openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-android-statusbar

by Nishanth Shankar
0.1.3 (see all)

A react native android module to control the android statusbar.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

14

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Status bar for React Native Android

npm version

A react native android module to control the android statusbar.

Setup

There are five steps in the setup process

  1. install module
  2. update android/settings.gradle
  3. update android/app/build.gradle
  4. Register module in MainActivity.java or MainApplication.java (depending on your RN version)
  5. Rebuild and restart package manager
  • install module
 npm i --save react-native-android-statusbar
  • android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-android-statusbar'
project(':react-native-android-statusbar').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-statusbar')
  • android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-android-statusbar')
}
  • register module on React Native >= 0.30 (in MainApplication.java)
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage;
import com.facebook.react.shell.MainReactPackage;

import java.util.Arrays;
import java.util.List;

import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; // <--- import

public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication {

    [...]

    private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost(this) {
    
     @Override
     protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
         return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
     }

     @Override
     protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
       return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
         new MainReactPackage(),
         new StatusBarPackage() // <------- add package
       );
     }
    }
}
  • register module on React Native >= 0.19 and RN < 0.30 (in MainActivity.java)
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage;
import com.facebook.react.shell.MainReactPackage;

import java.util.Arrays;
import java.util.List;

import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {

    /**
     * Returns the name of the main component registered from JavaScript.
     * This is used to schedule rendering of the component.
     */
    @Override
    protected String getMainComponentName() {
        return "TonyAppReact";
    }

    /**
     * Returns whether dev mode should be enabled.
     * This enables e.g. the dev menu.
     */
    @Override
    protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport() {
        return BuildConfig.DEBUG;
    }

   /**
   * A list of packages used by the app. If the app uses additional views
   * or modules besides the default ones, add more packages here.
   */
    @Override
    protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        new StatusBarPackage(this) // <------- add package, the 'this' is super important
      );
    }
}
  • register module on React Native < 0.19 (in MainActivity.java)
import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage;  // <--- import

public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler {

  ......
  private static Activity mActivity = null;

  @Override
  protected void onCreate(Bundle savedInstanceState) {
    super.onCreate(savedInstanceState);
    mReactRootView = new ReactRootView(this);

    mActivity = this;
    mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder()
      .setApplication(getApplication())
      .setBundleAssetName("index.android.bundle")
      .setJSMainModuleName("index.android")
      .addPackage(new MainReactPackage())
      .addPackage(new StatusBarPackage(this))      // <------- add package, the 'this' is super important
      .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG)
      .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED)
      .build();

    mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN", null);

    setContentView(mReactRootView);
  }

  ......

}
  • Run react-native run-android from your project root directory

Usage

var StatusBarAndroid = require('react-native-android-statusbar');

/* The following functions do not reflect on versions before 16 */
StatusBarAndroid.hideStatusBar()
StatusBarAndroid.showStatusBar()

/* The following functions do not reflect on versions before 21 */
StatusBarAndroid.setRGB(int red, int green, int blue);
StatusBarAndroid.setARGB(int alpha,int red, int green, int blue);
StatusBarAndroid.setHexColor('#AB1223'); /*Supported formats are: #RRGGBB #AARRGGBB or :
'red', 'blue', 'green', 'black', 'white', 'gray', 'cyan', 'magenta', 'yellow',
'lightgray', 'darkgray', 'grey', 'lightgrey', 'darkgrey', 'aqua',
'fuchsia', 'lime', 'maroon', 'navy', 'olive', 'purple', 'silver', 'teal'.*/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial