rna

react-native-android-location-enabler

by Richard
1.2.2 (see all)

Display a GoogleMap like android popup to ask for user to enable location services if disabled

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.4K

GitHub Stars

151

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-android-location-enabler

Allow to display a GoogleMap like android popup to ask for user to enable location services if disabled

See in action

Getting started

ReactNative >= 0.60.0

Installation

$ npm install react-native-android-location-enabler --save

Since ReactNative 0.60.0 and ReactNative Cli 2.0.0, no action is needed to add a native module.

ReactNative < 0.60.0

Installation

$ npm install react-native-android-location-enabler@1.1.0 --save

Configuration

$ react-native link react-native-android-location-enabler

Manual Configuration

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
  • Add import com.heanoria.library.reactnative.locationenabler.RNAndroidLocationEnablerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
  • Add new RNAndroidLocationEnablerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method
  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:
    include ':react-native-android-location-enabler'
project(':react-native-android-location-enabler').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir,     '../node_modules/react-native-android-location-enabler/android')
  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:
      compile project(':react-native-android-location-enabler')

Usage

import RNAndroidLocationEnabler from 'react-native-android-location-enabler';

RNAndroidLocationEnabler.promptForEnableLocationIfNeeded({
  interval: 10000,
  fastInterval: 5000,
})
  .then((data) => {
    // The user has accepted to enable the location services
    // data can be :
    //  - "already-enabled" if the location services has been already enabled
    //  - "enabled" if user has clicked on OK button in the popup
  })
  .catch((err) => {
    // The user has not accepted to enable the location services or something went wrong during the process
    // "err" : { "code" : "ERR00|ERR01|ERR02|ERR03", "message" : "message"}
    // codes :
    //  - ERR00 : The user has clicked on Cancel button in the popup
    //  - ERR01 : If the Settings change are unavailable
    //  - ERR02 : If the popup has failed to open
    //  - ERR03 : Internal error
  });

