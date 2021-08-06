openbase logo
rna

react-native-amplitude-analytics

by Ioannis Kokkinidis
0.3.0 (see all)

React Native iOS and Android wrapper for Amplitude

Readme

react-native-amplitude-analytics

npm version

Dependencies

react-native version >0.40

Installation

npm i react-native-amplitude-analytics --save

For react-native > 0.60 the installation should be automated, for older versions expand and read the Manual installation section below.

Manual installation steps #### Manual iOS installation
  1. react-native link react-native-amplitude-analytics After you do that make sure that:
  • RNAmplitudeSDK.xcodeproj from node_modules/react-native-amplitude-analytics/ios is found within your Xcode Project as a subproject (if it's not add it manually with drag and drop).
  • libRNAmplitudeSDK.a is found within Linked Frameworks and Libraries under General tab (if it's not add it with the plus button) - (you don't need to add libAmplitude-iOS.a as that will be dealt with by Cocoapods in the next step).
  1. Either

  • add the following line to your "Podfile": pod 'Amplitude-iOS', '~> 4.3.1' and run pod install

    or

  • download the Amplitude-iOS sdk from here and add it to your project manually. Make sure the Amplitude-iOS directory of the SDK is included in the root of your app's ios folder.

  1. Run your project (Cmd+R)

Android Manual installation

  1. Open up android/app/src/main/java/[...]/MainApplication.java

  • Add 

    import com.sudoplz.reactnativeamplitudeanalytics.RNAmplitudeSDKPackage;

    to the imports at the top of the file.

  • Add 

    new RNAmplitudeSDKPackage(MainApplication.this),

    to the list returned by the getPackages() method

  1. Append the following lines to android/settings.gradle:

    include ':react-native-amplitude-analytics'
project(':react-native-amplitude-analytics').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-amplitude-analytics/android')

  2. Insert the following lines inside the dependencies block in android/app/build.gradle:

      compile 'com.amplitude:android-sdk:2.19.1' // native sdk of amplitude
compile project(':react-native-amplitude-analytics') // our react-native module

  3. Add permissions. If you haven't already, add the INTERNET permission to your manifest file:

        <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
    ```
</details>

Usage


import RNAmplitude from 'react-native-amplitude-analytics';

Example

class testApp extends Component {
  constructor() {
    super();
    const amplitude = new RNAmplitude('Your Amplitude key');

    // set event upload threshold
    amplitude.setEventUploadThreshold(30);
     
    // log an event
    amplitude.logEvent(eventName);
     
    // log an event with data
    amplitude.logEvent(eventName, { foo: bar });
     
    // log an event with a custom timestamp (data is optional)
    // timestamp should be the number of milliseconds since Unix epoch
    amplitude.logEventWithTimestamp(eventName, timestamp, { foo: bar });
     
    // set the user id
    amplitude.setUserId('1D32FS45');
     
    // get user id that you set with `setUserId` method (null by default)
    amplitude.getUserId().then(userId => ...);
     
    // set user props
    amplitude.setUserProperties({ hairColor: 'brown' });

    // sets whether or not to opt a user out logging
    amplitude.setOptOut(true);
     
    // log revenue
    amplitude.logRevenue(productIdentifier, quantity, amount)

    /**
      *  RevenueProperties {
      *    productId?: string;
      *    quantity?: number; //default = 1
      *    price: number;
      *    revenueType?: string;
      *    receipt?: string;
      *    receiptSignature?: string;
      *    eventProperties?: {[key: string]: any},
      *  }
      */
    amplitude.logRevenueV2(revenueProperties)

    // add to user property
    amplitude.addToUserProperty(property, amount)

    // append to user property
    amplitude.appendToUserProperty(property, 'stringValue')

    // prepend to user property
    amplitude.prependToUserProperty(property, 'stringValue')

    // set user property once
    amplitude.setUserPropertyOnce(property, 'stringValue')

    // get device id as logged in Amplitude
    amplitude.getDeviceId().then(deviceId => ...)

    // get the current session ID as logged in Amplitude
    amplitude.getSessionId().then(sessionId => ...)
  }
  ...
}

there's also an example project here.

