This package was created to extend
WebView from
react-native. However,
react-native-webview has now added the specific functionality this package was created for, so this package isn't needed anymore.
Please use
react-native-webview going forward.
The WebView component that comes with React Native doesn't have the ability to show videos fullscreen by default. This package essentially copies the existing WebView for Android and adds some extra functionality to enable fullscreen videos. This behavior is supported by default for iOS, so this will simply use the native iOS WebView.
yarn add react-native-android-fullscreen-webview-video
or
npm install react-native-android-fullscreen-webview-video --save
react-native link
This works exactly like the existing
WebView component, so there is nothing extra that needs to be added.
import WebView from 'react-native-android-fullscreen-webview-video';
...
<WebView
source={{ uri: 'https://www.youtube.com/embed/dQw4w9WgXcQ' }}
/>
MIT License.