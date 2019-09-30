React Native Android Location Services Dialog Box

A react-native component for turn on the dialog box from android location services

Installation

Mostly automatic installation (recommended)

yarn add react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box

or

npm install react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box --save react-native link react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box

Manual Installation

Android

yarn add react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box

or

npm install react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box --save Make the following additions to the given files:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box' project ( ':react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box/android' )

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies { ... compileOnly project ( ':react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box' ) }

MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import com.showlocationservicesdialogbox.LocationServicesDialogBoxPackage;

Under protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() { :

return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new LocationServicesDialogBoxPackage() );

Usage

import { BackHandler, DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native' ; import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box" ; LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({ message : "<h2 style='color: #0af13e'>Use Location ?</h2>This app wants to change your device settings:<br/><br/>Use GPS, Wi-Fi, and cell network for location<br/><br/><a href='#'>Learn more</a>" , ok : "YES" , cancel : "NO" , enableHighAccuracy : true , showDialog : true , openLocationServices : true , preventOutSideTouch : false , preventBackClick : false , providerListener : false }).then( function ( success ) { console .log(success); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error.message); }); BackHandler.addEventListener( 'hardwareBackPress' , () => { LocationServicesDialogBox.forceCloseDialog(); }); DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'locationProviderStatusChange' , function ( status ) { console .log(status); }); componentWillUnmount() { LocationServicesDialogBox.stopListener(); }

Configure Colors

import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box" ; LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({ message : "<font color='#f1eb0a'>Use Location ?</font>" , ok : "YES" , cancel : "NO" , style : { backgroundColor : '#87a9ea' , positiveButtonTextColor : '#ffffff' , positiveButtonBackgroundColor : '#5fba7d' , negativeButtonTextColor : '#ffffff' , negativeButtonBackgroundColor : '#ba5f5f' } }).then( function ( success ) { console .log(success); }).catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error.message); });

Usage And Example For Async Method ES6

import { BackHandler, DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native' ; import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box" ; export default class LocationServiceTestPage extends Component { constructor (props){ super (props); this .checkIsLocation().catch( error => error); DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'locationProviderStatusChange' , function ( status ) { console .log(status); }); } async checkIsLocation(): Promise { let check = await LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({ message : "Use Location ?" , ok : "YES" , cancel : "NO" , enableHighAccuracy : true , showDialog : true , openLocationServices : true , preventOutSideTouch : false , preventBackClick : false , providerListener : true }).catch( error => error); return Object .is(check.status, "enabled" ); } componentWillUnmount() { LocationServicesDialogBox.stopListener(); } }

Examples ES6

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import { AppRegistry, Text, View, BackHandler, DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native' ; import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box" ; class SampleApp extends Component { state = { initialPosition : 'unknown' , }; componentDidMount() { LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({ message : "<h2>Use Location ?</h2>This app wants to change your device settings:<br/><br/>Use GPS, Wi-Fi, and cell network for location<br/><br/><a href='#'>Learn more</a>" , ok : "YES" , cancel : "NO" , enableHighAccuracy : true , showDialog : true , openLocationServices : true , preventOutSideTouch : false , preventBackClick : false , providerListener : true }).then( function ( success ) { navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition( ( position ) => { let initialPosition = JSON .stringify(position); this .setState({ initialPosition }); }, error => console .log(error), { enableHighAccuracy : false , timeout : 20000 , maximumAge : 1000 }); }.bind( this ) ).catch( ( error ) => { console .log(error.message); }); DeviceEventEmitter.addListener( 'locationProviderStatusChange' , function ( status ) { console .log(status); }); } componentWillUnmount() { LocationServicesDialogBox.stopListener(); } render() { return ( < View > < Text > Geolocation: {this.state.initialPosition} </ Text > </ View > ); } } AppRegistry.registerComponent( 'SampleApp' , () => SampleApp);

Props

Prop Type Default Description message HTML null Dialog box content text ok String null Dialog box ok button text cancel String null Dialog box cancel button text enableHighAccuracy (optional) Boolean true Provider switch (GPS OR NETWORK OR GPS AND NETWORK) showDialog (optional) Boolean true Indicate whether to display the dialog box openLocationServices (optional) Boolean true Indicate whether to display the location services screen preventOutSideTouch (optional) Boolean true To prevent the location services window from closing when it is clicked outside preventBackClick (optional) Boolean true To prevent the location services popup from closing when it is clicked back button providerListener (optional) Boolean false Used to trigger `locationProviderStatusChange listener when the location state changes. style (optional) Object {} Change colors

Methods