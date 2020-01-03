An Alert.alert() that you can await
import AlertAsync from "react-native-alert-async";
const myAction = async () => {
const choice = await AlertAsync(
'Title',
'Message',
[
{text: 'Yes', onPress: () => 'yes'},
{text: 'No', onPress: () => Promise.resolve('no')},
],
{
cancelable: true,
onDismiss: () => 'no',
},
);
if (choice === 'yes') {
await doSomething();
}
else {
await doSomethingElse();
}
}
It always returns a promise, and that promise is guaranteed to resolve after the user made his choice.
It's just a wrapper around the original RN API so it's very tiny and does not require native code/linking, and is compatible with Expo.
There is an existing RN PR waiting to be merged with this feature. In the meantime you can use this package. I use this in production for a long time and it's reliable.
