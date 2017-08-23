Status bar for React Native Android

A react native android module to control the android statusbar.

Setup

There are five steps in the setup process

install module update android/settings.gradle update android/app/build.gradle Register module in MainActivity.java or MainApplication.java (depending on your RN version) Rebuild and restart package manager

install module

npm i --save react-native-android-statusbar

android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-android-statusbar' project ( ':react-native-android-statusbar' ).projectDir = new File (settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-statusbar' )

android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-android-statusbar' ) }

register module on React Native >= 0.30 (in MainApplication.java)

import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage; import com.facebook.react.shell.MainReactPackage; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; public class MainApplication extends Application implements ReactApplication { [...] private final ReactNativeHost mReactNativeHost = new ReactNativeHost( this ) { protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new StatusBarPackage() ); } } }

register module on React Native >= 0.19 and RN < 0.30 (in MainActivity.java)

import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage; import com.facebook.react.shell.MainReactPackage; import java.util.Arrays; import java.util.List; import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { protected String getMainComponentName () { return "TonyAppReact" ; } protected boolean getUseDeveloperSupport () { return BuildConfig.DEBUG; } protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new StatusBarPackage( this ) ); } }

register module on React Native < 0.19 (in MainActivity.java)

import me.neo.react.StatusBarPackage; public class MainActivity extends Activity implements DefaultHardwareBackBtnHandler { ...... private static Activity mActivity = null ; protected void onCreate (Bundle savedInstanceState) { super .onCreate(savedInstanceState); mReactRootView = new ReactRootView( this ); mActivity = this ; mReactInstanceManager = ReactInstanceManager.builder() .setApplication(getApplication()) .setBundleAssetName( "index.android.bundle" ) .setJSMainModuleName( "index.android" ) .addPackage( new MainReactPackage()) .addPackage( new StatusBarPackage( this )) .setUseDeveloperSupport(BuildConfig.DEBUG) .setInitialLifecycleState(LifecycleState.RESUMED) .build(); mReactRootView.startReactApplication(mReactInstanceManager, "ExampleRN" , null ); setContentView(mReactRootView); } ...... }

Run react-native run-android from your project root directory

Usage