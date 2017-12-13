React Native Analytics

Written by Tal Kain tal@kain.net, Tony Xiao tonyx.ca@gmail.com and other contributors.

Based on Segment (https://segment.com) Analytics project. See iOS SDK and Android SDK.

iOS Installation

Download and install the npm package by running npm install --save react-native-analytics In your Podfile, add pod "Analytics" to your project. Inside Xcode (make sure you've opened your .xcworkspace file), go to the project navigator and right click Libraries -> Add Files to [your project's name] . Go to node_modules/react-native-analytics/ios -> and choose the RNAnalytics folder. Make sure your project links to libAnalytics.a (The libraries should be listed under "Build Phases -> Link Binary With Libraries". Should happen automatically if you use cocoapods).

Android Installation

Download and install the npm package by running npm install --save react-native-analytics If using rnpm, run rnpm link . Otherwise add to android/app/src/main/java/com/your-app-name/MainActivity.java :

import com.facebook.react.ReactPackage; import com.smore.RNSegmentIOAnalytics.RNSegmentIOAnalyticsPackage; ... return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new RNSegmentIOAnalyticsPackage(), ... );

Usage sample

import Analytics from 'react-native-analytics' const segmentIOWriteKey = "SEGMENT_IO_WRITE_KEY" const flushEverySecondsCount = 1 Analytics.setup(segmentIOWriteKey, flushEverySecondsCount) Analytics.identify( "testing" , { "name" : "test name" }) Analytics.track( "test track" , { "name" : "test track with name" }) Analytics.screen( "test screen" , { "screenType" : "SCREEN NAME" }) Analytics.flush() Analytics.reset()

Documentation

https://segment.com/docs/libraries/ios/#getting-started https://segment.com/docs/libraries/android/#getting-started

Handling possible issues

Google SDK BitCode issue

ld: '......./Pods/GoogleIDFASupport/Libraries/libAdIdAccessLibrary.a(TAGActualAdIdAccess.o)' does not contain bitcode. You must rebuild it with bitcode enabled (Xcode setting ENABLE_BITCODE), obtain an updated library from the vendor, or disable bitcode for this target. for architecture arm64

There are instructions for fixing it here: https://stackoverflow.com/questions/31395260/google-analytics-libadidaccess-a-does-not-contain-bitcode

License

This project is released under the MIT License.