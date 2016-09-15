A React-Native (0.19+) wrapper for the standalone Android TabLayout component. It's fully native and similar in use like the TabBarIOS component.
You can find an example project in a separate repo.
Install module with NPM:
npm install --save react-native-android-tablayout
If you haven't installed RNPM, run:
npm install -g rnpm
After RNPM is installed:
rnpm link react-native-android-tablayout
If you want to setup the project manually, see the manual install guide.
After setting up your project, run
react-native run-android from the root to see if there are no compilation failures.
Make sure to import the
Tab and
TabLayout component in your script:
import { Tab, TabLayout } from 'react-native-android-tablayout';
Then, create a tab layout as follows:
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<TabLayout>
<Tab name="Tab 1"/>
<Tab name="Tab 2"/>
<Tab name="Tab 3"/>
</TabLayout>
</View>
);
}
}
The
TabLayout and
Tab accept the following properties:
|Prop
|Type
|Explanation
|selectedTab
|number
|Use for selecting the initial tab and/or connecting to state. See the StatefulTabLayout example.
|selectedTabIndicatorColor
|string
|Color of indicator line. Specify in CSS color format.
|tabGravity
|string
|Set tab gravity. Default 'fill', use 'center' when tabstrip needs to be centered.
|tabMode
|string
|Set tab mode. Default 'fixed', use 'scrollable' when tabstrip needs to scroll.
|onTabSelected
|func
|Provide callback function with
e:Event as argument. When called, the selected tab position is found in
e.nativeEvent.position (0-based). See the StatefulTabLayout example.
|Prop
|Type
|Explanation
|name
|string
|Tab name.
|iconResId
|string
|Icon resource ID. Points to a drawable, see the IconsOnTopTabLayout example.
|iconPackage
|string
|Icon resource package. If not provided, defaults to current package. Use 'android' for built-in icons. See the IconsOnTopTabLayout example.
|iconUri
|string
|Icon URI. Only allows file:// URIs. See how to combine with react-native-vector-icons in the IconsOnTopTabLayout example.
|iconSize
|number
|Icon size.
|textColor
|string
|Text color. Specify in CSS color format.
|onTabSelected
|func
|Provide callback function with
e:Event as argument. Called on the tab that was selected. When called, the selected tab position is found in
e.nativeEvent.position (0-based). See the StatefulTabLayout example.
|accessibilityLabel
|string
|Accessibility label for tab. Tabs are already set as accessible.
Usage of these properties can be seen by example in the example repo.
Since v0.2, you can define a custom view for a tab by adding child components to a
Tab element:
export default class MyComponent extends Component {
render() {
return (
<View>
<TabLayout>
<Tab style={{width: 110, height: 48}}>
<Text>Tab 1</Text>
<Text>Hey, multiline!</Text>
</Tab>
<Tab style={{width: 110, height: 48}}>
<Image source={require('./image/tabImage.png')}/>
</Tab>
<Tab style={{width: 110, height: 48}}>
<Icon name="user"/>
</Tab>
</TabLayout>
</View>
);
}
}
You need to specify the width and height of the tab contents, else no contents will show up. This might be improved in the future.
See the CustomViewTabLayout example for a working example.
PRs are welcome!