rna

react-native-analytics

by Tony Xiao
0.1.2 (see all)

React Native wrapper for SegmentIO's Analytics SDK

Downloads/wk

Downloads/wk

16

GitHub Stars

33

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

React Native Analytics

Written by Tal Kain tal@kain.net, Tony Xiao tonyx.ca@gmail.com and other contributors.

Based on Segment (https://segment.com) Analytics project. See iOS SDK and Android SDK.

iOS Installation

  1. Download and install the npm package by running npm install --save react-native-analytics
  2. In your Podfile, add pod "Analytics" to your project.
  3. Inside Xcode (make sure you've opened your .xcworkspace file), go to the project navigator and right click Libraries -> Add Files to [your project's name].
  4. Go to node_modules/react-native-analytics/ios -> and choose the RNAnalytics folder.
  5. Make sure your project links to libAnalytics.a (The libraries should be listed under "Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries". Should happen automatically if you use cocoapods).

Android Installation

  1. Download and install the npm package by running npm install --save react-native-analytics
  2. If using rnpm, run rnpm link. Otherwise add to android/app/src/main/java/com/your-app-name/MainActivity.java:
import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage;
import com.smore.RNSegmentIOAnalytics.RNSegmentIOAnalyticsPackage; // <-- add this
...

      return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
        new MainReactPackage(),
        new RNSegmentIOAnalyticsPackage(), // <-- add this
        ...
      );

Usage sample

import Analytics from 'react-native-analytics'

const segmentIOWriteKey = "SEGMENT_IO_WRITE_KEY"
const flushEverySecondsCount = 1
Analytics.setup(segmentIOWriteKey, flushEverySecondsCount)
Analytics.identify("testing", {"name":"test name"})
Analytics.track("test track", {"name":"test track with name"})
Analytics.screen("test screen", {"screenType":"SCREEN NAME"})
Analytics.flush()
Analytics.reset()

Documentation

https://segment.com/docs/libraries/ios/#getting-started https://segment.com/docs/libraries/android/#getting-started

Handling possible issues

Google SDK BitCode issue

ld: '......./Pods/GoogleIDFASupport/Libraries/libAdIdAccessLibrary.a(TAGActualAdIdAccess.o)' does not contain bitcode. You must rebuild it with bitcode enabled (Xcode setting ENABLE_BITCODE), obtain an updated library from the vendor, or disable bitcode for this target. for architecture arm64

There are instructions for fixing it here: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/31395260/google-analytics-libadidaccess-a-does-not-contain-bitcode

License

This project is released under the MIT License.

