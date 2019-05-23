A react-native module for viewing and connecting to Wifi networks on Android devices.

Installation

Add it to your android project

npm install react-native-android-wifi --save

Install the native dependencies

Use react-native link to install native dependencies automatically:

react-native link react-native-android-wifi

or do it manually as described here.

Example usage

import wifi from 'react-native-android-wifi' ;

Permissions: Starting with Android API 25, apps must be granted the ACCESS_COARSE_LOCATION (or ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION) permission in order to obtain results.

try { const granted = await PermissionsAndroid.request( PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION, { 'title' : 'Wifi networks' , 'message' : 'We need your permission in order to find wifi networks' } ) if (granted === PermissionsAndroid.RESULTS.GRANTED) { console .log( "Thank you for your permission! :)" ); } else { console .log( "You will not able to retrieve wifi available networks list" ); } } catch (err) { console .warn(err) }

Wifi connectivity status:

wifi.isEnabled( ( isEnabled ) => { if (isEnabled) { console .log( "wifi service enabled" ); } else { console .log( "wifi service is disabled" ); } });

Enable/Disable wifi service:

wifi.setEnabled( true );

Sign device into a specific network:

This method doesn't have a callback when connection succeeded, check this issue. Added support for 'WPA2 PSK' wifi security mode and handling SSID for Lollipop and Kitkat.

wifi.findAndConnect(ssid, password, (found) => { if (found) { console .log( "wifi is in range" ); } else { console .log( "wifi is not in range" ); } });

Disconnect from current wifi network

wifi.disconnect();

Get current SSID

wifi.getSSID( ( ssid ) => { console .log(ssid); });

Get current BSSID

wifi.getBSSID( ( bssid ) => { console .log(bssid); });

Get all wifi networks in range

wifi.loadWifiList( ( wifiStringList ) => { var wifiArray = JSON .parse(wifiStringList); console .log(wifiArray); }, (error) => { console .log(error); } );

connectionStatus returns true or false depending on whether device is connected to wifi

wifi.connectionStatus( ( isConnected ) => { if (isConnected) { console .log( "is connected" ); } else { console .log( "is not connected" ); } });

Get connected wifi signal strength

wifi.getCurrentSignalStrength( ( level ) => { console .log(level); });

Get connected wifi frequency

wifi.getFrequency( ( frequency ) => { console .log(frequency); })

Get current IP

wifi.getIP( ( ip ) => { console .log(ip); });

Get DHCP Server Adress

wifi.getDhcpServerAddress( ( ip ) => { console .log(ip); });

Remove/Forget the Wifi network from mobile by SSID, returns boolean This method will remove the wifi network as per the passed SSID from the device list.

wifi.isRemoveWifiNetwork(ssid, (isRemoved) => { console .log( "Forgetting the wifi device - " + ssid); });

Starts native Android wifi network scanning and returns list Hard refresh the Android wifi scan, implemented using BroadcastReceiver to ensure that it automatically detects new wifi connections available.

wifi.reScanAndLoadWifiList( ( wifiStringList ) => { var wifiArray = JSON .parse(wifiStringList); console .log( 'Detected wifi networks - ' ,wifiArray); },(error)=>{ console .log(error); });

Method to force wifi usage. Android by default sends all requests via mobile data if the connected wifi has no internet connection.

wifi.forceWifiUsage( true );

Method to get connection status of a forced network (because it takes some time to be set up).

wifi.connectionStatusOfBoundNetwork( ( isBound ) => { if (isBound) { console .log( 'Network is bound' ); } else { console .log( 'Network isn\'t bound' ); } });

Add a hidden wifi network and connect to it