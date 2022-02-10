openbase logo
rna

react-native-aes-crypto

by tectiv3
2.0.0 (see all)

Native module for AES encryption

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

137

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

17

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Native AES

AES encryption/decryption for react-native

Installation

npm install --save react-native-aes-crypto

or

yarn add react-native-aes-crypto

Installation (iOS)

Using CocoaPods (React Native 0.60 and higher)
cd ios
pod install

Run react-native link react-native-aes-crypto after which you should be able to use this library on iOS.

Installation (Android)

React Native 0.60 and higher
  • Linking is done automatically
  • In android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-aes-crypto'
project(':react-native-aes-crypto').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-aes-crypto/android')
  • In android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
    ...
    compile project(':react-native-aes-crypto')
}
  • register module (in MainApplication.java)
......
import com.tectiv3.aes.RCTAesPackage;

......

@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
   ......
   new RCTAesPackage(),
   // or
   // packages.add(new RCTAesPackage());
   ......
}

Usage

Demo project

link

Example

import { NativeModules, Platform } from 'react-native'
import Aes from 'react-native-aes-crypto'

const generateKey = (password, salt, cost, length) => Aes.pbkdf2(password, salt, cost, length)

const encryptData = (text, key) => {
    return Aes.randomKey(16).then(iv => {
        return Aes.encrypt(text, key, iv, 'aes-256-cbc').then(cipher => ({
            cipher,
            iv,
        }))
    })
}

const decryptData = (encryptedData, key) => Aes.decrypt(encryptedData.cipher, key, encryptedData.iv, 'aes-256-cbc')

try {
    generateKey('Arnold', 'salt', 5000, 256).then(key => {
        console.log('Key:', key)
        encryptData('These violent delights have violent ends', key)
            .then(({ cipher, iv }) => {
                console.log('Encrypted:', cipher)

                decryptData({ cipher, iv }, key)
                    .then(text => {
                        console.log('Decrypted:', text)
                    })
                    .catch(error => {
                        console.log(error)
                    })

                Aes.hmac256(cipher, key).then(hash => {
                    console.log('HMAC', hash)
                })
            })
            .catch(error => {
                console.log(error)
            })
    })
} catch (e) {
    console.error(e)
}

Or

async function asyncDecrypt(cipher, key, iv) {
    try {
        var text = await decryptData({ cipher, iv }, key)
        console.log(text)
        return text
    } catch (e) {
        console.error(e)
    }
}

methods

  • encrypt(text, key, iv, algorithm)
  • decrypt(base64, key, iv, algorithm)
  • pbkdf2(text, salt, cost, length)
  • hmac256(cipher, key)
  • hmac512(cipher, key)
  • sha1(text)
  • sha256(text)
  • sha512(text)
  • randomUuid()
  • randomKey(length)

