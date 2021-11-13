openbase logo
rna

react-native-anchor-point

by RY Zheng
1.0.6 (see all)

Provides a function like transform-origin in css, anchor point in iOS, pivot point in Android. It makes3D transform animation better in React-Native.

Documentation
2.8K

GitHub Stars

138

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

4

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

react-native-anchor-point

Provide a simple, tricky but powerful function, withAnchorPoint , like Anchor Point in iOS, Pivot Point in Android, transform-origin in css to achieve better 3D transform animation in React-Native.

Make the 3D transform easier in React Native

Getting Started

install the react-native-anchor-point 

yarn add react-native-anchor-point

or 

npm install react-native-anchor-point

Example

import { withAnchorPoint } from 'react-native-anchor-point';

getTransform = () => {
    let transform = {
        transform: [{ perspective: 400 }, { rotateX: rotateValue }],
    };
    return withAnchorPoint(transform, { x: 0.5, y: 1.5 }, { width: CARD_WIDTH, height: CARD_HEIGHT });
};
    
<Animated.View style={[styles.blockBlue, this.getTransform()]} />

