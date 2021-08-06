react-native version
>0.40
npm i react-native-amplitude-analytics --save
For react-native > 0.60 the installation should be automated, for older versions expand and read the Manual installation section below.
react-native link react-native-amplitude-analytics
After you do that make sure that:
node_modules/react-native-amplitude-analytics/ios is found within your Xcode Project as a subproject (if it's not add it manually with drag and drop).
add the following line to your "Podfile":
pod 'Amplitude-iOS', '~> 4.3.1' and run
pod install
or
download the Amplitude-iOS sdk from here and add it to your project manually. Make sure the
Amplitude-iOS directory of the SDK is included in the root of your app's ios folder.
Cmd+R)
android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java
Add
import com.sudoplz.reactnativeamplitudeanalytics.RNAmplitudeSDKPackage;
to the imports at the top of the file.
Add
new RNAmplitudeSDKPackage(MainApplication.this),
to the list returned by the
getPackages() method
Append the following lines to
android/settings.gradle:
include ':react-native-amplitude-analytics'
project(':react-native-amplitude-analytics').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-amplitude-analytics/android')
Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in
android/app/build.gradle:
compile 'com.amplitude:android-sdk:2.19.1' // native sdk of amplitude
compile project(':react-native-amplitude-analytics') // our react-native module
Add permissions. If you haven't already, add the INTERNET permission to your manifest file:
<uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
```
</details>
import RNAmplitude from 'react-native-amplitude-analytics';
class testApp extends Component {
constructor() {
super();
const amplitude = new RNAmplitude('Your Amplitude key');
// set event upload threshold
amplitude.setEventUploadThreshold(30);
// log an event
amplitude.logEvent(eventName);
// log an event with data
amplitude.logEvent(eventName, { foo: bar });
// log an event with a custom timestamp (data is optional)
// timestamp should be the number of milliseconds since Unix epoch
amplitude.logEventWithTimestamp(eventName, timestamp, { foo: bar });
// set the user id
amplitude.setUserId('1D32FS45');
// get user id that you set with `setUserId` method (null by default)
amplitude.getUserId().then(userId => ...);
// set user props
amplitude.setUserProperties({ hairColor: 'brown' });
// sets whether or not to opt a user out logging
amplitude.setOptOut(true);
// log revenue
amplitude.logRevenue(productIdentifier, quantity, amount)
/**
* RevenueProperties {
* productId?: string;
* quantity?: number; //default = 1
* price: number;
* revenueType?: string;
* receipt?: string;
* receiptSignature?: string;
* eventProperties?: {[key: string]: any},
* }
*/
amplitude.logRevenueV2(revenueProperties)
// add to user property
amplitude.addToUserProperty(property, amount)
// append to user property
amplitude.appendToUserProperty(property, 'stringValue')
// prepend to user property
amplitude.prependToUserProperty(property, 'stringValue')
// set user property once
amplitude.setUserPropertyOnce(property, 'stringValue')
// get device id as logged in Amplitude
amplitude.getDeviceId().then(deviceId => ...)
// get the current session ID as logged in Amplitude
amplitude.getSessionId().then(sessionId => ...)
}
...
}
there's also an example project here.