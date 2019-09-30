openbase logo
rna

react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box

by G.Burak
2.8.2 (see all)

React Native Android Location Services Dialog Box

Overview

Readme

React Native Android Location Services Dialog Box

A react-native component for turn on the dialog box from android location services

Installation

  1. yarn add react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box
    or
    npm install react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box --save
  2. react-native link react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box

Manual Installation

Android
  1. yarn add react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box
    or
    npm install react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box --save
  2. Make the following additions to the given files:

android/settings.gradle

include ':react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box'
project(':react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box/android')

android/app/build.gradle

dependencies {
   ...
   compileOnly project(':react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box')
}

MainApplication.java

On top, where imports are:

import com.showlocationservicesdialogbox.LocationServicesDialogBoxPackage;

Under protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {: 

  return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
    new MainReactPackage(),
    new LocationServicesDialogBoxPackage() // <== this
  );

Usage

import { BackHandler, DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native';
import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box";

LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({
    message: "<h2 style='color: #0af13e'>Use Location ?</h2>This app wants to change your device settings:<br/><br/>Use GPS, Wi-Fi, and cell network for location<br/><br/><a href='#'>Learn more</a>",
    ok: "YES",
    cancel: "NO",
    enableHighAccuracy: true, // true => GPS AND NETWORK PROVIDER, false => GPS OR NETWORK PROVIDER
    showDialog: true, // false => Opens the Location access page directly
    openLocationServices: true, // false => Directly catch method is called if location services are turned off
    preventOutSideTouch: false, // true => To prevent the location services window from closing when it is clicked outside
    preventBackClick: false, // true => To prevent the location services popup from closing when it is clicked back button
    providerListener: false // true ==> Trigger locationProviderStatusChange listener when the location state changes
}).then(function(success) {
    console.log(success); // success => {alreadyEnabled: false, enabled: true, status: "enabled"}
}).catch((error) => {
    console.log(error.message); // error.message => "disabled"
});

BackHandler.addEventListener('hardwareBackPress', () => { //(optional) you can use it if you need it
   //do not use this method if you are using navigation."preventBackClick: false" is already doing the same thing.
   LocationServicesDialogBox.forceCloseDialog();
});

DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('locationProviderStatusChange', function(status) { // only trigger when "providerListener" is enabled
    console.log(status); //  status => {enabled: false, status: "disabled"} or {enabled: true, status: "enabled"}
});

componentWillUnmount() {
    // used only when "providerListener" is enabled
    LocationServicesDialogBox.stopListener(); // Stop the "locationProviderStatusChange" listener
}

Configure Colors

import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box";

LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({
    message: "<font color='#f1eb0a'>Use Location ?</font>",
    ok: "YES",
    cancel: "NO",
    style: { // (optional)
        backgroundColor: '#87a9ea',// (optional)
        
        positiveButtonTextColor: '#ffffff',// (optional)
        positiveButtonBackgroundColor: '#5fba7d',// (optional)
        
        negativeButtonTextColor: '#ffffff',// (optional)
        negativeButtonBackgroundColor: '#ba5f5f'// (optional)
    }
}).then(function(success) {
    console.log(success);
}).catch((error) => {
    console.log(error.message);
});
Usage And Example For Async Method ES6

import { BackHandler, DeviceEventEmitter } from 'react-native';
import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box";

export default class LocationServiceTestPage extends Component {
    constructor(props){
        super(props);
        
        this.checkIsLocation().catch(error => error);
        
        DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('locationProviderStatusChange', function(status) { // only trigger when "providerListener" is enabled
            console.log(status); //  status => {enabled: false, status: "disabled"} or {enabled: true, status: "enabled"}
        });
    }
    
    async checkIsLocation():Promise {
        let check = await LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({
            message: "Use Location ?",
            ok: "YES",
            cancel: "NO",
            enableHighAccuracy: true, // true => GPS AND NETWORK PROVIDER, false => GPS OR NETWORK PROVIDER
            showDialog: true, // false => Opens the Location access page directly
            openLocationServices: true, // false => Directly catch method is called if location services are turned off
            preventOutSideTouch: false, //true => To prevent the location services window from closing when it is clicked outside
            preventBackClick: false, //true => To prevent the location services popup from closing when it is clicked back button
            providerListener: true // true ==> Trigger "locationProviderStatusChange" listener when the location state changes
        }).catch(error => error);

        return Object.is(check.status, "enabled");
    }
    
    componentWillUnmount() {
        // used only when "providerListener" is enabled
        LocationServicesDialogBox.stopListener(); // Stop the "locationProviderStatusChange" listener
    }   
}

Examples ES6

import React, { Component } from 'react';
import {
    AppRegistry,
    Text,
    View,
    BackHandler,
    DeviceEventEmitter
} from 'react-native';

import LocationServicesDialogBox from "react-native-android-location-services-dialog-box";

class SampleApp extends Component {
    state = {
        initialPosition: 'unknown',
    };

    componentDidMount() {
        LocationServicesDialogBox.checkLocationServicesIsEnabled({
            message: "<h2>Use Location ?</h2>This app wants to change your device settings:<br/><br/>Use GPS, Wi-Fi, and cell network for location<br/><br/><a href='#'>Learn more</a>",
            ok: "YES",
            cancel: "NO",
            enableHighAccuracy: true, // true => GPS AND NETWORK PROVIDER, false => GPS OR NETWORK PROVIDER
            showDialog: true, // false => Opens the Location access page directly
            openLocationServices: true, // false => Directly catch method is called if location services are turned off
            preventOutSideTouch: false, //true => To prevent the location services popup from closing when it is clicked outside
            preventBackClick: false, //true => To prevent the location services popup from closing when it is clicked back button
            providerListener: true // true ==> Trigger "locationProviderStatusChange" listener when the location state changes
        }).then(function(success) {
            // success => {alreadyEnabled: true, enabled: true, status: "enabled"} 
                navigator.geolocation.getCurrentPosition((position) => {
                    let initialPosition = JSON.stringify(position);
                    this.setState({ initialPosition });
                }, error => console.log(error), { enableHighAccuracy: false, timeout: 20000, maximumAge: 1000 });
            }.bind(this)
        ).catch((error) => {
            console.log(error.message);
        });
        
        DeviceEventEmitter.addListener('locationProviderStatusChange', function(status) { // only trigger when "providerListener" is enabled
            console.log(status); //  status => {enabled: false, status: "disabled"} or {enabled: true, status: "enabled"}
        });
    }
    
    componentWillUnmount() {
        // used only when "providerListener" is enabled
        LocationServicesDialogBox.stopListener(); // Stop the "locationProviderStatusChange" listener.
    } 

    render() {
        return (
            <View>
                <Text>
                    Geolocation: {this.state.initialPosition}
                </Text>
            </View>
        );
    }
}
AppRegistry.registerComponent('SampleApp', () => SampleApp);

Props

PropTypeDefaultDescription
messageHTMLnullDialog box content text
okStringnullDialog box ok button text
cancelStringnullDialog box cancel button text
enableHighAccuracy (optional)BooleantrueProvider switch (GPS OR NETWORK OR GPS AND NETWORK)
showDialog (optional)BooleantrueIndicate whether to display the dialog box
openLocationServices (optional)BooleantrueIndicate whether to display the location services screen
preventOutSideTouch (optional)BooleantrueTo prevent the location services window from closing when it is clicked outside
preventBackClick (optional)BooleantrueTo prevent the location services popup from closing when it is clicked back button
providerListener (optional)BooleanfalseUsed to trigger `locationProviderStatusChange listener when the location state changes.
style (optional)Object{}Change colors

Methods

NameReturnReturn Value
checkLocationServicesIsEnabledPromiseObject
forceCloseDialog (optional using)void-
stopListener (optional using)void-

