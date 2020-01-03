An Alert.alert() that you can await

import AlertAsync from "react-native-alert-async" ; const myAction = async () => { const choice = await AlertAsync( 'Title' , 'Message' , [ { text : 'Yes' , onPress : () => 'yes' }, { text : 'No' , onPress : () => Promise .resolve( 'no' )}, ], { cancelable : true , onDismiss : () => 'no' , }, ); if (choice === 'yes' ) { await doSomething(); } else { await doSomethingElse(); } }

It always returns a promise, and that promise is guaranteed to resolve after the user made his choice.

It's just a wrapper around the original RN API so it's very tiny and does not require native code/linking, and is compatible with Expo.

There is an existing RN PR waiting to be merged with this feature. In the meantime you can use this package. I use this in production for a long time and it's reliable.

