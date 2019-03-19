Based on johanneslumpe's react-native-selectablesectionlistview, thanks to him for the awesome component!

99% of this component was done by @johanneslumpe, and I just replaced the deprecated API for newer react native version(>=0.13), and used a little trick to support both iOS and Android platforms.

You can find this component on npm:

npm install react- native -alphabetlistview --save

Changelog

v2.0.0 Support RN 0.25+.(Thanks @mbernardeau). If you have problem with an earlier version of RN, try v0.1.3.



Following is the original readme

A Listview with a sidebar to directly jump to sections.

Please file issues for missing features or bugs.

I apologize for the bad name.

Usage

The most basic way to use this component is as follows:

var AlphabetListView = require ( 'react-native-alphabetlistview' ); < AlphabetListView data = {yourData} cell = {YourCellComponent} cellHeight = {100} sectionHeaderHeight = {22.5} />

You can find a more complete example below

Props

SelectableSectionsListView

All props are passed through to the underlying ListView , so you can specify all the available props for ListView normally - except the following, which are defined internally and will be overwritten:

onScroll

onScrollAnimationEnd

dataSource

renderRow

renderSectionHeader

data

array|object , required

The data to render in the listview

hideSectionList

boolean

Whether to show the section listing or not. Note: If the data your are providing to the component is an array, the section list will automatically be hidden.

getSectionTitle

function

Function to provide titles for the section headers

getSectionListTitle

function

Function to provide titles for the section list items

onCellSelect

function

Callback which should be called when a cell has been selected

onScrollToSection

function

Callback which should be called when the user scrolls to a section

cell

function required

The cell component to render for each row

sectionListItem

function

A custom component to render for each section list item

sectionHeader

function

A custom component to render for each section header

function

A custom component to render as footer

This props takes precedence over renderFooter

function

A custom function which has to return a valid React element, which will be used as footer.

header

function

A custom component to render as header

This props takes precedence over renderHeader

renderHeader

function

A custom function which has to return a valid React element, which will be used as header.

headerHeight

number

The height of the rendered header element.

Is required if a header element is used, so the positions can be calculated correctly

cellProps

object

An object containing additional props, which will be passed to each cell component

sectionHeaderHeight

number required

The height of the section header component

cellHeight

number required

The height of the cell component

useDynamicHeights

boolean

Whether to determine the y position to scroll to by calculating header and cell heights or by using the UIManager to measure the position of the destination element. Defaults to false

This is an experimental feature. For it to work properly you will most likely have to experiment with different values for scrollRenderAheadDistance , depending on the size of your data set.

boolean

Whether to set the current y offset as state and pass it to each cell during re-rendering

style

object|number

Styles to pass to the container

sectionListStyle

object|number

Styles to pass to the section list container

sectionListFontStyle

object|number

Styles to pass to the section list letters

Cell component

These props are automatically passed to your component. In addition to these, your cell will receive all props which you specified in the object you passed as cellProps prop to the listview.

index

number

The index of the cell inside the current section

sectionId

string

The id of the parent section

isFirst

boolean

Whether the cell is the first in the section

isLast

boolean

Whether the cell is the last in the section

item

mixed

The item to render

offsetY

number

The current y offset of the list view

If you do not specify updateScrollState={true} for the list component, this props will always be 0

onSelect

function

The function which should be called when a cell is being selected

Section list item component

These props are automatically passed to your component

sectionId

string

The id of the parent section

title

string

The title for this section. Either the return value of getSectionListTitle or the same value as sectionId

Example