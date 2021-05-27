Allow to display a GoogleMap like android popup to ask for user to enable location services if disabled
ReactNative >= 0.60.0
$ npm install react-native-android-location-enabler --save
Since ReactNative 0.60.0 and ReactNative Cli 2.0.0, no action is needed to add a native module.
ReactNative < 0.60.0
$ npm install react-native-android-location-enabler@1.1.0 --save
$ react-native link react-native-android-location-enabler
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
import com.heanoria.library.reactnative.locationenabler.RNAndroidLocationEnablerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file
new RNAndroidLocationEnablerPackage() to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-android-location-enabler'
project(':react-native-android-location-enabler').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-location-enabler/android')
android/app/build.gradle:
compile project(':react-native-android-location-enabler')
import RNAndroidLocationEnabler from 'react-native-android-location-enabler';
RNAndroidLocationEnabler.promptForEnableLocationIfNeeded({
interval: 10000,
fastInterval: 5000,
})
.then((data) => {
// The user has accepted to enable the location services
// data can be :
// - "already-enabled" if the location services has been already enabled
// - "enabled" if user has clicked on OK button in the popup
})
.catch((err) => {
// The user has not accepted to enable the location services or something went wrong during the process
// "err" : { "code" : "ERR00|ERR01|ERR02|ERR03", "message" : "message"}
// codes :
// - ERR00 : The user has clicked on Cancel button in the popup
// - ERR01 : If the Settings change are unavailable
// - ERR02 : If the popup has failed to open
// - ERR03 : Internal error
});