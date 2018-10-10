openbase logo
rna

react-native-android-keyboard-adjust

by Marc Zubricky
1.2.0 (see all)

Change the input mode for the Android keyboard in a React Native app

Readme

react-native-android-keyboard-adjust

Change the input mode for the Android keyboard in a React Native app.

If you are having issues with the default keyboard screen adjust modes and need an easy way to instantly switch them in your app. Quickly go from Pan to Resize to Nothing to get the screen displayed perfectly with the keyboard.

Adjust Nothing Example

adjust nothing keyboard down adjust nothing keyboard up

Adjust Resize Example

adjust resize keyboard down adjust resize keyboard up

Installation instructions for Android

Install the package

npm install --save react-native-android-keyboard-adjust

Update android/app/build.gradle

Add compile project(":react-native-android-keyboard-adjust") to dependencies:

dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(":react-native-android-keyboard-adjust")
    ...
 }

Update android/settings.gradle

...
include ':react-native-android-keyboard-adjust'
project(':react-native-android-keyboard-adjust').projectDir = new File(settingsDir, '../node_modules/react-native-android-keyboard-adjust/android')
...

Update MainActivity.java in your project

Import the package

import net.zubricky.AndroidKeyboardAdjust.AndroidKeyboardAdjustPackage;

Add the package to the getPackages method

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
    return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        ...
        new AndroidKeyboardAdjustPackage()
    );
}

Example

import AndroidKeyboardAdjust from 'react-native-android-keyboard-adjust';

AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustNothing();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustPan();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustResize();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAdjustUnspecified();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAlwaysVisible();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setAlwaysHidden();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setVisible();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setHidden();
AndroidKeyboardAdjust.setUnchanged();

