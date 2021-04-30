openbase logo
rna

react-native-animatable

by Joel Arvidsson
1.3.3 (see all)

Standard set of easy to use animations and declarative transitions for React Native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

244K

GitHub Stars

9.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Animation

Reviews

Average Rating

4.7/5
ajayesivan
hassanannajjar
deep8292

Top Feedback

4Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
2Bleeding Edge
1Highly Customizable

Readme

react-native-animatable

Declarative transitions and animations for React Native

Travis npm npm

Installation

$ npm install react-native-animatable --save

Usage

To animate things you must use the createAnimatableComponent composer similar to the Animated.createAnimatedComponent. The common components View, Text and Image are precomposed and exposed under the Animatable namespace. If you have your own component that you wish to animate, simply wrap it with a Animatable.View or compose it with:

import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';
MyCustomComponent = Animatable.createAnimatableComponent(MyCustomComponent);

Declarative Usage

Animations

<Animatable.Text animation="zoomInUp">Zoom me up, Scotty</Animatable.Text>

Looping

To make looping animations simply set the iterationCount to infinite. Most animations except the attention seekers work best when setting direction to alternate. 

<Animatable.Text animation="slideInDown" iterationCount={5} direction="alternate">Up and down you go</Animatable.Text>
<Animatable.Text animation="pulse" easing="ease-out" iterationCount="infinite" style={{ textAlign: 'center' }}>❤️</Animatable.Text>

Animatable looping demo

Generic transitions

You can create your own simple transitions of a style property of your own choosing. The following example will increase the font size by 5 for every tap – all animated, all declarative! If you don't supply a duration property, a spring animation will be used.

Note: If you are using colors, please use rgba() syntax.

Note: Transitions require StyleSheet.flatten available in React Native 0.15 or later. If you are running on anything lower, please polyfill as described under imperative usage.

<TouchableOpacity onPress={() => this.setState({fontSize: (this.state.fontSize || 10) + 5 })}>
  <Animatable.Text transition="fontSize" style={{fontSize: this.state.fontSize || 10}}>Size me up, Scotty</Animatable.Text>
</TouchableOpacity>

Properties

Note: Other properties will be passed down to underlying component.

PropDescriptionDefault
animationName of the animation, see below for available animations.None
durationFor how long the animation will run (milliseconds).1000
delayOptionally delay animation (milliseconds).0
directionDirection of animation, especially useful for repeating animations. Valid values: normal, reverse, alternate, alternate-reverse.normal
easingTiming function for the animation. Valid values: custom function or linear, ease, ease-in, ease-out, ease-in-out, ease-in-cubic, ease-out-cubic, ease-in-out-cubic, ease-in-circ, ease-out-circ, ease-in-out-circ, ease-in-expo, ease-out-expo, ease-in-out-expo, ease-in-quad, ease-out-quad, ease-in-out-quad, ease-in-quart, ease-out-quart, ease-in-out-quart, ease-in-quint, ease-out-quint, ease-in-out-quint, ease-in-sine, ease-out-sine, ease-in-out-sine, ease-in-back, ease-out-back, ease-in-out-back.ease
iterationCountHow many times to run the animation, use infinite for looped animations.1
iterationDelayFor how long to pause between animation iterations (milliseconds).0
transitionWhat style property to transition, for example opacity, rotate or fontSize. Use array for multiple properties.None
onAnimationBeginA function that is called when the animation has been started.None
onAnimationEndA function that is called when the animation has been completed successfully or cancelled. Function is called with an endState argument, refer to endState.finished to see if the animation completed or not.None
onTransitionBeginA function that is called when the transition of a style has been started. The function is called with a property argument to differentiate between styles.None
onTransitionEndA function that is called when the transition of a style has been completed successfully or cancelled. The function is called with a property argument to differentiate between styles.None
useNativeDriverWhether to use native or JavaScript animation driver. Native driver can help with performance but cannot handle all types of styling.false
isInteractionWhether or not this animation creates an "interaction handle" on the InteractionManager.false if iterationCount is less than or equal to one

Imperative Usage

Animations

All animations are exposed as functions on Animatable elements, they take an optional duration argument. They return a promise that is resolved when animation completes successfully or is cancelled. 

import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';

class ExampleView extends Component {
  handleViewRef = ref => this.view = ref;
  
  bounce = () => this.view.bounce(800).then(endState => console.log(endState.finished ? 'bounce finished' : 'bounce cancelled'));
  
  render() {
    return (
      <TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={this.bounce}>
        <Animatable.View ref={this.handleViewRef}>
          <Text>Bounce me!</Text>
        </Animatable.View>
      </TouchableWithoutFeedback>
    );
  }
}

To stop any ongoing animations, just invoke stopAnimation() on that element.

You can also animate imperatively by using the animate() function on the element for custom animations, for example:

this.view.animate({ 0: { opacity: 0 }, 1: { opacity: 1 } });

Generic transitions

transition(fromValues, toValues[[, duration], easing])

Will transition between given styles. If no duration or easing is passed a spring animation will be used.

transitionTo(toValues[[, duration], easing])

This function will try to determine the current styles and pass it along to transition() as fromValues. 

import * as Animatable from 'react-native-animatable';

class ExampleView extends Component {
  handleTextRef = ref => this.text = ref;
  
  render() {
    return (
      <TouchableWithoutFeedback onPress={() => this.text.transitionTo({ opacity: 0.2 })}>
        <Animatable.Text ref={this.handleTextRef}>Fade me!</Animatable.Text>
      </TouchableWithoutFeedback>
    );
  }
}

Custom Animations

Animations can be referred to by a global name or a definition object.

