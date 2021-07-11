A simple swipeable carousel for React Native which anchor two side of list.
Install the dependency.
$ npm install react-native-anchor-carousel
$ yarn add react-native-anchor-carousel
\ For older version, install 3.1.2
$ npm install react-native-anchor-carousel@3.1.2
$ yarn add react-native-anchor-carousel@3.1.2
import Carousel from 'react-native-anchor-carousel';
const {width: windowWidth} = Dimensions.get('window');
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
carousel: {
flexGrow: 0,
height: 150,
}
});
\ Hook Component version:
const carouselRef = React.useRef(null);
renderItem = ({item, index}) => {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.item}
onPress={() => {
carouselRef.current.scrollToIndex(index);
}}>
...
</TouchableOpacity>
);
}
return (<Carousel
ref={carouselRef}
data={Array(3).fill(0)}
renderItem={renderItem}
style={styles.carousel}
itemWidth={windowWidth * 0.8}
containerWidth={windowWidth}
separatorWidth={0}
/>)
\ Traditional Class Component version:
renderItem = ({item, index}) => {
return (
<TouchableOpacity
style={styles.item}
onPress={() => {
this.numberCarousel.scrollToIndex(index);
}}>
...
</TouchableOpacity>
);
};
render() {
return (
<Carousel
style={styles.carousel}
ref={c => {
this.numberCarousel = c;
}}
data={Array(3).fill(0)}
renderItem={this.renderItem}
itemWidth={windowWidth * 0.8}
separatorWidth={0}
containerWidth={windowWidth}
/>
);
}
This component currently just support only carousel for horizontal side carousel From version 2.2.0. \ It is now supported Flatlist props from version 3.0.0 Change scroll behavior of previous versions \ From version 4.0.0 it has been moved to Functional component and fix separator bug
|Props
|Description
|Type
|Default
|Required
|data
|Array of data for rendering
|Array
|[]
|Yes
|renderItems
|take each item from data and renders it. Function receives one agrument
{item,index} and must return as React.Element
|Function
|() => {}
|Yes
|keyExtractor
|Key extractor for each item of list
|Function
|(item, index) => index.toString()
|Should
|Other Flatlist Props
|Other Flatlist Props
|minScrollDistance
|Minimum distance when scrolling to move to the next item. Notice this property when you need to improve smoothness
|Number
|5
|No
|containerWidth
|Width of the carousel container box
|Number
|Screen width
|Yes
|itemWidth
|Width of each item in carousel
|Number
|90% of screen width
|Yes
|separatorWidth
|Width of separator in carousel (cause it only support horizontal side at the present time)
|Number
|10
|No
|inActiveScale
|Value of the scale effect applied to inactive item
|Number
|0.8
|No
|inActiveOpacity
|Value of the opacity effect applied to inactive item
|Number
|0.8
|No
|style
|Style of the carousel container box
|View style
|{}
|No
|itemContainerStyle
|Style for each carousel container item
|View style
|{}
|No
|onScrollEnd
|Fired while scrollview end of scrolling
|Function
|()=> {}
|No
|initialIndex
|Initial starting focused item of list
|Number
|0
|No
This library is written after taking reference from react-native-snap-carousel
Welcome everybody to contribute ! Hope this simple carousel can help somebody for fast develope react-native app!
License
MIT
Free Software, Hell Yeah!