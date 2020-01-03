openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
rna

react-native-alert-async

by Sébastien Lorber
1.0.5 (see all)

An Alert.alert that you can await

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.3K

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

react-native-alert-async

An Alert.alert() that you can await 

import AlertAsync from "react-native-alert-async";

const myAction = async () => {

  const choice = await AlertAsync(
    'Title',
    'Message',
    [
      {text: 'Yes', onPress: () => 'yes'},
      {text: 'No', onPress: () => Promise.resolve('no')},
    ],
    {
      cancelable: true,
      onDismiss: () => 'no',
    },
  );

  if (choice === 'yes') {
    await doSomething();
  }
  else {
    await doSomethingElse();
  }
}

It always returns a promise, and that promise is guaranteed to resolve after the user made his choice.

It's just a wrapper around the original RN API so it's very tiny and does not require native code/linking, and is compatible with Expo.

There is an existing RN PR waiting to be merged with this feature. In the meantime you can use this package. I use this in production for a long time and it's reliable.

Hire a freelance expert

Looking for a React/ReactNative freelance expert with more than 5 years production experience? Contact me from my website or with Twitter.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial