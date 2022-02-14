中文

This SDK takes advantage of React Native and Agora RTC Video SDK on Android && iOS.

Community Contributor

The community developer Syanbo developed 1.0 version React Native SDK based on the Agora Native SDK from 2016 to 2017. As the community's demand for React Native SDK keeps growing, Agora has achieved official cooperation with Syanbo, this project now is officially maintained by Agora. Thanks to Syanbo for his long-term contributions to React Native SDK.

Release Note

Changelog

Installation

Installing (React Native >= 0.60.0)

Install react-native-agora (^3.0.0):

yarn add react-native-agora

or

npm i --save react-native-agora

Go to your ios folder and run:

pod install

IMPORTANT

Native Modules are now Autolinked.

Migrating to Swift.

Installing (React Native == 0.59.x)

Install react-native-agora (^3.0.0):

yarn add react-native-agora

or

npm i --save react-native-agora

IMPORTANT

Android Installation

iOS Installation

Installing (React Native <= 0.58.x)

IMPORTANT

We no longer support, you can try the older version.

Install react-native-agora (^1.0.0)

Install react-native-agora (^2.0.0)

General Usage

import RtcEngine from 'react-native-agora' ; RtcEngine.create( 'YOUR APP ID' );

or

const RtcEngine = require ( 'react-native-agora' ); RtcEngine.create( 'YOUR APP ID' );

Using TypeScript

We suggest you use TypeScript to develop, or use TypeScript eslint to lint your code.

Troubleshooting

Pod install failed (React Native >= 0.62.0)

The error log:

[!] The 'xxx' target has libraries with conflicting names: libcrypto.a.

You should disable Flipper, you can found it in the Podfile, and comment the code about Flipper in AppDelegate.

add_flipper_pods! post_install do |installer| flipper_post_install(installer) end

RCT_EXTERN_MODULE Swift modules broken in Xcode 10.2

The error log:

Swift class extensions and categories on Swift classes are not allowed to have + load methods

Fixed in React Native 0.59.3.

Source: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/24139

XCode 11 Beta App Launch Crash

The error log:

Exception '*** -[__NSArrayM objectAtIndexedSubscript:]: index 1 beyond bounds [0 .. 0]' was thrown while invoking getCurrentAppState on target AppState with params ( 2 , 3 )

Fixed in React Native 0.59.9.

Source: https://github.com/facebook/react-native/issues/25154

API

Resources

Contributing

See the contributing guide to learn how to contribute to the repository and the development workflow.

License

MIT