react-native-alternate-icons

by kamsteegsoftware
0.5.0 (see all)

React Native Alternate Icons for iOS 10.3+

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

166

GitHub Stars

45

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Native Icon

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-alternate-icons

React Native Alternate Icons for iOS 10.3+

Demo

Requirements

  • React Native 0.44+ (only tested on 0.44)

Installation

npm install react-native-alternate-icons@latest --save

react-native link

Manual Linking

https://facebook.github.io/react-native/docs/linking-libraries-ios.html

Preparation & Code Sample

Preparation

Add your icons into your Xcode Project

Icons in your Xcode Project

Add the following code to your info.plist

<key>supportsAlternateIcons</key>
<true/>
<key>CFBundleIcons</key>
<dict>
  <key>CFBundlePrimaryIcon</key>
  <dict>
    <key>CFBundleIconFiles</key>
    <array>
      <string>icon</string>
    </array>
    <key>UIPrerenderedIcon</key>
    <false/>
  </dict>
  <key>CFBundleAlternateIcons</key>
  <dict>
    <key>Red</key>
    <dict>
      <key>CFBundleIconFiles</key>
      <array>
        <string>Red</string>
      </array>
      <key>UIPrerenderedIcon</key>
      <false/>
    </dict>
  </dict>
</dict>

Using in your React Native applications

import Icons from 'react-native-alternate-icons';

/** Change the icons of your application */
Icons.setIconName( iconName );
/** get Current Icon Name */
Icons.getIconName( callback( result ) );
/** Reset the icon of your application to the default */
Icons.reset();
/** Check if your device does support alternate icons, android returns always false */
Icons.supportDevice( callback( result ) );

