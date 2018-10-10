Change the input mode for the Android keyboard in a React Native app.
If you are having issues with the default keyboard screen adjust modes and need an easy way to instantly switch them in your app. Quickly go from
Pan to
Resize to
Nothing to get the screen displayed perfectly with the keyboard.
npm install --save react-native-android-keyboard-adjust
Add
compile project(":react-native-android-keyboard-adjust") to dependencies:
dependencies {
...
compile project(":react-native-android-keyboard-adjust")
...
}
...
include ':react-native-android-keyboard-adjust'
project(':react-native-android-keyboard-adjust').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-keyboard-adjust/android')
...
Import the package
import net.zubricky.AndroidKeyboardAdjust.AndroidKeyboardAdjustPackage;
Add the package to the
getPackages method
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
...
new AndroidKeyboardAdjustPackage()
);
}
import AndroidKeyboardAdjust from 'react-native-android-keyboard-adjust';
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustNothing();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustPan();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustResize();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustUnspecified();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAlwaysVisible();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAlwaysHidden();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setVisible();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setHidden();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setUnchanged();