rna

react-native-amap3d

by 7c00
3.0.4

react-native 高德地图组件，使用最新 3D SDK，支持 Android + iOS

Readme

react-native-amap3d

注意：该项目现在正在进行新版（v3）重构，接口重新设计且部分重新实现。

react-native 高德地图组件，使用最新 3D SDK，支持 Android + iOS，受 react-native-maps 启发，提供功能丰富且易用的接口。

相关项目推荐：

功能

  • 地图模式切换（常规、卫星、导航、夜间）
  • 3D 建筑、路况、室内地图
  • 内置地图控件的显示隐藏（指南针、比例尺、定位按钮、缩放按钮）
  • 手势交互控制（平移、缩放、旋转、倾斜）
  • 中心坐标、缩放级别、倾斜度的设置，支持动画过渡
  • 地图事件（onPress、onLongPress、onLocation、onCameraMove、onCameraIdle 等）
  • 地图标记（Marker）
  • 折线绘制（Polyline）
  • 多边形绘制（Polygon）
  • 圆形绘制（Circle）
  • 热力图（HeatMap）
  • 海量点（MultiPoint）
  • 点聚合（Cluster）

安装

npm i react-native-amap3d

添加高德 API Key

首先你需要获取高德地图 API Key：

然后你需要在显示地图前调用接口设置 API key：

import { AMapSdk } from "react-native-amap3d";

AMapSdk.setApiKey(
  Platform.select({
    android: "c52c7169e6df23490e3114330098aaac",
    ios: "186d3464209b74effa4d8391f441f14d",
  })
);

用法

显示地图

import { MapView, MapType } from "react-native-amap3d";

<MapView
  mapType={MapType.Satellite}
  initialCameraPosition={{
    target: {
      latitude: 39.91095,
      longitude: 116.37296,
    },
    zoom: 8,
  }}
/>;

监听地图事件

import { MapView } from "react-native-baidumap-sdk";

<MapView
  onLoad={() => console.log("onLoad")}
  onPress={({ nativeEvent }) => console.log(nativeEvent)}
  onCameraIdle={({ nativeEvent }) => console.log(nativeEvent)}
/>;

添加标记

其中 icon 支持 ImageSource

同时支持 children 作为标记图标。

import { MapView, Marker } from "react-native-baidumap-sdk";

<MapView>
  <Marker
    position={{ latitude: 39.806901, longitude: 116.397972 }}
    icon={require("../images/flag.png")}
    onPress={() => alert("onPress")}
  />
  <Marker
    position={{ latitude: 39.806901, longitude: 116.297972 }}
    icon={{
      uri: "https://reactnative.dev/img/pwa/manifest-icon-512.png",
      width: 64,
      height: 64,
    }}
  />
  <Marker position={{ latitude: 39.906901, longitude: 116.397972 }}>
    <Text
      style={{
        color: "#fff",
        backgroundColor: "#009688",
        alignItems: "center",
        borderRadius: 5,
        padding: 5,
      }}
    >
      {new Date().toLocaleString()}
    </Text>
  </Marker>
</MapView>;

点聚合

Marker 数量过多（尤其是使用自定义 View 的情况下）会导致性能问题，而且显示过于密集，这时候可以用点聚合改善。

import { Cluster, MapView, Marker } from "react-native-amap3d";

const markers = Array(1000)
  .fill(0)
  .map((_, i) => ({
    position: { latitude: 39.5 + Math.random(), longitude: 116 + Math.random() },
    properties: { key: `Marker${i}` },
  }));

<MapView
  ref={(ref) => (this.mapView = ref)}
  onLoad={() => this.mapView?.moveCamera({ zoom: 8 }, 100)}
  onCameraIdle={({ nativeEvent }) => {
    this.status = nativeEvent;
    this.cluster?.update(nativeEvent);
  }}
>
  <Cluster
    ref={(ref) => (this.cluster = ref)}
    points={markers}
    renderMarker={(item) => (
      <Marker
        key={item.properties.key}
        icon={require("../images/flag.png")}
        position={item.position}
      />
    )}
  />
</MapView>;

更多示例

参考 example

Android

npm run android

iOS

cd ios && pod install && cd ..
npm run ios

常见问题

  • 尽量使用真实设备进行测试，在模拟器可能存在一些问题（常见的是 Android 模拟器因为缺少 GPU 加速而导致闪退）。
  • onLocation 没有返回定位数据通常是因为 key 不正确，或没有申请 PermissionsAndroid.PERMISSIONS.ACCESS_FINE_LOCATION 权限

