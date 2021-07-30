Image cropper for react native made with Animated API (with rotation possibility) - for iOS & android
It is written in typescript!
This component depend on
react-native-image-rotate and
@react-native-community/image-editor libraries. They need to be installed and linked to your project before.
STEPS TO INSTALL:
1.
npm install --save react-native-image-rotate @react-native-community/image-editor
2.
react-native link react-native-image-rotate @react-native-community/image-editor
3.
npm install --save react-native-amazing-cropper
Step 2 is not needed for react-native >= 0.60 because of autolinking. Instead run
pod install inside
ios directory.
|Prop
|Type
|Description
|onDone
function
|A function which accepts 1 argument
croppedImageUri. Called when user press the 'DONE' button
|onError
function
|A function which accepts 1 argument
err of type
Error. Called when rotation or cropping fails
|onCancel
function
|A function without arguments. Called when user press the 'CANCEL' button
|imageUri
string
|The uri of the image you want to crop or rotate
|imageWidth
number
|The width (in pixels) of the image you passed in
imageUri
|imageHeight
number
|The height (in pixels) of the image you passed in
imageUri
|initialRotation
number
|Number which set the default rotation of the image when cropper is initialized.
Default is
0
|footerComponent
component
|Custom component for footer. Default is
<DefaultFooter doneText='DONE' rotateText='ROTATE' cancelText='CANCEL' />
|NOT_SELECTED_AREA_OPACITY
number
|The opacity of the area which is not selected by the cropper. Should be a value between
0 and
1. Default is
0.5
|BORDER_WIDTH
number
|The border width (see image). Default is
50
|COMPONENT_WIDTH
number
|The width of the entire component. Default is
Dimensions.get('window').width, not recommended to change.
|COMPONENT_HEIGHT
number
|The height of the entire component. Default is
Dimensions.get('window').height, you should change it to fix hidden footer issue.
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AmazingCropper from 'react-native-amazing-cropper';;
class AmazingCropperPage extends Component {
onDone = (croppedImageUri) => {
console.log('croppedImageUri = ', croppedImageUri);
// send image to server for example
}
onError = (err) => {
console.log(err);
}
onCancel = () => {
console.log('Cancel button was pressed');
// navigate back
}
render() {
return (
<AmazingCropper
onDone={this.onDone}
onError={this.onError}
onCancel={this.onCancel}
imageUri='https://www.lifeofpix.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/manhattan_-11-1600x2396.jpg'
imageWidth={1600}
imageHeight={2396}
NOT_SELECTED_AREA_OPACITY={0.3}
BORDER_WIDTH={20}
/>
);
}
}
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AmazingCropper, { DefaultFooter } from 'react-native-amazing-cropper';
class AmazingCropperPage extends Component {
onDone = (croppedImageUri) => {
console.log('croppedImageUri = ', croppedImageUri);
// send image to server for example
}
onError = (err) => {
console.log(err);
}
onCancel = () => {
console.log('Cancel button was pressed');
// navigate back
}
render() {
return (
<AmazingCropper
// Pass custom text to the default footer
footerComponent={<DefaultFooter doneText='OK' rotateText='ROT' cancelText='BACK' />}
onDone={this.onDone}
onError={this.onError}
onCancel={this.onCancel}
imageUri='https://www.lifeofpix.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/manhattan_-11-1600x2396.jpg'
imageWidth={1600}
imageHeight={2396}
/>
);
}
}
Write your custom footer component.
Don't forget to call the props.onDone, props.onRotate and props.onCancel methods inside it (the Cropper will pass them automatically to your footer component). Example of custom footer component:
import React from 'react';
import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text, Platform, StyleSheet } from 'react-native';
import PropTypes from 'prop-types';
import MaterialCommunityIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialCommunityIcons';
const CustomCropperFooter = (props) => (
<View style={styles.buttonsContainer}>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={props.onCancel} style={styles.touchable}>
<Text style={styles.text}>CANCEL</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={props.onRotate} style={styles.touchable}>
<MaterialCommunityIcon name='format-rotate-90' style={styles.rotateIcon} />
</TouchableOpacity>
<TouchableOpacity onPress={props.onDone} style={styles.touchable}>
<Text style={styles.text}>DONE</Text>
</TouchableOpacity>
</View>
)
export default CustomCropperFooter;
CustomCropperFooter.propTypes = {
onDone: PropTypes.func,
onRotate: PropTypes.func,
onCancel: PropTypes.func
}
const styles = StyleSheet.create({
buttonsContainer: {
flexDirection: 'row',
alignItems: 'center', // 'flex-start'
justifyContent: 'space-between',
height: '100%'
},
text: {
color: 'white',
fontSize: 16
},
touchable: {
padding: 10,
},
rotateIcon: {
color: 'white',
fontSize: 26,
...Platform.select({
android: {
textShadowOffset: { width: 1, height: 1 },
textShadowColor: '#000000',
textShadowRadius: 3,
shadowOpacity: 0.9,
elevation: 1
},
ios: {
shadowOffset: { width: 1, height: 1 },
shadowColor: '#000000',
shadowRadius: 3,
shadowOpacity: 0.9
}
}),
},
})
Now just pass your footer component to the Cropper like here:
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import AmazingCropper from 'react-native-amazing-cropper';
import CustomCropperFooter from './src/components/CustomCropperFooter.component';
class AmazingCropperPage extends Component {
onDone = (croppedImageUri) => {
console.log('croppedImageUri = ', croppedImageUri);
// send image to server for example
}
onError = (err) => {
console.log(err);
}
onCancel = () => {
console.log('Cancel button was pressed');
// navigate back
}
render() {
return (
<AmazingCropper
// Use your custom footer component
// Do NOT pass onDone, onRotate and onCancel to the footer component, the Cropper will do it for you
footerComponent={<CustomCropperFooter />}
onDone={this.onDone}
onError={this.onError}
onCancel={this.onCancel}
imageUri='https://www.lifeofpix.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/manhattan_-11-1600x2396.jpg'
imageWidth={1600}
imageHeight={2396}
/>
);
}
}
Simple Share: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sendfiles
Card Trick: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.card_trick_2
Swwwitch: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.swwwitch