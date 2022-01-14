注意：该项目现在正在进行新版（v3）重构，接口重新设计且部分重新实现。
react-native 高德地图组件，使用最新 3D SDK，支持 Android + iOS，受 react-native-maps 启发，提供功能丰富且易用的接口。
相关项目推荐：
npm i react-native-amap3d
首先你需要获取高德地图 API Key：
然后你需要在显示地图前调用接口设置 API key：
import { AMapSdk } from "react-native-amap3d";
AMapSdk.setApiKey(
Platform.select({
android: "c52c7169e6df23490e3114330098aaac",
ios: "186d3464209b74effa4d8391f441f14d",
})
);
import { MapView, MapType } from "react-native-amap3d";
<MapView
mapType={MapType.Satellite}
initialCameraPosition={{
target: {
latitude: 39.91095,
longitude: 116.37296,
},
zoom: 8,
}}
/>;
import { MapView } from "react-native-baidumap-sdk";
<MapView
onLoad={() => console.log("onLoad")}
onPress={({ nativeEvent }) => console.log(nativeEvent)}
onCameraIdle={({ nativeEvent }) => console.log(nativeEvent)}
/>;
其中
icon 支持 ImageSource。
同时支持
children 作为标记图标。
import { MapView, Marker } from "react-native-baidumap-sdk";
<MapView>
<Marker
position={{ latitude: 39.806901, longitude: 116.397972 }}
icon={require("../images/flag.png")}
onPress={() => alert("onPress")}
/>
<Marker
position={{ latitude: 39.806901, longitude: 116.297972 }}
icon={{
uri: "https://reactnative.dev/img/pwa/manifest-icon-512.png",
width: 64,
height: 64,
}}
/>
<Marker position={{ latitude: 39.906901, longitude: 116.397972 }}>
<Text
style={{
color: "#fff",
backgroundColor: "#009688",
alignItems: "center",
borderRadius: 5,
padding: 5,
}}
>
{new Date().toLocaleString()}
</Text>
</Marker>
</MapView>;
Marker 数量过多（尤其是使用自定义 View 的情况下）会导致性能问题，而且显示过于密集，这时候可以用点聚合改善。
import { Cluster, MapView, Marker } from "react-native-amap3d";
const markers = Array(1000)
.fill(0)
.map((_, i) => ({
position: { latitude: 39.5 + Math.random(), longitude: 116 + Math.random() },
properties: { key: `Marker${i}` },
}));
<MapView
ref={(ref) => (this.mapView = ref)}
onLoad={() => this.mapView?.moveCamera({ zoom: 8 }, 100)}
onCameraIdle={({ nativeEvent }) => {
this.status = nativeEvent;
this.cluster?.update(nativeEvent);
}}
>
<Cluster
ref={(ref) => (this.cluster = ref)}
points={markers}
renderMarker={(item) => (
<Marker
key={item.properties.key}
icon={require("../images/flag.png")}
position={item.position}
/>
)}
/>
</MapView>;
参考 example。
npm run android
cd ios && pod install && cd ..
npm run ios