react-native-android-voice is a speech-to-text library for React Native for the Android Platform.

##Any Feedback and Ideas are welcome! please use the Issues section above

Documentation

Install

npm install --save react-native-android-voice

Usage

Linking the Library

Add it to your android project

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':VoiceModule' , ':app' project ( ':VoiceModule' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-voice' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':VoiceModule' ) }

Register Module (in MainApplication.java)

import com.wmjmc.reactspeech.VoicePackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new VoicePackage()); } }

Example

import SpeechAndroid from 'react-native-android-voice' ; ... async _buttonClick(){ try { var spokenText = await SpeechAndroid.startSpeech( "Speak yo" , SpeechAndroid.GERMAN); ToastAndroid.show(spokenText , ToastAndroid.LONG); } catch (error){ switch (error){ case SpeechAndroid.E_VOICE_CANCELLED: ToastAndroid.show( "Voice Recognizer cancelled" , ToastAndroid.LONG); break ; case SpeechAndroid.E_NO_MATCH: ToastAndroid.show( "No match for what you said" , ToastAndroid.LONG); break ; case SpeechAndroid.E_SERVER_ERROR: ToastAndroid.show( "Google Server Error" , ToastAndroid.LONG); break ; } } } ...

This will automatically start recognizing and adjusting for the German Language. On release I'll update these docs with every single Locale available.

Methods

Initializes the voice recognition activity and returns what you spoke in text.

Arguments

prompt: String for the text to be displayed by the SpeechRecognizer dialog;

locale: String for the SpeechRecognizer to set itself for the given Locale; (Accessible through constants. see below available locales)

DEFAULT

SpeechAndroid.DEFAULT

This will set the SpeechRecognizer to the default locale of your Android smartphone.

Portugal / Portuguese

SpeechAndroid.PT SpeechAndroid.PORTUGUESE

Brazil / Portuguese

SpeechAndroid.BR SpeechAndroid.PORTUGUESE_BRAZIL

Bulgarian

SpeechAndroid.BULGARIAN

Canada / English

SpeechAndroid.CANADA

Canada / French

SpeechAndroid.CANADA_FRENCH

Czech

SpeechAndroid.CZECH

Croatian

SpeechAndroid.CROATIAN

Chinese

SpeechAndroid.CHINA SpeechAndroid.CHINESE SpeechAndroid.SIMPLIFIED_CHINESE SpeechAndroid.TRADITIONAL_CHINESE

Netherlands / Dutch

SpeechAndroid.DUTCH

Belgium / Dutch

SpeechAndroid.DUTCH_BELGIUM

English

SpeechAndroid.ENGLISH

UK / English

SpeechAndroid.UK

US / English

SpeechAndroid.US

Australia / English

SpeechAndroid.AUSTRALIA

New Zealand / English

SpeechAndroid.NEW_ZEALAND

Singapore / English

SpeechAndroid.SINGAPORE

India / English

SpeechAndroid.ENGLISH_INDIA

Ireland / English

SpeechAndroid.ENGLISH_IRELAND

Zimbabwe / English

SpeechAndroid.ENGLISH_ZIMBABWE

Egypt / Arabic

SpeechAndroid.ARABIC_EGYPT

Israel / Arabic

SpeechAndroid.ARABIC_ISRAEL

France / French

SpeechAndroid.FRANCE SpeechAndroid.FRENCH

Belgium / French

SpeechAndroid.FRENCH_BELGIUM

Switzerland / French

SpeechAndroid.FRENCH_SWITZERLAND

Finnish

SpeechAndroid.FINNISH

Danish

SpeechAndroid.DANISH

Germany / German

SpeechAndroid.GERMANY SpeechAndroid.GERMAN

Switzerland / German

SpeechAndroid.GERMAN_SWITZERLAND

Greek

SpeechAndroid.GREEK

Hebrew

SpeechAndroid.HEBREW

Hindi

SpeechAndroid.HINDI

Hungarian

SpeechAndroid.HUNGARIAN

Italy / Italian

SpeechAndroid.ITALY SpeechAndroid.ITALIAN

Switzerland / Italian

SpeechAndroid.ITALIAN_SWITZERLAND

Indonesian

SpeechAndroid.INDONESIAN

Latvian

SpeechAndroid.LATVIAN

Lithuanian

SpeechAndroid.LITHUANIAN

Norwegian

SpeechAndroid.NORWEGIAN

Japan

SpeechAndroid.JAPAN SpeechAndroid.JAPANESE

Polish

SpeechAndroid.POLISH

Russian

SpeechAndroid.RUSSIAN

Romanian

SpeechAndroid.ROMANIAN

Spanish

SpeechAndroid.SPANISH

Catalan

SpeechAndroid.CATALAN

US / Spanish

SpeechAndroid.SPANISH_US

Serbian

SpeechAndroid.SERBIAN

Slovak

SpeechAndroid.SLOVAK

Slovenian

SpeechAndroid.SLOVENIAN

Swedish

SpeechAndroid.SWEDISH

Korea

SpeechAndroid.KOREA SpeechAndroid.KOREAN

Taiwan

SpeechAndroid.TAIWAN

Philippines / Tagalog

SpeechAndroid.TAGALOG_PHILIPPINES

Thai

SpeechAndroid.THAI

Turkish

SpeechAndroid.TURKISH

Ukrainian

SpeechAndroid.UKRAINIAN

Vietnamese

SpeechAndroid.VIETNAMESE

Errors

SpeechAndroid.E_ACTIVITY_DOES_NOT_EXIST

Generic error on current Activity not existing.

SpeechAndroid.E_VOICE_CANCELLED

Voice Recognizer was cancelled

SpeechAndroid.E_FAILED_TO_SHOW_VOICE

Voice Recognizer failed to initialize

SpeechAndroid.E_AUDIO_ERROR

Voice Recognizer encountered some error with the Audio received

SpeechAndroid.E_NETWORK_ERROR

Network error while attempting connection with Google's Servers

SpeechAndroid.E_NO_MATCH

Voice Recognizer did not find any match

SpeechAndroid.E_SERVER_ERROR

Google's Servers encountered an error while processing the request

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright © 2015 João Cunha

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the “Software”), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED “AS IS”, WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.