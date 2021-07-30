Image cropper for react native made with Animated API (with rotation possibility) - for iOS & android

It is written in typescript!











This component depend on react-native-image-rotate and @react-native-community/image-editor libraries. They need to be installed and linked to your project before.

STEPS TO INSTALL:

1. npm install --save react-native-image-rotate @react-native-community/image-editor

2. react-native link react-native-image-rotate @react-native-community/image-editor

3. npm install --save react-native-amazing-cropper



Step 2 is not needed for react-native >= 0.60 because of autolinking. Instead run pod install inside ios directory.

Properties

Prop Type Description onDone function A function which accepts 1 argument croppedImageUri . Called when user press the 'DONE' button onError function A function which accepts 1 argument err of type Error . Called when rotation or cropping fails onCancel function A function without arguments. Called when user press the 'CANCEL' button imageUri string The uri of the image you want to crop or rotate imageWidth number The width (in pixels) of the image you passed in imageUri imageHeight number The height (in pixels) of the image you passed in imageUri initialRotation number Number which set the default rotation of the image when cropper is initialized.

Default is 0 footerComponent component Custom component for footer. Default is <DefaultFooter doneText='DONE' rotateText='ROTATE' cancelText='CANCEL' /> NOT_SELECTED_AREA_OPACITY number The opacity of the area which is not selected by the cropper. Should be a value between 0 and 1 . Default is 0.5 BORDER_WIDTH number The border width (see image). Default is 50 COMPONENT_WIDTH number The width of the entire component. Default is Dimensions.get('window').width , not recommended to change. COMPONENT_HEIGHT number The height of the entire component. Default is Dimensions.get('window').height , you should change it to fix hidden footer issue.

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import AmazingCropper from 'react-native-amazing-cropper' ;; class AmazingCropperPage extends Component { onDone = ( croppedImageUri ) => { console .log( 'croppedImageUri = ' , croppedImageUri); } onError = ( err ) => { console .log(err); } onCancel = () => { console .log( 'Cancel button was pressed' ); } render() { return ( < AmazingCropper onDone = {this.onDone} onError = {this.onError} onCancel = {this.onCancel} imageUri = 'https://www.lifeofpix.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/manhattan_-11-1600x2396.jpg' imageWidth = {1600} imageHeight = {2396} NOT_SELECTED_AREA_OPACITY = {0.3} BORDER_WIDTH = {20} /> ); } }

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import AmazingCropper, { DefaultFooter } from 'react-native-amazing-cropper' ; class AmazingCropperPage extends Component { onDone = ( croppedImageUri ) => { console .log( 'croppedImageUri = ' , croppedImageUri); } onError = ( err ) => { console .log(err); } onCancel = () => { console .log( 'Cancel button was pressed' ); } render() { return ( <AmazingCropper // Pass custom text to the default footer footerComponent={<DefaultFooter doneText='OK' rotateText='ROT' cancelText='BACK' />} onDone={this.onDone} onError={this.onError} onCancel={this.onCancel} imageUri='https://www.lifeofpix.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/manhattan_-11-1600x2396.jpg' imageWidth={1600} imageHeight={2396} /> ); } }

Write your custom footer component.

Don't forget to call the props.onDone, props.onRotate and props.onCancel methods inside it (the Cropper will pass them automatically to your footer component). Example of custom footer component:

import React from 'react' ; import { View, TouchableOpacity, Text, Platform, StyleSheet } from 'react-native' ; import PropTypes from 'prop-types' ; import MaterialCommunityIcon from 'react-native-vector-icons/MaterialCommunityIcons' ; const CustomCropperFooter = ( props ) => ( < View style = {styles.buttonsContainer} > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {props.onCancel} style = {styles.touchable} > < Text style = {styles.text} > CANCEL </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {props.onRotate} style = {styles.touchable} > < MaterialCommunityIcon name = 'format-rotate-90' style = {styles.rotateIcon} /> </ TouchableOpacity > < TouchableOpacity onPress = {props.onDone} style = {styles.touchable} > < Text style = {styles.text} > DONE </ Text > </ TouchableOpacity > </ View > ) export default CustomCropperFooter; CustomCropperFooter.propTypes = { onDone: PropTypes.func, onRotate: PropTypes.func, onCancel: PropTypes.func } const styles = StyleSheet.create({ buttonsContainer: { flexDirection: 'row', alignItems: 'center', // 'flex-start' justifyContent: 'space-between', height: '100%' }, text: { color: 'white', fontSize: 16 }, touchable: { padding: 10, }, rotateIcon: { color: 'white', fontSize: 26, ...Platform.select({ android: { textShadowOffset: { width: 1, height: 1 }, textShadowColor: '#000000', textShadowRadius: 3, shadowOpacity: 0.9, elevation: 1 }, ios: { shadowOffset: { width: 1, height: 1 }, shadowColor: '#000000', shadowRadius: 3, shadowOpacity: 0.9 } }), }, })

Now just pass your footer component to the Cropper like here:

import React, { Component } from 'react' ; import AmazingCropper from 'react-native-amazing-cropper' ; import CustomCropperFooter from './src/components/CustomCropperFooter.component' ; class AmazingCropperPage extends Component { onDone = ( croppedImageUri ) => { console .log( 'croppedImageUri = ' , croppedImageUri); } onError = ( err ) => { console .log(err); } onCancel = () => { console .log( 'Cancel button was pressed' ); } render() { return ( < AmazingCropper // Use your custom footer component // Do NOT pass onDone , onRotate and onCancel to the footer component , the Cropper will do it for you footerComponent = { < CustomCropperFooter /> } onDone={this.onDone} onError={this.onError} onCancel={this.onCancel} imageUri='https://www.lifeofpix.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/manhattan_-11-1600x2396.jpg' imageWidth={1600} imageHeight={2396} /> ); } }

