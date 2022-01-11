React Native Alarm Notification

Installing (React Native >= 0.60.0)

npm install react-native-alarm-notification --save

or

yarn add react-native-alarm-notification

If you are using react-native version 0.60 or higher you don't need to link react-native-alarm-notification. The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do after installing package is:

For iOS pod installation:

npx pod-install

or

cd ios && pod install

For android, the package will be linked automatically on build.

IMPORTANT

If your app crashes on Android, it could probably mean auto linking didn't work. You will need to make the following changes:

Show steps android/app/src/main/java/\<AppName>/MainApplication.java add import com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.ANPackage; on the imports section

on the imports section add packages.add(new ANPackage()); in List<ReactPackage> getPackages() ; android/app/build.gradle add implementation project(':react-native-alarm-notification') in the dependencies block android/settings.gradle add: include ':react-native-alarm-notification' project ( ':react-native-alarm-notification' ) .projectDir = new File(rootProject .projectDir , '../node_modules/react-native-alarm-notification/android' )

Installing (React Native <= 0.59.x)

npm install react-native-alarm-notification --save or yarn add react-native-alarm-notification Use react-native link to add the library to your project: react-native link react-native-alarm-notification

iOS manual Installation

> In your AppDelegate.h Add at the top of the file: #import <UserNotifications/UNUserNotificationCenter.h> Then, add the 'UNUserNotificationCenterDelegate' to protocols: - @interface AppDelegate : UIResponder <UIApplicationDelegate, RCTBridgeDelegate> + @interface AppDelegate : UIResponder <UIApplicationDelegate, RCTBridgeDelegate, UNUserNotificationCenterDelegate> > In your AppDelegate.m Add at the top of the file: #import <RnAlarmNotification.h> #import <UserNotifications/UNUserNotificationCenter.h> Then, add the following lines: - (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center willPresentNotification:(UNNotification *)notification withCompletionHandler: (void (^)(UNNotificationPresentationOptions options))completionHandler { [RnAlarmNotification didReceiveNotification:notification]; completionHandler(UNAuthorizationOptionSound | UNAuthorizationOptionAlert | UNAuthorizationOptionBadge); } - (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center didReceiveNotificationResponse:(UNNotificationResponse *)response withCompletionHandler:(void (^)(void))completionHandler API_AVAILABLE(ios(10.0)){ [RnAlarmNotification didReceiveNotificationResponse:response]; completionHandler(); } And then in your AppDelegate implementation, add the following: @implementation AppDelegate - (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions { ... // Define UNUserNotificationCenter UNUserNotificationCenter *center = [UNUserNotificationCenter currentNotificationCenter]; center.delegate = self; return YES; } To play sound in the background, make sure to add the following to the Info.plist file. <key>UIBackgroundModes</key> <array> <string>audio</string> </array>

Android manual Installation

> In your AndroidManifest.xml ..... < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.INTERNET" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.VIBRATE" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" /> < uses-permission android:name = "android.permission.RECEIVE_BOOT_COMPLETED" /> < application .... > < receiver android:name = "com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.AlarmReceiver" android:enabled = "true" android:exported = "true" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "ACTION_DISMISS" /> < action android:name = "ACTION_SNOOZE" /> </ intent-filter > </ receiver > < receiver android:name = "com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.AlarmDismissReceiver" android:enabled = "true" android:exported = "true" /> < receiver android:name = "com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.AlarmBootReceiver" android:directBootAware = "true" android:enabled = "false" android:exported = "true" > < intent-filter > < action android:name = "android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED" /> < action android:name = "android.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" /> < action android:name = "com.htc.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" /> < action android:name = "android.intent.action.LOCKED_BOOT_COMPLETED" /> </ intent-filter > </ receiver > .....

Alarm Notification Data

Prop Description Default auto_cancel Make this notification automatically dismissed when the user touches it. [boolean] true channel (Android only) Required: - Specifies the channel the notification should be delivered on.. [string] "my_channel_id" color (Android only) Required: Sets notification color. [color] "red" data You can add any additional data that is important for the notification. data: { foo: "bar" } fire_date Required: Set date for Alarm to get triggered. eg '04-03-2020 00:00:00' . Should be a date in the future . None has_button Show snooze and dismiss buttons in notification. [boolean] false large_icon (Android Only) Add a large icon to the notification content view. eg "ic_large_icon" . PS: make sure to add the file in your mipmap folders [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/mipmap* None loop_sound Play sound continuously until you decide to stop it. [boolean] false message Required: Add Notification message. "My Notification Message" play_sound Play alarm notification sound. [boolean] true schedule_type Required: Type of alarm schedule. "once" (to show alarm once) or "repeat" (to display alarm after set repeat_interval) "once" repeat_interval Interval set to repeat alarm if schedule_type is "repeat". [minutely, hourly, daily, weekly] "hourly" interval_value Set interval_value if repeat_interval is minutely and hourly. [number] 1 small_icon Required: Set the small icon resource, which will be used to represent the notification in the status bar. eg "ic_launcher" . PS: make sure to add the file in your mipmap folders [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/mipmap* "ic_launcher" snooze_interval Interval set to show alarm after snooze button is tapped. [number] in minutes 1 sound_name Set audio file to play when alarm is triggered. example "sound_name.mp3" . Add the file in your res/raw folder [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/raw/ for android and in your ios folder [project_root]/ios/ for iOS. PS: After adding file in your iOS folder, open your application in xcode and drag your audio file into your project. None sound_names Set multiple audio files to play when alarm is triggered, each file will be picked to play at random. Separate files with a comma ( , ) example "sound_name1.mp3,sound_name2.mp3" . PS: make sure to add the files in your res/raw folder [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/raw/ None tag Add a tag id to notification. None ticker Set the "ticker" text which is sent to accessibility services.. [String] None title Required: Add a title to notification. "My Notification Title" vibrate Set vibration when alarm is triggered. [boolean] true vibration Set number of milliseconds to vibrate. [number] 100 use_big_text (Android only) Set notification message style as big text. [boolean] false volume Set volume. [number between 0.0 and 1.0] 0.5 bypass_dnd (Android only) Sets whether or not notifications posted to this channel can interrupt the user false

Usage

import ReactNativeAN from 'react-native-alarm-notification' ; const fireDate = ReactNativeAN.parseDate( new Date ( Date .now() + 1000 )); or const fireDate = '01-01-2060 00:00:00' ; const alarmNotifData = { title : "My Notification Title" , message : "My Notification Message" , channel : "my_channel_id" , small_icon : "ic_launcher" , data : { foo : "bar" }, }; class App extends Component { ... async method(){ const alarm = await ReactNativeAN.scheduleAlarm({ ...alarmNotifData, fire_date : fireDate }); console .log(alarm); ReactNativeAN.deleteAlarm(alarm.id); ReactNativeAN.deleteRepeatingAlarm(alarm.id); ReactNativeAN.stopAlarmSound(); ReactNativeAN.sendNotification(alarmNotifData); const alarms = await ReactNativeAN.getScheduledAlarms(); ReactNativeAN.removeFiredNotification(alarm.id); ReactNativeAN.removeAllFiredNotifications(); } ... }

Handle notification intent

... import android.content.Intent; import android.os.Bundle; import com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.BundleJSONConverter; import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity; import com.facebook.react.modules.core.DeviceEventManagerModule; import org.json.JSONObject; ... public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity { ... public void onNewIntent (Intent intent) { super .onNewIntent(intent); try { Bundle bundle = intent.getExtras(); if (bundle != null ) { JSONObject data = BundleJSONConverter.convertToJSON(bundle); getReactInstanceManager().getCurrentReactContext().getJSModule(DeviceEventManagerModule.RCTDeviceEventEmitter . class ). emit (" OnNotificationOpened ", data . toString ()) ; } } catch (Exception e) { System.err.println( "Exception when handling notification opened. " + e); } } }

Listener for notifications

import { NativeEventEmitter, NativeModules } from 'react-native' ; const { RNAlarmNotification } = NativeModules; const RNAlarmEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(RNAlarmNotification); const dismissSubscription = RNAlarmEmitter.addListener( 'OnNotificationDismissed' , (data) => console .log( JSON .parse(e)); ); const openedSubscription = RNAlarmEmitter.addListener( 'OnNotificationOpened' , (data) => console .log( JSON .parse(e)); ); ... dismissSubscription.remove(); openedSubscription.remove();

iOS Permissions

import ReactNativeAN from 'react-native-alarm-notification' ; ReactNativeAN.checkPermissions( ( permissions ) => { console .log(permissions); }); ReactNativeAN.requestPermissions({ alert : true , badge : true , sound : true , }).then( ( data ) => { console .log( 'RnAlarmNotification.requestPermissions' , data); }, (data) => { console .log( 'RnAlarmNotification.requestPermissions failed' , data); } );

Some features are missing

This module is customized to help with scheduling and sending notifications (local) in react-native. A couple of helpful features may be missing but hopefully they can be added as time goes on.

NOTE: If you need a react-native module that takes care of Firebase Cloud Messaging, you could use react-native-firebase