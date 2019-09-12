This package is deprecated and is here only for transparency. We recommend using https://github.com/segmentio/analytics-react-native
yarn add react-native-analytics-segment-io
react-native link react-native-analytics-segment-io
Add
Analytics framework to your Podfile.
pod 'Analytics'
To add an integration with a Device-based Connection Mode, you must manually add that integration’s dependencies to the Podfile.
pod 'Segment-Mixpanel'
pod 'Segment-GoogleAnalytics'
The wrapper will automatically register the added components in the configuration when the SDK is initialized.
Supported integrations:
|Component
|Podfile
|Taplytics
pod 'Segment-Taplytics'
|Adjust
pod 'Segment-Adjust'
|Google Analytics
pod 'Segment-GoogleAnalytics'
|ComScore
pod 'Segment-ComScore'
|Amplitude
pod 'Segment-Amplitude'
|Facebook App Events
pod 'Segment-Facebook-App-Events'
|Mixpanel
pod 'Segment-Mixpanel'
|Localytics
pod 'Segment-Localytics'
|Flurry
pod 'Segment-Flurry'
|Quantcast
pod 'Segment-Quantcast'
|Crittercism
pod 'Segment-Crittercism'
|Firebase
pod 'Segment-Firebase'
|AppsFlyer
pod 'segment-appsflyer-ios'
|Branch
pod 'Segment-Branch'
|Braze (formerly Appboy)
pod 'Segment-Appboy'
|Intercom
pod 'Segment-Intercom'
To be absolutely certain that your integrations will be correctly handled by the
react-native-analytics-segment-io module, you have to make sure that the
Pods target is built before the
RNAnalyticsSegmentIO one.
<name_of_your_app>.xcworkspace located in the
ios/ folder.
⚠️ we want to open the
.xcworkspace file and NOT the
.xcodeproj.
Edit Scheme… pane of your own app target main scheme.
Build in the phase list on the left.
Parallelize build option is unchecked.
Pods-<name_of_your_app> target is not present in the list click the
+ button and select it in the list under the
Pods project.
RNAnalyticsSegmentIO target is not present in the list click the
+ button and select it in the list under the
RNAnalyticsSegmentIO project.
Targets list by dragging targets around to make sure that:
Pods-<name_of_your_app> and
RNAnalyticsSegmentIO are placed after the
React target and before the
<name_of_your_app> target.
RNAnalyticsSegmentIO target is placed after the
Pods-<name_of_your_app> one.
Note: This setup is particularly relevant if your Podfile contains
use_frameworks!
Run
react-native link react-native-analytics-segment-io to add the necessary lines to the build files. Alternatively, you can do this manually with the 2 following steps:
settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-analytics-segment-io'
project(':react-native-analytics-segment-io').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-analytics-segment-io/android')
build.gradle file:
compile project(':react-native-analytics-segment-io')
When the build files are set up to include the library, add a dependency to the Segment SDK in the app's
build.gradle file:
compile 'com.segment.analytics.android:analytics:x.x.x' // We have tested with version 4.2.6
Then sync Gradle, and add the analytics package to your
Application class:
import com.leo_pharma.analytics.AnalyticsPackage;
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
new AnalyticsPackage()
);
}
Your project is now ready to start calling functions on react-native-analytics-segment-io.
The Segment SDK is added to the library as a
provided dependency, meaning that it is not included in the final build. That is why it is necessary to include the Segment SDK in the app's
build.gradle file. This makes it easy to update the Segment SDK from the app, and it makes the app's build configuration the source of truth when it comes to Segment.
It is required to use React Native v0.46.4 or higher. This is because we use a feature in Java on the passed maps (
.toHashMap()) that is introduced in that version.
To add an integration with a Device-based destination, you have to manually add that integration as a dependency to the app's
build.gradle file.
For example:
compile 'com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:firebase:1.1.0'
compile 'com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:mixpanel:1.1.0'
The wrapper will automatically register the added components in the configuration when the SDK is present.