Animation Definition Schema

An animation definition is a plain object that contains an optional easing property, an optional style property for static non-animated styles (useful for perspective, backfaceVisibility, zIndex etc) and a list of keyframes. The keyframes are refered to by a number between 0 to 1 or from and to. Inspect the source in the definitions folder to see more in depth examples.

A simple fade in animation: 

const fadeIn = {
  from: {
    opacity: 0,
  },
  to: {
    opacity: 1,
  },
};

<Animatable.Text animation={fadeIn} >Fade me in</Animatable.Text>

Combining multiple styles to create a zoom out animation: 

const zoomOut = {
  0: {
    opacity: 1,
    scale: 1,
  },
  0.5: {
    opacity: 1,
    scale: 0.3,
  },
  1: {
    opacity: 0,
    scale: 0,
  },
};

<Animatable.Text animation={zoomOut} >Zoom me out</Animatable.Text>

To make your animations globally available by referring to them by a name, you can register them with initializeRegistryWithDefinitions. This function can also be used to replace built in animations in case you want to tweak some value. 

Animatable.initializeRegistryWithDefinitions({
  myFancyAnimation: {
    from: { ... },
    to: { ... },
  }
});

React Europe Talk

18922912_1935104760082516_4717918248927023870_o

The talk A Novel Approach to Declarative Animations in React Native from React Europe 2017 about this library and animations/transitions in general is available on YouTube.

MakeItRain example

See Examples/MakeItRain folder for the example project from the talk.

MakeItRain Example

AnimatableExplorer example

See Examples/AnimatableExplorer folder for an example project demoing animations available out of the box and more.

Animatable Explorer

Animations

Animations are heavily inspired by Animated.css.

Attention Seekers

animatable-attention

  • bounce
  • flash
  • jello
  • pulse
  • rotate
  • rubberBand
  • shake
  • swing
  • tada
  • wobble

Bouncing Entrances

animatable-bouncein

  • bounceIn
  • bounceInDown
  • bounceInUp
  • bounceInLeft
  • bounceInRight

Bouncing Exits

animatable-bounceout

  • bounceOut
  • bounceOutDown
  • bounceOutUp
  • bounceOutLeft
  • bounceOutRight

Fading Entrances

animatable-fadein

  • fadeIn
  • fadeInDown
  • fadeInDownBig
  • fadeInUp
  • fadeInUpBig
  • fadeInLeft
  • fadeInLeftBig
  • fadeInRight
  • fadeInRightBig

Fading Exits

animatable-fadeout

  • fadeOut
  • fadeOutDown
  • fadeOutDownBig
  • fadeOutUp
  • fadeOutUpBig
  • fadeOutLeft
  • fadeOutLeftBig
  • fadeOutRight
  • fadeOutRightBig

Flippers

animatable-flip

  • flipInX
  • flipInY
  • flipOutX
  • flipOutY

Lightspeed

animatable-lightspeed

  • lightSpeedIn
  • lightSpeedOut

Sliding Entrances

animatable-slidein

  • slideInDown
  • slideInUp
  • slideInLeft
  • slideInRight

Sliding Exits

animatable-slideout

  • slideOutDown
  • slideOutUp
  • slideOutLeft
  • slideOutRight

Zooming Entrances

animatable-zoomin

  • zoomIn
  • zoomInDown
  • zoomInUp
  • zoomInLeft
  • zoomInRight

Zooming Exits

animatable-zoomout

  • zoomOut
  • zoomOutDown
  • zoomOutUp
  • zoomOutLeft
  • zoomOutRight

Changelog

License

MIT License. © Joel Arvidsson 2015

100
Ajay SivanIndia32 Ratings44 Reviews
Engineering Manager @bigbinary
7 months ago

In a react native project the client was really keen on animations and transitions. Personal I also believe that animations will add a nice touch to any app. But, this client was really passionate about implementing lots of animations in that project. This was one of the libraries that saved.

1
vishnuprasad-95
Hassan Al-NajjarGaza-Palaestine6 Ratings26 Reviews
Full Stack JavaScript Developer with a high level of experience working in building efficient web applications, responsive design, and web performance.
December 28, 2020
Easy to Use
Great Documentation
Bleeding Edge
Performant

If you do not know anything about animation in React Native, or you feel that it is difficult because it takes a lot of time to write ^ _ ^ lol, this will really help you because it is very easy and I really thank the one who created it because it is really cool, this helped me very much in my projects.

0
Deepak KhiwaniChandigarh47 Ratings57 Reviews
January 19, 2021
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

I had a challenge with React-Native when coming to animations, had no clue how it will work with JS, but this package was a saviour. For all native mobile developers it just like a pod/package integrate and with minimal efforts, you have cool animations effect just like iOS.

0
Yash VaghelaSurat,Gujarat,India47 Ratings0 Reviews
Mobile App Developer
1 month ago
Axel HultmanStockholm10 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago

