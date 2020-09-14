阿里云移动推送react-native封装组件
v1.0.21
v1.0.20
v1.0.19
v1.0.18
v1.0.17
v1.0.16
v1.0.15
使用本组件前提是注册过阿里云移动推送服务，注册过app并取得了appKey及appSecret, 如果要使用ios版还要向苹果公司申请证书并配置好阿里云上的设置。 这里不详细描述，请参考阿里云移动推送文档
ReactNative 0.59.x及以前
npm install react-native-aliyun-push --save
react-native link react-native-aliyun-push
ReactNative 0.60.x及以后
yarn add react-native-aliyun-push
allprojects {
repositories {
mavenLocal()
jcenter()
maven {
// All of React Native (JS, Obj-C sources, Android binaries) is installed from npm
url "$rootDir/../node_modules/react-native/android"
}
// 下面是添加的代码
maven {
url "http://maven.aliyun.com/nexus/content/repositories/releases/"
}
flatDir {
dirs project(':react-native-aliyun-push').file('libs')
}
// 添加结束
}
}
include ':react-native-aliyun-push'
project(':react-native-aliyun-push').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-aliyun-push/android')
dependencies {
//下面是被添加的代码
compile project(':react-native-aliyun-push')
//添加结束
}
// 下面是被添加的代码
import android.app.NotificationChannel;
import android.app.NotificationManager;
import android.content.Context;
import android.graphics.Color;
import android.os.Build;
import org.wonday.aliyun.push.AliyunPushPackage;
import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.CloudPushService;
import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.CommonCallback;
import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.noonesdk.PushServiceFactory;
import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.huawei.HuaWeiRegister;
import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.register.MiPushRegister;
import com.alibaba.sdk.android.push.register.GcmRegister;
// 添加结束
...
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
return Arrays.<ReactPackage>asList(
new MainReactPackage(),
//下面是被添加的代码
new AliyunPushPackage()
//添加结束
);
}
};
@Override
public void onCreate() {
super.onCreate();
//下面是添加的代码
this.initCloudChannel(this);
//添加结束
}
// 下面是添加的代码
/**
* 初始化阿里云推送通道
* @param applicationContext
*/
private void initCloudChannel(final Context applicationContext) {
// 创建notificaiton channel
this.createNotificationChannel();
PushServiceFactory.init(applicationContext);
CloudPushService pushService = PushServiceFactory.getCloudPushService();
pushService.setNotificationSmallIcon(R.mipmap.ic_launcher_s);//设置通知栏小图标， 需要自行添加
pushService.register(applicationContext, "阿里云appKey", "阿里云appSecret", new CommonCallback() {
@Override
public void onSuccess(String responnse) {
// success
}
@Override
public void onFailed(String code, String message) {
// failed
}
});
// 关于第三方推送通道的设置，请仔细阅读阿里云文档
// https://help.aliyun.com/document_detail/30067.html?spm=a2c4g.11186623.6.589.598b7fa8vf9qWF
// 注册方法会自动判断是否支持小米系统推送，如不支持会跳过注册。
MiPushRegister.register(applicationContext, "小米AppID", "小米AppKey");
// 注册方法会自动判断是否支持华为系统推送，如不支持会跳过注册。
HuaWeiRegister.register(this);
// 接入FCM/GCM初始化推送
GcmRegister.register(applicationContext, "send_id", "application_id");
// OPPO通道注册
OppoRegister.register(applicationContext, appKey, appSecret); // appKey/appSecret在OPPO通道开发者平台获取
// 魅族通道注册
MeizuRegister.register(applicationContext, "appId", "appkey"); // appId/appkey在魅族开发者平台获取
// VIVO通道注册
VivoRegister.register(applicationContext);
}
private void createNotificationChannel() {
if (Build.VERSION.SDK_INT >= Build.VERSION_CODES.O) {
NotificationManager mNotificationManager = (NotificationManager) getSystemService(Context.NOTIFICATION_SERVICE);
// 通知渠道的id
String id = "1";
// 用户可以看到的通知渠道的名字.
CharSequence name = "notification channel";
// 用户可以看到的通知渠道的描述
String description = "notification description";
int importance = NotificationManager.IMPORTANCE_HIGH;
NotificationChannel mChannel = new NotificationChannel(id, name, importance);
// 配置通知渠道的属性
mChannel.setDescription(description);
// 设置通知出现时的闪灯（如果 android 设备支持的话）
mChannel.enableLights(true);
mChannel.setLightColor(Color.RED);
// 设置通知出现时的震动（如果 android 设备支持的话）
mChannel.enableVibration(true);
mChannel.setVibrationPattern(new long[]{100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 400, 300, 200, 400});
//最后在notificationmanager中创建该通知渠道
mNotificationManager.createNotificationChannel(mChannel);
}
}
// 添加结束
请参考 [这里]
执行
react-native link react-native-aliyun-push或手工添加node_modules/react-native-aliyun-push/ios/RCTAliyunPush.xcodeproj到xcode项目工程
点击项目根节点，在targets app的
Build Settings中找到
Framework search path, 添加
$(PROJECT_DIR)/../node_modules/react-native-aliyun-push/ios/libs
添加阿里云移动推送SDK
拖拽node_modules/react-native-aliyun-push/ios/libs下列目录到xcode工程的
frameworks目录下，选择
create folder references。
同时确保targets app的BuildPhase的Link Binary With Libraries包含
#import "AliyunPushManager.h"
- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
...
// 下面是添加的代码
[[AliyunPushManager sharedInstance] setParams:@"阿里云appKey"
appSecret:@"阿里云appSecret"
lauchOptions:launchOptions
createNotificationCategoryHandler:^{
//create customize notification category here
}];
// 添加结束
return YES;
}
// 下面是添加的代码
// APNs注册成功回调，将返回的deviceToken上传到CloudPush服务器
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:(NSData *)deviceToken
{
[[AliyunPushManager sharedInstance] application:application didRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithDeviceToken:deviceToken];
}
// APNs注册失败回调
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError:(NSError *)error
{
[[AliyunPushManager sharedInstance] application:application didFailToRegisterForRemoteNotificationsWithError:error];
}
// 打开／删除通知回调
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didReceiveRemoteNotification:(NSDictionary *)userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:(void (^)(UIBackgroundFetchResult result))completionHandler
{
[[AliyunPushManager sharedInstance] application:application didReceiveRemoteNotification:userInfo fetchCompletionHandler:completionHandler];
}
// 请求注册设定后，回调
- (void)application:(UIApplication *)application didRegisterUserNotificationSettings:(UIUserNotificationSettings *)notificationSettings
{
[[AliyunPushManager sharedInstance] application:application didRegisterUserNotificationSettings:notificationSettings];
}
// 添加结束
引入模块
import AliyunPush from 'react-native-aliyun-push';
监听推送事件
componentDidMount() {
//监听推送事件
AliyunPush.addListener(this.handleAliyunPushMessage);
}
componentWillUnmount() {
//移除监听
AliyunPush.removeListener(this.handleAliyunPushMessage);
//也可以用移除全部监听
//AliyunPush.removeAllListeners()
}
handleAliyunPushMessage = (e) => {
console.log("Message Received. " + JSON.stringify(e));
//e结构说明:
//e.type: "notification":通知 或者 "message":消息
//e.title: 推送通知/消息标题
//e.body: 推送通知/消息具体内容
//e.actionIdentifier: "opened":用户点击了通知, "removed"用户删除了通知, 其他非空值:用户点击了自定义action（仅限ios）
//e.extras: 用户附加的{key:value}的对象
};
详细参数说明请参考阿里云移动推送SDK [android版] [ios版]
获取deviceId
示例:
AliyunPush.getDeviceId()
.then((deviceId)=>{
//console.log("deviceId:"+deviceId);
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("getDeviceId() failed");
});
绑定账号
参数：
示例:
AliyunPush.bindAccount(account)
.then((data)=>{
console.log("bindAccount success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(data));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("bindAccount error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
解绑定账号
示例:
AliyunPush.unbindAccount()
.then((result)=>{
console.log("unbindAccount success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("bindAccount error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
绑定标签
参数：
示例:
AliyunPush.bindTag(1,["testtag1","testtag2"],"")
.then((result)=>{
console.log("bindTag success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("bindTag error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
解绑定标签
参数:
示例:
AliyunPush.unbindTag(1,["testTag1"],"")
.then((result)=>{
console.log("unbindTag succcess");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("unbindTag error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
查询当前Tag列表
参数:
示例:
AliyunPush.listTags(1)
.then((result)=>{
console.log("listTags success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("listTags error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
添加别名
参数:
示例:
AliyunPush.addAlias("testAlias")
.then((result)=>{
console.log("addAlias success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("addAlias error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
删除别名
参数:
示例:
AliyunPush.removeAlias("testAlias")
.then((result)=>{
console.log("removeAlias success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("removeAlias error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
查询别名列表
示例:
AliyunPush.listAliases()
.then((result)=>{
console.log("listAliases success");
console.log(JSON.stringify(result));
})
.catch((error)=>{
console.log("listAliases error");
console.log(JSON.stringify(error));
});
设置桌面图标角标数字 (ios支持，android支持绝大部分手机)
参数:
示例:
AliyunPush.setApplicationIconBadgeNumber(5);
获取桌面图标角标数字 (ios支持，android支持绝大部分手机)
示例:
AliyunPush.getApplicationIconBadgeNumber((num)=>{
console.log("ApplicationIconBadgeNumber:" + num);
});
同步角标数到阿里云服务端 (仅ios支持)
参数:
示例:
AliyunPush.syncBadgeNum(5);
获取用户是否开启通知设定 (ios 10.0+支持)
示例:
AliyunPush.getAuthorizationStatus((result)=>{
console.log("AuthorizationStatus:" + result);
});
获取初始消息
app在未启动时收到通知后，点击通知启动app, 如果在向JS发消息时，JS没准备好或者没注册listener，则先临时保存该消息， 并提供getInitalMessage方法可以获取，在app的JS逻辑完成后可以继续处理该消息
示例:
async componentDidMount() {
//监听推送事件
AliyunPush.addListener(this.handleAliyunPushMessage);
const msg = await AliyunPush.getInitialMessage();
if(msg){
this.handleAliyunPushMessage(msg);
}
}
componentWillUnmount() {
AliyunPush.removeListener(this.handleAliyunPushMessage);
}
handleAliyunPushMessage = (e) => {
.....
}