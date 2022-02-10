React Native AES

AES encryption/decryption for react-native

Installation

npm install --save react-native-aes-crypto

or

yarn add react-native-aes-crypto

Installation (iOS)

Using CocoaPods (React Native 0.60 and higher)

cd ios pod install

Using React Native Link (React Native 0.59 and lower)

Run react-native link react-native-aes-crypto after which you should be able to use this library on iOS.

Installation (Android)

React Native 0.60 and higher

Linking is done automatically

Using React Native Link (React Native 0.59 and lower)

In android/settings.gradle

... include ':react-native-aes-crypto' project ( ':react-native-aes-crypto' ).projectDir = new File (rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-aes-crypto/android' )

In android/app/build.gradle

... dependencies { ... compile project ( ':react-native-aes-crypto' ) }

register module (in MainApplication.java)

...... import com.tectiv3.aes.RCTAesPackage; ...... protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages () { ...... new RCTAesPackage(), ...... }

Usage

Demo project

link

Example

import { NativeModules, Platform } from 'react-native' import Aes from 'react-native-aes-crypto' const generateKey = ( password, salt, cost, length ) => Aes.pbkdf2(password, salt, cost, length) const encryptData = ( text, key ) => { return Aes.randomKey( 16 ).then( iv => { return Aes.encrypt(text, key, iv, 'aes-256-cbc' ).then( cipher => ({ cipher, iv, })) }) } const decryptData = ( encryptedData, key ) => Aes.decrypt(encryptedData.cipher, key, encryptedData.iv, 'aes-256-cbc' ) try { generateKey( 'Arnold' , 'salt' , 5000 , 256 ).then( key => { console .log( 'Key:' , key) encryptData( 'These violent delights have violent ends' , key) .then( ( { cipher, iv } ) => { console .log( 'Encrypted:' , cipher) decryptData({ cipher, iv }, key) .then( text => { console .log( 'Decrypted:' , text) }) .catch( error => { console .log(error) }) Aes.hmac256(cipher, key).then( hash => { console .log( 'HMAC' , hash) }) }) .catch( error => { console .log(error) }) }) } catch (e) { console .error(e) }

Or

async function asyncDecrypt ( cipher, key, iv ) { try { var text = await decryptData({ cipher, iv }, key) console .log(text) return text } catch (e) { console .error(e) } }

methods