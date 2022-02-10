AES encryption/decryption for react-native
npm install --save react-native-aes-crypto
or
yarn add react-native-aes-crypto
cd ios
pod install
Run
react-native link react-native-aes-crypto after which you should be able to use this library on iOS.
android/settings.gradle
...
include ':react-native-aes-crypto'
project(':react-native-aes-crypto').projectDir = new File(rootProject.projectDir, '../node_modules/react-native-aes-crypto/android')
android/app/build.gradle
...
dependencies {
...
compile project(':react-native-aes-crypto')
}
......
import com.tectiv3.aes.RCTAesPackage;
......
@Override
protected List<ReactPackage> getPackages() {
......
new RCTAesPackage(),
// or
// packages.add(new RCTAesPackage());
......
}
import { NativeModules, Platform } from 'react-native'
import Aes from 'react-native-aes-crypto'
const generateKey = (password, salt, cost, length) => Aes.pbkdf2(password, salt, cost, length)
const encryptData = (text, key) => {
return Aes.randomKey(16).then(iv => {
return Aes.encrypt(text, key, iv, 'aes-256-cbc').then(cipher => ({
cipher,
iv,
}))
})
}
const decryptData = (encryptedData, key) => Aes.decrypt(encryptedData.cipher, key, encryptedData.iv, 'aes-256-cbc')
try {
generateKey('Arnold', 'salt', 5000, 256).then(key => {
console.log('Key:', key)
encryptData('These violent delights have violent ends', key)
.then(({ cipher, iv }) => {
console.log('Encrypted:', cipher)
decryptData({ cipher, iv }, key)
.then(text => {
console.log('Decrypted:', text)
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error)
})
Aes.hmac256(cipher, key).then(hash => {
console.log('HMAC', hash)
})
})
.catch(error => {
console.log(error)
})
})
} catch (e) {
console.error(e)
}
async function asyncDecrypt(cipher, key, iv) {
try {
var text = await decryptData({ cipher, iv }, key)
console.log(text)
return text
} catch (e) {
console.error(e)
}
}
encrypt(text, key, iv, algorithm)
decrypt(base64, key, iv, algorithm)
pbkdf2(text, salt, cost, length)
hmac256(cipher, key)
hmac512(cipher, key)
sha1(text)
sha256(text)
sha512(text)
randomUuid()
randomKey(length)