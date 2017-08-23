A react native android module to control the android statusbar.
There are five steps in the setup process
android/settings.gradle
android/app/build.gradle
npm i --save react-native-android-statusbar
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-android-statusbar'
project(':react-native-android-statusbar').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-statusbar')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-android-statusbar')
}
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage;
import com.facebook.react.shell.MainReactPackage;
import java.util.Arrays;
import java.util.List;
import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; // <--- import
public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {
[...]
private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
@Override
protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
}
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new StatusBarPackage() // <------- add package
);
}
}
}
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage;
import com.facebook.react.shell.MainReactPackage;
import java.util.Arrays;
import java.util.List;
import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
/**
* Returns the name of the main component registered from JavaScript.
* This is used to schedule rendering of the component.
*/
@Override
protected String getMainComponentName() {
return "TonyAppReact";
}
/**
* Returns whether dev mode should be enabled.
* This enables e.g. the dev menu.
*/
@Override
protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
}
/**
* A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
* or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
*/
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new StatusBarPackage(this) // <------- add package, the 'this' is super important
);
}
}
import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; // <--- import
public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {
......
private static Activity mActivity = null;
@Override
protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);
mActivity = this;
mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
.setApplication(getApplication())
.setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
.setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
.addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
.addPackage(new StatusBarPackage(this)) // <------- add package, the 'this' is super important
.setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
.setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
.build();
mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);
setContentView(mReactRootView);
}
......
}
react-native run-android from your project root directory
var StatusBarAndroid = require('react-native-android-statusbar');
/* The following functions do not reflect on versions before 16 */
StatusBarAndroid.hideStatusBar()
StatusBarAndroid.showStatusBar()
/* The following functions do not reflect on versions before 21 */
StatusBarAndroid.setRGB(int red, int green, int blue);
StatusBarAndroid.setARGB(int alpha,int red, int green, int blue);
StatusBarAndroid.setHexColor('#AB1223'); /*Supported formats are: #RRGGBB #AARRGGBB or :
'red', 'blue', 'green', 'black', 'white', 'gray', 'cyan', 'magenta', 'yellow',
'lightgray', 'darkgray', 'grey', 'lightgrey', 'darkgrey', 'aqua',
'fuchsia', 'lime', 'maroon', 'navy', 'olive', 'purple', 'silver', 'teal'.*/