Provide a simple, tricky but powerful function,
withAnchorPoint , like Anchor Point in iOS, Pivot Point in Android,
transform-origin in css to achieve better 3D transform animation in React-Native.
Make the 3D transform easier in React Native
install the
react-native-anchor-point
yarn add react-native-anchor-point
or
npm install react-native-anchor-point
import { withAnchorPoint } from 'react-native-anchor-point';
getTransform = () => {
let transform = {
transform: [{ perspective: 400 }, { rotateX: rotateValue }],
};
return withAnchorPoint(transform, { x: 0.5, y: 1.5 }, { width: CARD_WIDTH, height: CARD_HEIGHT });
};
<Animated.View style={[styles.blockBlue, this.getTransform()]} />