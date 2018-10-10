Change the input mode for the Android keyboard in a React Native app.

If you are having issues with the default keyboard screen adjust modes and need an easy way to instantly switch them in your app. Quickly go from Pan to Resize to Nothing to get the screen displayed perfectly with the keyboard.

Adjust Nothing Example

Adjust Resize Example

Installation instructions for Android

Install the package

npm install --save react-native-android-keyboard-adjust

Add compile project(":react-native-android-keyboard-adjust") to dependencies:

dependencies { ... compile project ( ":react-native-android-keyboard-adjust" ) ... }

... include ':react-native-android-keyboard-adjust' project ( ':react-native-android-keyboard-adjust' ) .projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-keyboard-adjust/android' ) ...

Import the package

import net .zubricky .AndroidKeyboardAdjust .AndroidKeyboardAdjustPackage ;

Add the package to the getPackages method

protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( ... new AndroidKeyboardAdjustPackage() ); }

Example