 0: { opacity: 0 }, 1: { opacity: 1 } });
transition(fromValues, toValues[[, duration], easing])
Will transition between given styles. If no
duration or
easing is passed a spring animation will be used.
transitionTo(toValues[[, duration], easing])
This function will try to determine the current styles and pass it along to
transition() as
fromValues.
import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';
class ExampleView extends Component {
handleTextRef = ref => this.text = ref;
render() {
return (
<TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={() => this.text.transitionTo({ opacity: 0.2 })}>
<Animatable.Text ref={this.handleTextRef}>Fade me!</Animatable.Text>
</TouchableWithoutFeedback>
);
}
}
Animations can be referred to by a global name or a definition object.
An animation definition is a plain object that contains an optional
easing property, an optional
style property for static non-animated styles (useful for
perspective,
backfaceVisibility,
zIndex etc) and a list of keyframes. The keyframes are refered to by a number between 0 to 1 or
from and
to. Inspect the source in the
definitions folder to see more in depth examples.
A simple fade in animation:
const fadeIn = {
from: {
opacity: 0,
},
to: {
opacity: 1,
},
};
<Animatable.Text animation={fadeIn} >Fade me in</Animatable.Text>
Combining multiple styles to create a zoom out animation:
const zoomOut = {
0: {
opacity: 1,
scale: 1,
},
0.5: {
opacity: 1,
scale: 0.3,
},
1: {
opacity: 0,
scale: 0,
},
};
<Animatable.Text animation={zoomOut} >Zoom me out</Animatable.Text>
To make your animations globally available by referring to them by a name, you can register them with
initializeRegistryWithDefinitions. This function can also be used to replace built in animations in case you want to tweak some value.
Animatable.initializeRegistryWithDefinitions({
myFancyAnimation: {
from: { ... },
to: { ... },
}
});
The talk A Novel Approach to Declarative Animations in React Native from React Europe 2017 about this library and animations/transitions in general is available on YouTube.
MakeItRain example
See
Examples/MakeItRain folder for the example project from the talk.
AnimatableExplorer example
See
Examples/AnimatableExplorer folder for an example project demoing animations available out of the box and more.
Animations are heavily inspired by Animated.css.
bounce
flash
jello
pulse
rotate
rubberBand
shake
swing
tada
wobble
bounceIn
bounceInDown
bounceInUp
bounceInLeft
bounceInRight
bounceOut
bounceOutDown
bounceOutUp
bounceOutLeft
bounceOutRight
fadeIn
fadeInDown
fadeInDownBig
fadeInUp
fadeInUpBig
fadeInLeft
fadeInLeftBig
fadeInRight
fadeInRightBig
fadeOut
fadeOutDown
fadeOutDownBig
fadeOutUp
fadeOutUpBig
fadeOutLeft
fadeOutLeftBig
fadeOutRight
fadeOutRightBig
flipInX
flipInY
flipOutX
flipOutY
lightSpeedIn
lightSpeedOut
slideInDown
slideInUp
slideInLeft
slideInRight
slideOutDown
slideOutUp
slideOutLeft
slideOutRight
zoomIn
zoomInDown
zoomInUp
zoomInLeft
zoomInRight
zoomOut
zoomOutDown
zoomOutUp
zoomOutLeft
zoomOutRight
MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson 2015