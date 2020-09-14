阿里云移动推送react-native封装组件

使用本组件前提是注册过阿里云移动推送服务，注册过app并取得了appKey及appSecret, 如果要使用ios版还要向苹果公司申请证书并配置好阿里云上的设置。 这里不详细描述，请参考阿里云移动推送文档

ReactNative 0.59.x及以前

ReactNative 0.60.x及以后

android配置

在Project根目录下build.gradle文件中配置maven库URL:

allprojects { repositories { mavenLocal() jcenter() maven { url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android" } maven { url "http://maven.aliyun.com/nexus/content/repositories/releases/" } flatDir { dirs project ( ':react-native-aliyun-push' ) . file ( 'libs' ) } } }

确保settings.gradle中被添加如下代码：

include ':react-native-aliyun-push' project ( ':react-native-aliyun-push' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-aliyun-push/android' )

确保app/build.gradle中被添加如下代码：

dependencies { compile project ( ':react-native-aliyun-push' ) }

确保MainApplication.java中被添加如下代码

import android.app.NotificationChannel; import android.app.NotificationManager; import android.content.Context; import android.graphics.Color; import android.os.Build; import org.wonday.aliyun.push.AliyunPushPackage; import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.CloudPushService; import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.CommonCallback; import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.noonesdk.PushServiceFactory; import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.huawei.HuaWeiRegister; import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.register.MiPushRegister; import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.register.GcmRegister; ... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList( new MainReactPackage(), new AliyunPushPackage() ); } }; public void onCreate () { super .onCreate(); this .initCloudChannel( this ); } private void initCloudChannel ( final Context applicationContext) { this .createNotificationChannel(); PushServiceFactory.init(applicationContext); CloudPushService pushService = PushServiceFactory.getCloudPushService(); pushService.setNotificationSmallIcon(R.mipmap.ic_launcher_s); pushService.register(applicationContext, "阿里云appKey" , "阿里云appSecret" , new CommonCallback() { public void onSuccess (String responnse) { } public void onFailed (String code, String message) { } }); MiPushRegister.register(applicationContext, "小米AppID" , "小米AppKey" ); HuaWeiRegister.register( this ); GcmRegister.register(applicationContext, "send_id" , "application_id" ); OppoRegister.register(applicationContext, appKey, appSecret); MeizuRegister.register(applicationContext, "appId" , "appkey" ); VivoRegister.register(applicationContext); } private void createNotificationChannel () { if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) { NotificationManager mNotificationManager = (NotificationManager) getSystemService(Context.NOTIFICATION_SERVICE); String id = "1" ; CharSequence name = "notification channel" ; String description = "notification description" ; int importance = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH; NotificationChannel mChannel = new NotificationChannel(id, name, importance); mChannel.setDescription(description); mChannel.enableLights( true ); mChannel.setLightColor(Color.RED); mChannel.enableVibration( true ); mChannel.setVibrationPattern( new long []{ 100 , 200 , 300 , 400 , 500 , 400 , 300 , 200 , 400 }); mNotificationManager.createNotificationChannel(mChannel); } }

请参考 [这里]