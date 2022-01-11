openbase logo
rna

react-native-alarm-notification

by Chukwuemeka Ihedoro
1.8.0 (see all)

schedule alarm and local notification in react-native

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

218

GitHub Stars

157

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

12

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

React Native Alarm Notification

Installing (React Native >= 0.60.0)

npm install react-native-alarm-notification --save

or

yarn add react-native-alarm-notification

If you are using react-native version 0.60 or higher you don't need to link react-native-alarm-notification. The package is automatically linked when building the app. All you need to do after installing package is:

For iOS pod installation:

npx pod-install

or 

cd ios && pod install

For android, the package will be linked automatically on build.

IMPORTANT

If your app crashes on Android, it could probably mean auto linking didn't work. You will need to make the following changes:

Show steps

android/app/src/main/java/\<AppName>/MainApplication.java

  • add import com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.ANPackage; on the imports section
  • add packages.add(new ANPackage()); in List<ReactPackage> getPackages();

android/app/build.gradle

add implementation project(':react-native-alarm-notification') in the dependencies block

android/settings.gradle

add:

include ':react-native-alarm-notification'
project(':react-native-alarm-notification').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-alarm-notification/android')

Installing (React Native <= 0.59.x)

Expand 
npm install react-native-alarm-notification --save

or

yarn add react-native-alarm-notification

Use react-native link to add the library to your project:

react-native link react-native-alarm-notification

iOS manual Installation

Expand

> In your AppDelegate.h

Add at the top of the file:

#import <UserNotifications/UNUserNotificationCenter.h>

Then, add the 'UNUserNotificationCenterDelegate' to protocols:

- @interface AppDelegate : UIResponder <UIApplicationDelegate, RCTBridgeDelegate>
+ @interface AppDelegate : UIResponder <UIApplicationDelegate, RCTBridgeDelegate, UNUserNotificationCenterDelegate>

> In your AppDelegate.m

Add at the top of the file:

#import <RnAlarmNotification.h>
#import <UserNotifications/UNUserNotificationCenter.h>

Then, add the following lines:

- (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center
       willPresentNotification:(UNNotification *)notification withCompletionHandler: (void (^)(UNNotificationPresentationOptions options))completionHandler {
  [RnAlarmNotification didReceiveNotification:notification];
  completionHandler(UNAuthorizationOptionSound | UNAuthorizationOptionAlert | UNAuthorizationOptionBadge);
}


- (void)userNotificationCenter:(UNUserNotificationCenter *)center
didReceiveNotificationResponse:(UNNotificationResponse *)response
         withCompletionHandler:(void (^)(void))completionHandler  API_AVAILABLE(ios(10.0)){
    [RnAlarmNotification didReceiveNotificationResponse:response];
    completionHandler();
}

And then in your AppDelegate implementation, add the following:

@implementation AppDelegate

- (BOOL)application:(UIApplication *)application didFinishLaunchingWithOptions:(NSDictionary *)launchOptions
{
  ...
  
  // Define UNUserNotificationCenter
  UNUserNotificationCenter *center = [UNUserNotificationCenter currentNotificationCenter];
  center.delegate = self;
  
  return YES;
}

To play sound in the background, make sure to add the following to the Info.plist file.

<key>UIBackgroundModes</key>
<array>
    <string>audio</string>
</array>

Android manual Installation

Expand

> In your AndroidManifest.xml

    .....
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.INTERNET" />
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.VIBRATE" />
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.WAKE_LOCK" />
    <uses-permission android:name="android.permission.RECEIVE_BOOT_COMPLETED" />

    <application ....>
        <receiver
            android:name="com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.AlarmReceiver"
            android:enabled="true"
            android:exported="true">
            <intent-filter>
                <action android:name="ACTION_DISMISS" />
                <action android:name="ACTION_SNOOZE" />
            </intent-filter>
        </receiver>

        <receiver
            android:name="com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.AlarmDismissReceiver"
            android:enabled="true"
            android:exported="true" />

        <receiver
            android:name="com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.AlarmBootReceiver"
            android:directBootAware="true"
            android:enabled="false"
            android:exported="true">
            <intent-filter>
                <action android:name="android.intent.action.BOOT_COMPLETED" />
                <action android:name="android.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" />
                <action android:name="com.htc.intent.action.QUICKBOOT_POWERON" />
                <action android:name="android.intent.action.LOCKED_BOOT_COMPLETED" />
            </intent-filter>
        </receiver>
     .....

