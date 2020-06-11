Deprecated

This package was created to extend WebView from react-native . However, react-native-webview has now added the specific functionality this package was created for, so this package isn't needed anymore.

Please use react-native-webview going forward.

Overview

The WebView component that comes with React Native doesn't have the ability to show videos fullscreen by default. This package essentially copies the existing WebView for Android and adds some extra functionality to enable fullscreen videos. This behavior is supported by default for iOS, so this will simply use the native iOS WebView.

Getting started

yarn add react-native-android-fullscreen-webview-video

or

npm install react-native-android-fullscreen-webview-video --save

Automatically link the library

react-native link

Usage

This works exactly like the existing WebView component, so there is nothing extra that needs to be added.

import WebView from 'react-native-android-fullscreen-webview-video' ; ... <WebView source={{ uri : 'https://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ' }} />

MIT License.