Allow to display a GoogleMap like android popup to ask for user to enable location services if disabled

Getting started

ReactNative >= 0.60.0

Installation

$ npm install react-native-android-location-enabler --save

Since ReactNative 0.60.0 and ReactNative Cli 2.0.0, no action is needed to add a native module.

ReactNative < 0.60.0

Installation

$ npm install react-native-android-location-enabler@1.1.0 --save

Configuration

$ react-native link react-native-android-location-enabler

Manual Configuration

Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

Add import com.heanoria.library.reactnative.locationenabler.RNAndroidLocationEnablerPackage; to the imports at the top of the file

to the imports at the top of the file Add new RNAndroidLocationEnablerPackage() to the list returned by the getPackages() method

Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle : include ':react-native-android-location-enabler' project ( ':react-native-android-location-enabler' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-android-location-enabler/android' ) Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle : compile project ( ':react-native-android-location-enabler' )

Usage