Alarm Notification Data

PropDescriptionDefault
auto_cancelMake this notification automatically dismissed when the user touches it. [boolean]true
channel (Android only)Required: - Specifies the channel the notification should be delivered on.. [string]"my_channel_id"
color (Android only)Required: Sets notification color. [color]"red"
dataYou can add any additional data that is important for the notification.data: { foo: "bar" }
fire_dateRequired: Set date for Alarm to get triggered. eg '04-03-2020 00:00:00'. Should be a date in the future .None
has_buttonShow snooze and dismiss buttons in notification. [boolean]false
large_icon (Android Only)Add a large icon to the notification content view. eg "ic_large_icon". PS: make sure to add the file in your mipmap folders [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/mipmap*None
loop_soundPlay sound continuously until you decide to stop it. [boolean]false
messageRequired: Add Notification message."My Notification Message"
play_soundPlay alarm notification sound. [boolean]true
schedule_typeRequired: Type of alarm schedule. "once" (to show alarm once) or "repeat" (to display alarm after set repeat_interval)"once"
repeat_intervalInterval set to repeat alarm if schedule_type is "repeat". [minutely, hourly, daily, weekly]"hourly"
interval_valueSet interval_value if repeat_interval is minutely and hourly. [number]1
small_iconRequired: Set the small icon resource, which will be used to represent the notification in the status bar. eg "ic_launcher". PS: make sure to add the file in your mipmap folders [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/mipmap*"ic_launcher"
snooze_intervalInterval set to show alarm after snooze button is tapped. [number] in minutes1
sound_nameSet audio file to play when alarm is triggered. example "sound_name.mp3". Add the file in your res/raw folder [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/raw/ for android and in your ios folder [project_root]/ios/ for iOS. PS: After adding file in your iOS folder, open your application in xcode and drag your audio file into your project.None
sound_namesSet multiple audio files to play when alarm is triggered, each file will be picked to play at random. Separate files with a comma (,) example "sound_name1.mp3,sound_name2.mp3". PS: make sure to add the files in your res/raw folder [project_root]/android/app/src/main/res/raw/None
tagAdd a tag id to notification.None
tickerSet the "ticker" text which is sent to accessibility services.. [String]None
titleRequired: Add a title to notification."My Notification Title"
vibrateSet vibration when alarm is triggered. [boolean]true
vibrationSet number of milliseconds to vibrate. [number]100
use_big_text (Android only)Set notification message style as big text. [boolean]false
volumeSet volume. [number between 0.0 and 1.0]0.5
bypass_dnd (Android only)Sets whether or not notifications posted to this channel can interrupt the userfalse

Usage

import ReactNativeAN from 'react-native-alarm-notification';

const fireDate = ReactNativeAN.parseDate(new Date(Date.now() + 1000));     // set the fire date for 1 second from now
or
const fireDate = '01-01-2060 00:00:00';           // set exact date time | Format: dd-MM-yyyy HH:mm:ss

const alarmNotifData = {
    title: "My Notification Title",
    message: "My Notification Message",
    channel: "my_channel_id",
    small_icon: "ic_launcher",

    // You can add any additional data that is important for the notification
    // It will be added to the PendingIntent along with the rest of the bundle.
    // e.g.
    data: { foo: "bar" },
};

class App extends Component {
    ...

    async method(){
        //Schedule Future Alarm
        const alarm = await ReactNativeAN.scheduleAlarm({ ...alarmNotifData, fire_date: fireDate });
        console.log(alarm); // { id: 1 }

        //Delete Scheduled Alarm
        ReactNativeAN.deleteAlarm(alarm.id);

        //Delete Repeating Alarm
        ReactNativeAN.deleteRepeatingAlarm(alarm.id);

        //Stop Alarm
        ReactNativeAN.stopAlarmSound();

        //Send Local Notification Now
        ReactNativeAN.sendNotification(alarmNotifData);

        //Get All Scheduled Alarms
        const alarms = await ReactNativeAN.getScheduledAlarms();

        //Clear Notification(s) From Notification Center/Tray
        ReactNativeAN.removeFiredNotification(alarm.id);
        ReactNativeAN.removeAllFiredNotifications();
    }

    ...
}

Handle notification intent


...
import android.content.Intent;
import android.os.Bundle;

import com.emekalites.react.alarm.notification.BundleJSONConverter;
import com.facebook.react.ReactActivity;
import com.facebook.react.modules.core.DeviceEventManagerModule;

import org.json.JSONObject;
...

public class MainActivity extends ReactActivity {
    ...

    @Override
    public void onNewIntent(Intent intent) {
        super.onNewIntent(intent);
        try {
            Bundle bundle = intent.getExtras();
            if (bundle != null) {
                JSONObject data = BundleJSONConverter.convertToJSON(bundle);
                getReactInstanceManager().getCurrentReactContext().getJSModule(DeviceEventManagerModule.RCTDeviceEventEmitter.class).emit("OnNotificationOpened", data.toString());
            }
        } catch (Exception e) {
            System.err.println("Exception when handling notification opened. " + e);
        }
    }

}

Listener for notifications

import { NativeEventEmitter, NativeModules } from 'react-native';

const { RNAlarmNotification } = NativeModules;
const RNAlarmEmitter = new NativeEventEmitter(RNAlarmNotification);

const dismissSubscription = RNAlarmEmitter.addListener(
    'OnNotificationDismissed', (data) => console.log(JSON.parse(e));
);

const openedSubscription = RNAlarmEmitter.addListener(
    'OnNotificationOpened', (data) => console.log(JSON.parse(e));
);

...

// unsubscribe, typically in componentWillUnmount
dismissSubscription.remove();
openedSubscription.remove();

iOS Permissions

import ReactNativeAN from 'react-native-alarm-notification';

// check if notification permissions has been granted for iOS
ReactNativeAN.checkPermissions((permissions) => {
    console.log(permissions);
});

// Request iOS permissions
ReactNativeAN.requestPermissions({
    alert: true,
    badge: true,
    sound: true,
}).then(
    (data) => {
        console.log('RnAlarmNotification.requestPermissions', data);
    },
    (data) => {
        console.log('RnAlarmNotification.requestPermissions failed', data);
    }
);

Some features are missing

This module is customized to help with scheduling and sending notifications (local) in react-native. A couple of helpful features may be missing but hopefully they can be added as time goes on.

NOTE: If you need a react-native module that takes care of Firebase Cloud Messaging, you could use react-native-firebase