Supported integrations:
|Component
|Dependency
|Braze (formerly Appboy)
com.appboy:appboy-segment-integration:2.1.1
|AppsFlyer
com.appsflyer:segment-android-integration:1.9
|Adjust
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:adjust:0.3.1
|Amplitude
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:amplitude:1.2.1
|Bugsnag
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:bugsnag:1.0.0
|ComScore
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:comscore:3.0.0
|Countly
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:countly:1.0.0
|Crittercism
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:crittercism:1.0.0
|Firebase
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:firebase:1.1.0
|Flurry
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:flurry:3.0.0
|Google Analytics
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:google-analytics:2.0.0
|Intercom
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:intercom:1.1.0-beta
|Localytics
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:Localytics
|Mixpanel
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:mixpanel:1.1.0
|NielsenDCR
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:nielsendcr:1.0.0-Beta
|Quantcast
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:quantcast:1.0.1
|Tapstream
com.segment.analytics.android.integrations:tapstream:1.0.0
|Branch
io.branch.segment.analytics.android.integrations:branch:1.0.2-RELEASE
Some integrations require you to add an extra Maven repository to your app's
build.gradle file.
These are all of those dependencies with their repository:
repositories {
...
maven { url "http://appboy.github.io/appboy-android-sdk/sdk" } // Required for Braze (formerly Appboy)
maven { url 'https://comscore.bintray.com/Analytics' } // Required for Comscore
maven { url 'http://dl.bintray.com/countly/maven' } // Required for Countly
maven { url 'https://maven.google.com' } // Required for Firebase
maven { url 'http://maven.localytics.com/public' } // Required for Localytics
}
import Analytics, { AnalyticsConstants } from 'react-native-analytics-segment-io'
Initial framework setup
const options = { option: value, option: value }
Analytics.setup('segment_write_key', options)
Where
options is an object that contains the options mentioned in the table below.
There are constants available for all the options, using
[AnalyticsConstants.optionName], e.g.
[AnalyticsConstants.trackApplicationLifecycleEvents]: true.
If an option is not set in the
options object, its default value is used (see table below).
setup() returns a promise to indicate whether the initialization was successful or not.
Supported options:
|Options
|Type
|Default
|iOS
|Android
|Description
|enableAdvertisingTracking
|Bool
true
|✓
|✗
|Whether the analytics client should track advertising info.
|flushAt
|Integer
20
|✓
|✓
|The number of queued events that the analytics client should flush at. Setting this to
1 will not queue any events and will use more battery.
|recordScreenViews
|Bool
false
|✓
|✓
|Whether the analytics client should automatically make a screen call when a view controller is added to a view hierarchy.
|shouldUseBluetooth
|Bool
false
|✓
|✗
|Whether the analytics client should record bluetooth information.
|shouldUseLocationServices
|Bool
false
|✓
|✗
|Whether the analytics client should use location services.
|trackApplicationLifecycleEvents
|Bool
false
|✓
|✓
|Whether the analytics client should automatically make a track call for application lifecycle events, such as "Application Installed", "Application Updated" and "Application Opened".
|trackAttributionData
|Bool
false
|✓
|✓
|Whether the analytics client should automatically track attribution data from enabled providers using the mobile service.
|trackDeepLinks
|Bool
false
|✓
|✗
|Whether the analytics client should automatically track deep links.
|debug
|Bool
false
|✓
|✓
|Whether the analytics client should log everything to the console (only enable this during development).
Tie a user to their actions and record traits about them
Analytics.identify('user_id', { email: 'user_email' })
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
Record the actions your users performs
Analytics.track('Weapon Bought', { weapon: 'sword' })
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
Record whenever a user sees a screen
Analytics.screen('Photo Screen', { feed: 'private' })
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
Associate an identified user user with a group
Analytics.group('Group123', {name: 'Bob Group', description: 'Accounting Awesome'})
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
Associate one user identity with another
Analytics.alias('new_id')
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
Clears the SDK’s internal stores for the current user and group
Analytics.reset()
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
Manually flush the queue
Analytics.flush()
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
You may need to offer the ability for users to opt-out of analytics
Analytics.enable()
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
You may need to offer the ability for users to opt-out of analytics
Analytics.disable()
Futher explanation can be found on Segments own page.
To run the iOS example:
git clone git@github.com:leoilab/react-native-analytics-segment-io.git
cd react-native-analytics-segment-io
cd example
yarn install
cd ios
pod install
cd ..
react-native run-ios
To run the Android example:
git clone git@github.com:leoilab/react-native-analytics-segment-io.git
cd react-native-analytics-segment-io
cd example
yarn install
react-native run-android
MIT